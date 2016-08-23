openbase logo
nh

ng-html2js

by Brian Park
3.0.0 (see all)

Standalone script to turn Angular template into js and put it in a module.

Readme

ng-html2js Analytics

Build Status Dependency Status

Standalone script to turn Angular template into js and put it in a module.

Usage

$ ng-html2js inputFile [outputFile] [-m moduleName] [--module-var ngModule]

If you specify only inputFile, it will display the result to the console.

If you don't specify moduleName, inputFile will be the name of the module.

$ ng-html2js test/test.tmpl
var module = angular.module('test/test.tmpl', []);
module.run(['$templateCache', function($templateCache) {
  $templateCache.put('test/test.tmpl',
    '<div>\n' +
    '  hello world\n' +
    '  <div ng-repeat="item in items">\n' +
    '    {{ item }} it\'s value is great\n' +
    '  </div>\n' +
    '</div>\n' +
    '');
}]);

If you specify moduleName, the template will belong to that module.

$ ng-html2js test/test.tmpl -m foo --module-var ngModule
var ngModule;
try {
  ngModule = angular.module('foo');
} catch (e) {
  ngModule = angular.module('foo', []);
}

ngModule.run(['$templateCache', function ($templateCache) {
  $templateCache.put('test/test.tmpl',
    '<div>\n' +
    '  hello world\n' +
    '  <div ng-repeat="item in items">\n' +
    '    {{ item }} it\'s value is great\n' +
    '  </div>\n' +
    '</div>\n' +
    '');
}]);

License

This seed is released under permissive MIT License.

