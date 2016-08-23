Standalone script to turn Angular template into js and put it in a module.

Usage

$ ng-html2js inputFile [outputFile] [-m moduleName] [--module-var ngModule]

If you specify only inputFile, it will display the result to the console.

If you don't specify moduleName, inputFile will be the name of the module.

$ ng-html2js test/test.tmpl var module = angular.module( 'test/test.tmpl' , []); module .run([ '$templateCache' , function ( $templateCache ) { $templateCache.put( 'test/test.tmpl' , '<div>

' + ' hello world

' + ' <div ng-repeat="item in items">

' + ' {{ item }} it\'s value is great

' + ' </div>

' + '</div>

' + '' ); }]);

If you specify moduleName, the template will belong to that module.

$ ng-html2js test/test.tmpl -m foo --module- var ngModule var ngModule; try { ngModule = angular.module( 'foo' ); } catch (e) { ngModule = angular.module( 'foo' , []); } ngModule.run([ '$templateCache' , function ($templateCache) { $templateCache.put( 'test/test.tmpl' , '<div>

' + ' hello world

' + ' <div ng-repeat="item in items">

' + ' {{ item }} it\'s value is great

' + ' </div>

' + '</div>

' + '' ); }]);

License

This seed is released under permissive MIT License.