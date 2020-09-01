openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ng-handsontable

by handsontable
0.13.2 (see all)

Official AngularJS directive for Handsontable

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

928

GitHub Stars

438

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngHandsontable - the AngularJS directive for Handsontable Build Status

Enables creation of data grid applications in AngularJS.

Demo

See the demo at http://handsontable.github.io/ngHandsontable.

Usage

Include the library files:

<link rel="stylesheet" media="screen" href="bower_components/handsontable/dist/handsontable.full.css">
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/handsontable/dist/handsontable.full.js"></script>
<script src="dist/ngHandsontable.js"></script>

Include component to your app:

angular.module('my-app', ['ngHandsontable']);

Template:

<hot-table settings="{colHeaders: colHeaders, contextMenu: ['row_above', 'row_below', 'remove_row'], afterChange: afterChange}"
           row-headers="false"
           min-spare-rows="minSpareRows"
           datarows="db.items"
           height="300"
           width="700">
    <hot-column data="id" title="'ID'"></hot-column>
    <hot-column data="name.first" title="'First Name'" type="grayedOut" read-only></hot-column>
    <hot-column data="name.last" title="'Last Name'" type="grayedOut" read-only></hot-column>
    <hot-column data="address" title="'Address'" width="150"></hot-column>
    <hot-column data="product.description" title="'Favorite food'" type="'autocomplete'">
        <hot-autocomplete datarows="description in product.options"></hot-autocomplete>
    </hot-column>
    <hot-column data="price" title="'Price'" type="'numeric'" width="80" format="'$ 0,0.00'"></hot-column>
    <hot-column data="isActive" title="'Is active'" type="'checkbox'" width="65" checked-template="'Yes'" unchecked-template="'No'"></hot-column>
</hot-table>

Controller:

$scope.db.items = [
  {
    "id": 1,
    "name": {
      "first": "John",
      "last": "Schmidt"
    },
    "address": "45024 France",
    "price": 760.41,
    "isActive": "Yes",
    "product": {
      "description": "Fried Potatoes",
      "options": [
        {
          "description": "Fried Potatoes",
          "image": "//a248.e.akamai.net/assets.github.com/images/icons/emoji/fries.png"
        },
        {
          "description": "Fried Onions",
          "image": "//a248.e.akamai.net/assets.github.com/images/icons/emoji/fries.png"
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  //more items go here
];

Directives and attributes specification

Main directive for creating table is <hot-table>. For defining column options you can use settings object with columns property. If you want to describe column behavior in declarative way you can add <hot-column> directive as a children of <hot-table> element and add all neccessary attributes to describe column options.

All Handsontable options listed here should be supported. Options in camelCase mode should be passed to the directive in hyphenate mode e.q autoWrapCol: true -> <hot-table auto-wrap-col>.

It's recommended to put all your settings in one big object (settings="ctrl.settings"). Settings attribute unlike any other attributes is not watched so using this can be helpful to achieve higher performance.

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial