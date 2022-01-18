openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ni

ng-iban

by Mark Manders
2.0.0 (see all)

IBAN directive for AngularJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

351

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ng-iban - validate input fields as IBAN

The goal is to provide an easy way to validate an input field as an IBAN number with AngularJS. From version 0.4.0 the module uses iban.js for validation.

For the Angular 2+ version see ngx-iban.

Installation

NPM

npm install ng-iban

Usage

Add mm.iban as a dependency of your AngularJS module.

directive

<input type="text" ng-model="iban" ng-iban/>

To use this directive the ngModel directive must also be used because this directive depends on it.

filter

IBAN: {{ string | iban:separator }}

The filter converts a given IBAN to it's human-friendly representation. The separator defaults to a single space.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial