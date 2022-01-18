The goal is to provide an easy way to validate an input field as an IBAN number with AngularJS. From version 0.4.0 the module uses iban.js for validation.

For the Angular 2+ version see ngx-iban.

Installation

NPM

npm install ng-iban

Usage

Add mm.iban as a dependency of your AngularJS module.

directive

< input type = "text" ng-model = "iban" ng-iban />

To use this directive the ngModel directive must also be used because this directive depends on it.

filter

IBAN : {{ string | iban :separator }}

The filter converts a given IBAN to it's human-friendly representation. The separator defaults to a single space.