The goal is to provide an easy way to validate an input field as an IBAN number with AngularJS.
From version
0.4.0 the module uses iban.js for validation.
For the Angular 2+ version see ngx-iban.
npm install ng-iban
Add
mm.iban as a dependency of your AngularJS module.
<input type="text" ng-model="iban" ng-iban/>
To use this directive the
ngModel directive must also be used because this directive depends on it.
IBAN: {{ string | iban:separator }}
The filter converts a given IBAN to it's human-friendly representation. The separator defaults to a single space.