Standalone script to turn Angular template into js and put it in a module.
$ ng-html2js inputFile [outputFile] [-m moduleName] [--module-var ngModule]
If you specify only inputFile, it will display the result to the console.
If you don't specify moduleName, inputFile will be the name of the module.
$ ng-html2js test/test.tmpl
var module = angular.module('test/test.tmpl', []);
module.run(['$templateCache', function($templateCache) {
$templateCache.put('test/test.tmpl',
'<div>\n' +
' hello world\n' +
' <div ng-repeat="item in items">\n' +
' {{ item }} it\'s value is great\n' +
' </div>\n' +
'</div>\n' +
'');
}]);
If you specify moduleName, the template will belong to that module.
$ ng-html2js test/test.tmpl -m foo --module-var ngModule
var ngModule;
try {
ngModule = angular.module('foo');
} catch (e) {
ngModule = angular.module('foo', []);
}
ngModule.run(['$templateCache', function ($templateCache) {
$templateCache.put('test/test.tmpl',
'<div>\n' +
' hello world\n' +
' <div ng-repeat="item in items">\n' +
' {{ item }} it\'s value is great\n' +
' </div>\n' +
'</div>\n' +
'');
}]);
This seed is released under permissive MIT License.