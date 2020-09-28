openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ng

ng-gapi

by Ruben M
0.0.94 (see all)

ng-gapi a Google api module for Angular 6+

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular 9+ Google api module (ng-gapi)

This module will add the google api to your project. It wraps the Gapi in to a service layer allowing to work with Gapi in a Angular 9+ project.

made by codeforges

Latest News

We have started to work on our video tutorials series, Angular + NestJs a full fledged application.

Latest change

  • Requires now Typescript version 3.8.3 or higher
  • Requires Angular9 or higher

Installation

npm install ng-gapi

Usage

DEMO stackblitz

To use the ng-gapi simply add GoogleApiModule to your module imports and set the configuration.

ClientConfig interface

Bellow are all available parameters that can be provided in the forRoot() method.

export interface NgGapiClientConfig extends ClientConfig {
    discoveryDocs: string[];
}


//And the extended ClientConfig
interface ClientConfig {
    /**
     * The app's client ID, found and created in the Google Developers Console.
     */
    client_id?: string;

    /**
     * The domains for which to create sign-in cookies. Either a URI, single_host_origin, or none.
     * Defaults to single_host_origin if unspecified.
     */
    cookie_policy?: string;

    /**
     * The scopes to request, as a space-delimited string. Optional if fetch_basic_profile is not set to false.
     */
    scope?: string;

    /**
     * Fetch users' basic profile information when they sign in. Adds 'profile' and 'email' to the requested scopes. True if unspecified.
     */
    fetch_basic_profile?: boolean;

    /**
     * The Google Apps domain to which users must belong to sign in. This is susceptible to modification by clients,
     * so be sure to verify the hosted domain property of the returned user. Use GoogleUser.getHostedDomain() on the client,
     * and the hd claim in the ID Token on the server to verify the domain is what you expected.
     */
    hosted_domain?: string;

    /**
     * Used only for OpenID 2.0 client migration. Set to the value of the realm that you are currently using for OpenID 2.0,
     * as described in <a href="https://developers.google.com/accounts/docs/OpenID#openid-connect">OpenID 2.0 (Migration)</a>.
     */
    openid_realm?: string;

    /**
     * The UX mode to use for the sign-in flow.
     * By default, it will open the consent flow in a popup.
     */
    ux_mode?: "popup" | "redirect";

    /**
     * If using ux_mode='redirect', this parameter allows you to override the default redirect_uri that will be used at the end of the consent flow.
     * The default redirect_uri is the current URL stripped of query parameters and hash fragment.
     */
    redirect_uri?: string;
  }
Example:
import {
    GoogleApiModule, 
    GoogleApiService, 
    GoogleAuthService, 
    NgGapiClientConfig, 
    NG_GAPI_CONFIG,
    GoogleApiConfig
} from "ng-gapi";

let gapiClientConfig: NgGapiClientConfig = {
    client_id: "CLIENT_ID",
    discoveryDocs: ["https://analyticsreporting.googleapis.com/$discovery/rest?version=v4"],
    scope: [
        "https://www.googleapis.com/auth/analytics.readonly",
        "https://www.googleapis.com/auth/analytics"
    ].join(" ")
};

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        //...
          GoogleApiModule.forRoot({
            provide: NG_GAPI_CONFIG,
            useValue: gapiClientConfig
          }),
        //...
    ]
})
export MyModule {}

Now you will have Access to the GoogleApi service. The service has a a event method onLoad(callback) This event will fire when the gapi script is loaded.

Usage example :

export class FooService {
    constructor(gapiService: GoogleApiService) {
        gapiService.onLoad().subscribe(()=> {
           // Here we can use gapi
           
        });
    }
}

Also check the example folder with a google api reports module

GoogleAuthService

The module has a GoogleAuth service which allows you to work with the google auth

Usage:

//Example of a UserService 

@Injectable()
export class UserService {
    public static SESSION_STORAGE_KEY: string = 'accessToken';
    private user: GoogleUser;
    
    constructor(private googleAuth: GoogleAuthService){ 
    }
    
    public getToken(): string {
        let token: string = sessionStorage.getItem(UserService.SESSION_STORAGE_KEY);
        if (!token) {
            throw new Error("no token set , authentication required");
        }
        return sessionStorage.getItem(UserService.SESSION_STORAGE_KEY);
    }
    
    public signIn(): void {
        this.googleAuth.getAuth()
            .subscribe((auth) => {
                auth.signIn().then(res => this.signInSuccessHandler(res));
            });
    }
    
    private signInSuccessHandler(res: GoogleUser) {
            this.user = res;
            sessionStorage.setItem(
                UserService.SESSION_STORAGE_KEY, res.getAuthResponse().access_token
            );
        }
}

Lets go step by step through the example

  1. We create a angular Injectable() "service"
  2. The static property SESSION_STORAGE_KEY is just a sugar to store string in a property rather then hardcode
  3. in the constructor we inject the GoogleAuthService and making it a private property of our User class
  4. no we have 2 public methods , sign in and get token. The signIn should be used at user login page , it will open the google auth popup.
  5. The get token method is used for http request to google resource where a authentication is required.

Batch requests

From gapi docs https://developers.google.com/api-client-library/javascript/features/batch we should use gapi.client.newBatch()

But in our case we have typings and OOP, so we can do this:

export class FooService {
    constructor(gapiService: GoogleApiService) {
        gapiService.onLoad().subscribe(()=> {
           const myBatch: HttpBatch = new HttpBatch();
           myBatch.add(
               // your request
           );
        });
    }
}

Configurations

The GoogleApiConfig class provides the required configuration for the Api

Configuration is easy to use. The GoogleApiModule has a static method which sets the configs. As shown in the example you simply provide a configuration object of type ClientConfig.

 {
   client_id: "your client id",
   discoveryDocs: ["url to discovery docs", "another url"],
   scope: "space separated scopes"
}

Configure them according your google app configurations and resource scope.

Promotion

We are providing Web Development and Consulting Services. codeforges.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial