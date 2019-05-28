A JavaScript library for detecting touch gestures.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save hammerjs

or

Yarn

yarn add hammerjs

or

CDN

https://cdnjs.com/libraries/hammer.js/

Usage

hammer.js has a quick start option for gestures it already recognizes.

var square = document .querySelector( '.square' ); var hammer = new Hammer(square); hammer.on( 'press' , function ( e ) { e.target.classList.toggle( 'expand' ); console .log( "You're pressing me!" ); console .log(e); });

If you want to recognize your own gestures, such as tripletap , then you'll have to use these steps:

var square = document .querySelector( '.square' ); var manager = new Hammer.Manager(square); var TripleTap = new Hammer.Tap({ event : 'tripletap' , taps : 3 }); manager.add(TripleTap); manager.on( 'tripletap' , function ( e ) { e.target.classList.toggle( 'expand' ); console .log( "You're triple tapping me!" ); console .log(e); });

Examples

Documentation

For further information regarding hammer.js, please read our documentation.

Contributions

Feel encouraged to report issues or submit pull requests. When you're ready to do either, read our contribution guidelines. If you're looking for another form of contribution, we love help answering questions on our slack channel.

License

MIT