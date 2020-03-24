ng-i18next - use i18next with AngularJS

Project goal is to provide an easy way to use i18next with AngularJS 1.x:

ng-i18next directive

directive i18next filter

First check out the documentation by Jan Mühlemann.

Features

AngularJS provider, directive and filter

variable binding (translates again when variable changes)

nested translations ( $t('hello') ; see i18next documentation)

; see i18next documentation) scope variables in translations (if the translation contains directives of variables like {{hello}} , they'll get compiled)

, they'll get compiled) sprintf support (directive and provider)

Installation Bower

You can install ng-i18next as a bower dependency:

bower install ng-i18next

Installation npm

You can install ng-i18next as a npm dependency:

npm install ng-i18next

Upgrading from <=0.5.5

You will need to

Move initialization of i18next from the ng-i18next provider within Angular to i18next natively before booting Angular Change translations using the $i18next provider in you Angular code. From $i18next('localeKey') to $i18next.t('localeKey')

Usage

First add

AngularJS >=1.5.0

ngSanitize

i18next

i18next-xhr-backend or a backend of your choice to load locales.

or a backend of your choice to load locales. ng-i18next

to your HTML file. AngularJS , ngSanitize , i18next , and i18next-xhr-backend have to be loaded before ng-i18next !

Before booting angular use i18next configuration system to configure and load your localization resources. Refer to i18next configuration reference.

window .i18next .use( window .i18nextXHRBackend); window .i18next.init({ debug : true , lng : 'de' , fallbackLng : 'dev' , backend : { loadPath : '../locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json' }, useCookie : false , useLocalStorage : false }, function ( err, t ) { console .log( 'resources loaded' ); });

There are three ways to use ng-i18next :

filter

< p > {{'hello' | i18next}} </ p >

=> translates hello

< p > {{hello | i18next}} </ p >

=> translates $scope.hello

directive

Basics

< p ng-i18next = "hello" > </ p >

=> translates hello

< p ng-i18next = "{{hello}}" > </ p >

=> translates $scope.hello

< p ng-i18next > hello </ p >

=> translates hello (uses the content of the p-tag)

< p ng-i18next > {{hello}} </ p >

=> translates $scope.hello (uses the content of the p-tag)

Note, that HTML isn't compiled!

HTML

< p ng-i18next = "[html]hello" > </ p >

=> translates hello and compiles HTML

< p ng-i18next = "[html]{{hello}}" > </ p >

=> translates $scope.hello and compiles HTML

Attributes

< a href = "#" ng-i18next = "[title]hello" > This is a link. </ a >

=> translates hello and sets it as the title

< a href = "#" ng-i18next = "[title]{{hello}}" > This is a link. </ a >

=> translates $scope.hello and sets it as the title

You can combine both, too!

Attributes + text content

< a href = "#" ng-i18next = "[title]hello;content" > </ a >

=> translates hello and sets it as the title => translates content and sets it as the text of the link.

< a href = "#" ng-i18next = "[title]{{hello}};{{content}}" > </ a >

=> translates $scope.hello and sets it as the title => translates $scope.content and sets it as the text of the link.

Attributes + HTML content

< a href = "#" ng-i18next = "[title]hello;[html]content" > </ a >

=> translates hello and sets it as the title => translates content and compiles the HTML as the content of the link.

< a href = "#" ng-i18next = "[title]{{hello}};[html]{{content}}" > </ a >

=> translates $scope.hello and sets it as the title => translates $scope.content and compiles the HTML as the content of the link.

Passing Options

You can also pass options:

< p ng-i18next = "[i18next]({lng:'de'})hello" > </ p >

=> translates hello in German ( de )

Passing Options + HTML

Also options work perfectly together with html:

< p ng-i18next = "[html:i18next]({lng:'de'})hello" > </ p >

=> translates hello in German ( de ) and compiles it to HTML code.

Passing Options - sprintf

You can use i18next sprintf feature:

< p ng-i18next = "[i18next]({sprintf:['a','b','c','d']})sprintfString" >

where sprintfString could be The first 4 letters of the english alphabet are: %s, %s, %s and %s in your translation file.

Using the directive, postProcess:'sprintf' isn't neccassary. The directive will add it automatically when using sprintf in the options.

provider

=> translates hello

angular .module( 'MyApp' , [ 'jm.i18next' ]) .controller( 'MyProviderCtrl' , function ( $scope, $i18next ) { 'use strict' ; $scope.hello = $i18next.t( 'hello' ); });

=> translates hello with translate options

$scope.sprintf = $i18next.t( 'both.sprintf' , { postProcess : 'sprintf' , sprintf : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ] });

=> translates copyright label and use interpolation to add the year

locale

{ "copyrightLabel" : "Copyright __year__ Acme, Inc. All rights reserved" , }

JavaScript

$i18next.t( 'copyrightLabel' , { year : this .$ window .moment().year() });

Results

Copyright 2016 Acme, Inc. All rights reserved

For more, see examples.

There are two ways to run the examples:

gulp serve

Run this inside your ng-i18next directory. (This requires you to have NodeJS and gulp to be installed.)

Contribute

To contribute, you must have:

installed.

Load all dependencies using npm , bower and typings :

npm install bower install typings install

Build ng-i18next.js using Gulp:

gulp build

Test ng-i18next.js using Gulp:

gulp test

Examples

You can run the examples using:

gulp serve

(note that you have to be in the root directory of this project)

Do not just open the HTML files. That won't work.

Supported browsers

ng-i18next is tested with these browsers:

latest Firefox

latest Chrome

IE9 and above

IE8 isn't supported. ng-i18next should work with every browser that is supported by AngularJS.

However, last time we checked, just adding polyfills do the job on IE8.

Changelog

License

MIT License