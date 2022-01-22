Use the fork, Luke. PR without tests will likely not be merged.
To install this library, run:
$ npm install ng-http-loader --save / yarn add ng-http-loader
This package provides an HTTP Interceptor, and some spinner components (All from SpinKit at the moment). The HTTP interceptor listens to all HTTP requests and shows a spinner / loader indicator during pending HTTP requests.
|ng-http-loader
|Angular
|>=0.1.0 <0.4.0
|^4.3.0
|>=0.4.0 <1.0.0
|^5.0.0
|>=1.0.0 <3.2.0
|^6.0.0
|>=3.2.0 <5.1.0
|^7.0.0
|>=6.0.0 <7.0.0
|^8.0.0
|>=7.0.0 <8.0.0
|^9.0.0
|>=8.0.0 <9.0.0
|^10.0.0
|>=9.0.0
|^11.0.0
|>=10.0.0
|^12.0.0
|>=11.0.0
|^13.0.0
If you experience errors like below, please double check the version you use.
ERROR in Error: Metadata version mismatch for module [...]/angular/node_modules/ng-http-loader/ng-http-loader.module.d.ts, found version x, expected y [...]
Performing HTTP requests with the
HttpClientModule API is mandatory. Otherwise, the spinner will not be fired at all.
See this blog post for an
HttpClientModule introduction.
From your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
// [...]
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http'; // <============
import { NgHttpLoaderModule } from 'ng-http-loader'; // <============
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
HttpClientModule, // <============ (Perform HTTP requests with this module)
NgHttpLoaderModule.forRoot(), // <============ Don't forget to call 'forRoot()'!
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
In your app.component.html, simply add:
<ng-http-loader></ng-http-loader>
You can customize the following parameters:
<ng-http-loader
[backdrop]="false"
[backgroundColor]="'#ff0000'"
[debounceDelay]="100"
[extraDuration]="300"
[minDuration]="300"
[opacity]=".6"
[backdropBackgroundColor]="'#777777'"
[spinner]="spinkit.skWave">
</ng-http-loader>
To specify the spinner type this way, you must reference the
Spinkit const as a public property in your app.component.ts:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { Spinkit } from 'ng-http-loader'; // <============
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css'],
})
export class AppComponent {
public spinkit = Spinkit; // <============
}
The different spinners available are referenced in this file.
Otherwise, you can reference the spinner type as a simple string:
<ng-http-loader spinner="sk-wave"></ng-http-loader>
You can define your own spinner component in place of the built-in ones. The needed steps are:
app.component.ts
<ng-http-loader [entryComponent]="myAwesomeComponent"></ng-http-loader>
You can find some examples here and here.
You can filter the HTTP requests that shouldn't be caught by the interceptor by providing an array of regex patterns:
<ng-http-loader [filteredUrlPatterns]="['\\d', '[a-zA-Z]', 'my-api']"></ng-http-loader>
You can filter the HTTP requests by providing an array of HTTP methods (case insensitive):
<ng-http-loader [filteredMethods]="['gEt', 'POST', 'PuT']"></ng-http-loader>
You can also filter the HTTP requests by providing an array of HTTP headers (case insensitive):
<ng-http-loader [filteredHeaders]="['hEaDeR', 'AnoTheR-HeAdEr']"></ng-http-loader>
You can manually show and hide the spinner if needed. You must use the
SpinnerVisibilityService for this purpose.
Sometimes, when manually showing the spinner, an HTTP request could be performed in background, and when finished, the spinner would automagically disappear.
For this reason, when calling
SpinnerVisibilityService#show(), it prevents the HTTP interceptor from being triggered unless you explicitly call
SpinnerVisibilityService#hide().
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { SpinnerVisibilityService } from 'ng-http-loader';
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
templateUrl: './my.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./my.component.css'],
})
export class MyComponent {
constructor(private spinner: SpinnerVisibilityService) {
// show the spinner
spinner.show();
//////////////
// HTTP requests performed between show && hide won't have any side effect on the spinner.
/////////////
// hide the spinner
spinner.hide();
}
}
Each Spinkit component defined in SPINKIT_COMPONENTS can be used individually.
