Project goal is to provide an easy way to use i18next with AngularJS 1.x:
ng-i18next directive
i18next filter
First check out the documentation by Jan Mühlemann.
$t('hello'); see i18next documentation)
{{hello}}, they'll get compiled)
You can install
ng-i18next as a bower dependency:
bower install ng-i18next
You can install
ng-i18next as a npm dependency:
npm install ng-i18next
You will need to
$i18next('localeKey') to
$i18next.t('localeKey')
First add
AngularJS >=1.5.0
ngSanitize
i18next
i18next-xhr-backend or a backend of your choice to load locales.
ng-i18next
to your HTML file.
AngularJS,
ngSanitize,
i18next, and
i18next-xhr-backend have to be loaded before
ng-i18next!
Before booting angular use i18next configuration system to configure and load your localization resources. Refer to i18next configuration reference.
window.i18next
.use(window.i18nextXHRBackend);
window.i18next.init({
debug: true,
lng: 'de', // If not given, i18n will detect the browser language.
fallbackLng: 'dev', // Default is dev
backend: {
loadPath: '../locales/{{lng}}/{{ns}}.json'
},
useCookie: false,
useLocalStorage: false
}, function (err, t) {
console.log('resources loaded');
});
There are three ways to use
ng-i18next:
<p>{{'hello' | i18next}}</p>
=> translates
hello
<p>{{hello | i18next}}</p>
=> translates
$scope.hello
<p ng-i18next="hello"></p>
=> translates
hello
<p ng-i18next="{{hello}}"></p>
=> translates
$scope.hello
<p ng-i18next>hello</p>
=> translates
hello (uses the content of the p-tag)
<p ng-i18next>{{hello}}</p>
=> translates
$scope.hello (uses the content of the p-tag)
Note, that HTML isn't compiled!
<p ng-i18next="[html]hello"></p>
=> translates
hello and compiles HTML
<p ng-i18next="[html]{{hello}}"></p>
=> translates
$scope.hello and compiles HTML
<a href="#" ng-i18next="[title]hello">This is a link.</a>
=> translates
hello and sets it as the title
<a href="#" ng-i18next="[title]{{hello}}">This is a link.</a>
=> translates
$scope.hello and sets it as the title
You can combine both, too!
<a href="#" ng-i18next="[title]hello;content"></a>
=> translates
hello and sets it as the title
=> translates
content and sets it as the text of the link.
<a href="#" ng-i18next="[title]{{hello}};{{content}}"></a>
=> translates
$scope.hello and sets it as the title
=> translates
$scope.content and sets it as the text of the link.
<a href="#" ng-i18next="[title]hello;[html]content"></a>
=> translates
hello and sets it as the title
=> translates
content and compiles the HTML as the content of the link.
<a href="#" ng-i18next="[title]{{hello}};[html]{{content}}"></a>
=> translates
$scope.hello and sets it as the title
=> translates
$scope.content and compiles the HTML as the content of the link.
You can also pass options:
<p ng-i18next="[i18next]({lng:'de'})hello"></p>
=> translates
hello in German (
de)
Also options work perfectly together with html:
<p ng-i18next="[html:i18next]({lng:'de'})hello"></p>
=> translates
hello in German (
de) and compiles it to HTML code.
You can use i18next sprintf feature:
<p ng-i18next="[i18next]({sprintf:['a','b','c','d']})sprintfString">
where
sprintfString could be
The first 4 letters of the english alphabet are: %s, %s, %s and %s in your translation file.
Using the directive,
postProcess:'sprintf' isn't neccassary. The directive will add it automatically when using
sprintf in the options.
=> translates
hello
angular
.module('MyApp', ['jm.i18next'])
.controller('MyProviderCtrl', function ($scope, $i18next) {
'use strict';
$scope.hello = $i18next.t('hello');
});
=> translates
hello with translate options
$scope.sprintf = $i18next.t('both.sprintf', { postProcess: 'sprintf', sprintf: ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'] });
=> translates copyright label and use interpolation to add the year
locale
{
"copyrightLabel": "Copyright __year__ Acme, Inc. All rights reserved",
}
JavaScript
$i18next.t('copyrightLabel', { year: this.$window.moment().year() });
Results
Copyright 2016 Acme, Inc. All rights reserved
For more, see examples.
There are two ways to run the examples:
gulp serve
Run this inside your
ng-i18next directory.
(This requires you to have NodeJS and gulp to be installed.)
To contribute, you must have:
installed.
Load all dependencies using
npm,
bower and
typings:
npm install
bower install
typings install
Build
ng-i18next.js using Gulp:
gulp build
Test
ng-i18next.js using Gulp:
gulp test
You can run the examples using:
gulp serve
(note that you have to be in the root directory of this project)
Do not just open the HTML files. That won't work.
ng-i18next is tested with these browsers:
IE8 isn't supported.
ng-i18next should work with every browser that is supported by AngularJS.
However, last time we checked, just adding polyfills do the job on IE8.
For changelog file please see CHANGELOG.md