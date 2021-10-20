A module for responding to idle users in Angular applications. This is a rewrite of the ng-idle module; however if you are using Angular 1, you must use that module.
The Angular community needs you! I'm looking for a new developer or team to take over maintenance of this module. These are the responsibilities any interested candidates should consider:
Ideally, a candidate:
Please get in touch if you are interested!
Visit https://moribvndvs.github.io/ng2-idle to view a simple example with quick start instructions.
@ng-idle is shipped via npm. You can install the package using the following command for the latest supported version of Angular:
npm install --save @ng-idle/core
Integrating and configuring the package into your application requires a few more steps. Please visit @ng-idle-example for source and instructions on how to get going.
The primary application of this module is to detect when users are idle. It can also be used to warn users of an impending timeout, and then time them out. The core of this module is the
Idle service which does its best - based on your configuration - to detect when a user is active or idle and pass that information on to your application so it can respond appropriately.
The core functionality can be found in the
@ng-idle/core package via npm.
Additional modules to extend functionality:
@ng-idle/keepalive (see below)
In a common use case where it is used for session management, you may need to signal to the server periodically that the user is still logged in and active. If you need that functionality,
@ng-idle can optionally integrate with
@ng-idle/keepalive.
@ng-idle will instruct
@ng-idle/keepalive to ping while the user is active, and stop once they go idle or time out. When the user resumes activity or the idle state is reset, it will ping immediately and then resume pinging. Please note that keepalive integration is optional, and you must install and configure
@ng-idle/keepalive separately to get this functionality. You can implement your own by extending
KeepaliveSvc and configuring it as a provider in your application for the
KeepaliveSvc class.
An interrupt is any source of input (typically from the user, but could be things like other tabs or an event) that can be used to signal to
Idle that the idle watch should be interrupted or reset. Unlike
ng-idle, these sources are not hardcoded; you can extend
InterruptSource or any of the built-in sources to suit your purposes. This feature is also useful to handle input noise that may plague your particular use case. It can also be used to target specific elements on a page rather than the whole document or window. The following sources come built into this package:
InterruptSource (abstract): A base type you can implement to make your own source.
EventTargetInterruptSource: Any object that implements
EventTarget, such as an
HTMLElement or
Window. Takes in the object that is the source and a space delimited string containing the events that cause an interrupt.
DocumentInterruptSource: Looks for events (in a space delimited string) that bubble up to the
document.documentElement (
html node).
WindowInterruptSource: Looks for events (in a space delimited string) that bubble up to the
Window.
StorageInterruptSource: Looks only for the
Storage event of
Window object. Obligatory for
LocalStorageExpiry.
NOTE: You must configure source(s) yourself when you initialize the application. By default, no interrupts are configured. You can use a configuration analogous to the
ng-idle default by importing
DEFAULT_INTERRUPTSOURCES and passing that reference to
Idle.setInterrupts(DEFAULT_INTERRUPTSOURCES);.
Another feature ported from
ng-idle is the ability to store an expiry value in some store where multiple tabs or windows running the same application can write to. Commonly, this store is the
localStorage, but could be cookies or whatever you want. The purpose of this expiry and the expiry store is twofold: First, to prevent a window from not timing out if it sleeps or pauses longer than the configured timeout period. Second, it can be used so that activity in one tab or window prevents other tabs or windows in the same application from timing out.
By default, a
LocalStorageExpiry type is provided, which will just keep track of the expiry in the localStorage. It will fulfill all purposes mentioned above. If you don't want to support multiple tabs or windows, you can use
SimpleExpiry. In other words,
SimpleExpiry does not coordinate last activity between tabs or windows. If you want to store the expiry value in another store, like cookies, you'll need to use or create an implementation that supports that. You can create your own by extending
IdleExpiry or
SimpleExpiry and configuring it as a provider for the
IdleExpiry class.
The dependency injector in Angular supports a hierarchical injection strategy. This allows you to create an instance of
Idle at whatever scope you need, and there can be more than one instance. This allows you two have two separate watches, for example, on two different elements on the page.
If you use the default expiry (
LocalStorageExpiry), you will need to define a name for each idle with
Idle.setIdleName('yourIdleName'), otherwise the same key will be used in the localStorage and this feature will not work as expected.
For example, consider an email application. For increased security, the application may wish to determine when the user is inactive and log them out, giving them a chance to extend their session if they are still at the computer and just got distracted. Additionally, for even better security the server may issue the user's session a security token that expires after 5 minutes of inactivity. The user may take much more time than that to type out their email and send it. It would be frustrating to find you are logged out when you were actively using the software!
@ng-idle/core can detect that the user is clicking, typing, touching, scrolling, etc. and know that the user is still active. It can work with
@ng-idle/keepalive to ping the server every few minutes to keep them logged in. In this case, as long as the user is doing something, they stay logged in. If they step away from the computer, we can present a warning dialog, and then after a countdown, log them out.
@ng-idle/core uses DOM events on various targets to detect user activity. However, when using SSR/Universal Rendering the app is not always running in the browser and thus may not have access to these DOM targets, causing your app to potentially crash or throw errors as it tries to use browser globals like
document and
window through @ng-idle.
EventTargetInterruptSource and all the interrupt sources that derive from it (such as
DocumentInterruptSource,
WindowInterruptSource, and
StorageInterruptSource) are designed to lazily initialize the event target listeners for compatibility with server-side rendering. The
EventTargetInterruptSource will detect whether your app is running in the browser or on the server by using
isPlatformServer and will skip initialization of the event target listeners when run on the server.
This project was developed using the NodeJS version found in the
.nvmrc file. You may experience problems using older versions. Try NVM or similar to manage different versions of Node concurrently. If using NVM, you can execute
nvm install to download and switch to the correct version.
Once you have cloned the repository, install all packages using
npm:
npm install
You can now build and run all tests once with coverage.
npm test
You can also continuously run tests while you make changes to a project by executing
npm run ng test <project name> or
ng test <project name> if you have
@angular/cli installed globally.
npm run ng test core
...
npm run ng test keepalive
Note: Keepalive depends on Core. If you are running the above continuous tests, you'll need to
npm build or
npm run ng build core first and after making changes to Core. However,
npm test will build all modules and run the tests in one shot.
See the contributing guide.