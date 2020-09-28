Angular 9+ Google api module (ng-gapi)

This module will add the google api to your project. It wraps the Gapi in to a service layer allowing to work with Gapi in a Angular 9+ project.

Latest change

Requires now Typescript version 3.8.3 or higher

Requires Angular9 or higher

Installation

npm install ng-gapi

Usage

DEMO stackblitz

To use the ng-gapi simply add GoogleApiModule to your module imports and set the configuration.

ClientConfig interface

Bellow are all available parameters that can be provided in the forRoot() method.

export interface NgGapiClientConfig extends ClientConfig { discoveryDocs: string []; } interface ClientConfig { client_id?: string ; cookie_policy?: string ; scope?: string ; fetch_basic_profile?: boolean ; hosted_domain?: string ; openid_realm?: string ; ux_mode?: "popup" | "redirect" ; redirect_uri?: string ; }

import { GoogleApiModule, GoogleApiService, GoogleAuthService, NgGapiClientConfig, NG_GAPI_CONFIG, GoogleApiConfig } from "ng-gapi" ; let gapiClientConfig: NgGapiClientConfig = { client_id: "CLIENT_ID" , discoveryDocs: [ "https://analyticsreporting.googleapis.com/$discovery/rest?version=v4" ], scope: [ "https://www.googleapis.com/auth/analytics.readonly" , "https://www.googleapis.com/auth/analytics" ].join( " " ) }; ({ imports: [ GoogleApiModule.forRoot({ provide: NG_GAPI_CONFIG, useValue: gapiClientConfig }), ] }) export MyModule {}

Now you will have Access to the GoogleApi service. The service has a a event method onLoad(callback) This event will fire when the gapi script is loaded.

Usage example :

export class FooService { constructor ( gapiService: GoogleApiService ) { gapiService.onLoad().subscribe( () => { }); } }

Also check the example folder with a google api reports module

GoogleAuthService

The module has a GoogleAuth service which allows you to work with the google auth

Usage:

() export class UserService { public static SESSION_STORAGE_KEY: string = 'accessToken' ; private user: GoogleUser; constructor ( private googleAuth: GoogleAuthService ){ } public getToken(): string { let token: string = sessionStorage.getItem(UserService.SESSION_STORAGE_KEY); if (!token) { throw new Error ( "no token set , authentication required" ); } return sessionStorage.getItem(UserService.SESSION_STORAGE_KEY); } public signIn(): void { this .googleAuth.getAuth() .subscribe( ( auth ) => { auth.signIn().then( res => this .signInSuccessHandler(res)); }); } private signInSuccessHandler(res: GoogleUser) { this .user = res; sessionStorage.setItem( UserService.SESSION_STORAGE_KEY, res.getAuthResponse().access_token ); } }

Lets go step by step through the example

We create a angular Injectable() "service" The static property SESSION_STORAGE_KEY is just a sugar to store string in a property rather then hardcode in the constructor we inject the GoogleAuthService and making it a private property of our User class no we have 2 public methods , sign in and get token. The signIn should be used at user login page , it will open the google auth popup. The get token method is used for http request to google resource where a authentication is required.

Batch requests

From gapi docs https://developers.google.com/api-client-library/javascript/features/batch we should use gapi.client.newBatch()

But in our case we have typings and OOP, so we can do this:

export class FooService { constructor ( gapiService: GoogleApiService ) { gapiService.onLoad().subscribe( () => { const myBatch: HttpBatch = new HttpBatch(); myBatch.add( ); }); } }

Configurations

The GoogleApiConfig class provides the required configuration for the Api

Configuration is easy to use. The GoogleApiModule has a static method which sets the configs. As shown in the example you simply provide a configuration object of type ClientConfig .

{ client_id: "your client id" , discoveryDocs: [ "url to discovery docs" , "another url" ], scope: "space separated scopes" }

Configure them according your google app configurations and resource scope.

To get the clientId see in your developer console

The discoveryDoc is in the resource description, here an example for Reporting API v4

The scope is also in the documentation of the specific API , example for Reporting API v4

