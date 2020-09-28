This module will add the google api to your project. It wraps the Gapi in to a service layer allowing to work with Gapi in a Angular 9+ project.
made by codeforges
We have started to work on our video tutorials series, Angular + NestJs a full fledged application.
npm install ng-gapi
To use the
ng-gapi simply add
GoogleApiModule to your module imports
and set the configuration.
Bellow are all available parameters that can be provided in the
forRoot() method.
export interface NgGapiClientConfig extends ClientConfig {
discoveryDocs: string[];
}
//And the extended ClientConfig
interface ClientConfig {
/**
* The app's client ID, found and created in the Google Developers Console.
*/
client_id?: string;
/**
* The domains for which to create sign-in cookies. Either a URI, single_host_origin, or none.
* Defaults to single_host_origin if unspecified.
*/
cookie_policy?: string;
/**
* The scopes to request, as a space-delimited string. Optional if fetch_basic_profile is not set to false.
*/
scope?: string;
/**
* Fetch users' basic profile information when they sign in. Adds 'profile' and 'email' to the requested scopes. True if unspecified.
*/
fetch_basic_profile?: boolean;
/**
* The Google Apps domain to which users must belong to sign in. This is susceptible to modification by clients,
* so be sure to verify the hosted domain property of the returned user. Use GoogleUser.getHostedDomain() on the client,
* and the hd claim in the ID Token on the server to verify the domain is what you expected.
*/
hosted_domain?: string;
/**
* Used only for OpenID 2.0 client migration. Set to the value of the realm that you are currently using for OpenID 2.0,
* as described in <a href="https://developers.google.com/accounts/docs/OpenID#openid-connect">OpenID 2.0 (Migration)</a>.
*/
openid_realm?: string;
/**
* The UX mode to use for the sign-in flow.
* By default, it will open the consent flow in a popup.
*/
ux_mode?: "popup" | "redirect";
/**
* If using ux_mode='redirect', this parameter allows you to override the default redirect_uri that will be used at the end of the consent flow.
* The default redirect_uri is the current URL stripped of query parameters and hash fragment.
*/
redirect_uri?: string;
}
import {
GoogleApiModule,
GoogleApiService,
GoogleAuthService,
NgGapiClientConfig,
NG_GAPI_CONFIG,
GoogleApiConfig
} from "ng-gapi";
let gapiClientConfig: NgGapiClientConfig = {
client_id: "CLIENT_ID",
discoveryDocs: ["https://analyticsreporting.googleapis.com/$discovery/rest?version=v4"],
scope: [
"https://www.googleapis.com/auth/analytics.readonly",
"https://www.googleapis.com/auth/analytics"
].join(" ")
};
@NgModule({
imports: [
//...
GoogleApiModule.forRoot({
provide: NG_GAPI_CONFIG,
useValue: gapiClientConfig
}),
//...
]
})
export MyModule {}
Now you will have Access to the GoogleApi service.
The service has a a event method
onLoad(callback)
This event will fire when the gapi script is loaded.
Usage example :
export class FooService {
constructor(gapiService: GoogleApiService) {
gapiService.onLoad().subscribe(()=> {
// Here we can use gapi
});
}
}
Also check the example folder with a google api reports module
The module has a GoogleAuth service which allows you to work with the google auth
Usage:
//Example of a UserService
@Injectable()
export class UserService {
public static SESSION_STORAGE_KEY: string = 'accessToken';
private user: GoogleUser;
constructor(private googleAuth: GoogleAuthService){
}
public getToken(): string {
let token: string = sessionStorage.getItem(UserService.SESSION_STORAGE_KEY);
if (!token) {
throw new Error("no token set , authentication required");
}
return sessionStorage.getItem(UserService.SESSION_STORAGE_KEY);
}
public signIn(): void {
this.googleAuth.getAuth()
.subscribe((auth) => {
auth.signIn().then(res => this.signInSuccessHandler(res));
});
}
private signInSuccessHandler(res: GoogleUser) {
this.user = res;
sessionStorage.setItem(
UserService.SESSION_STORAGE_KEY, res.getAuthResponse().access_token
);
}
}
Lets go step by step through the example
SESSION_STORAGE_KEY is just a sugar to store string in a property rather then hardcode
From gapi docs https://developers.google.com/api-client-library/javascript/features/batch
we should use
gapi.client.newBatch()
But in our case we have typings and OOP, so we can do this:
export class FooService {
constructor(gapiService: GoogleApiService) {
gapiService.onLoad().subscribe(()=> {
const myBatch: HttpBatch = new HttpBatch();
myBatch.add(
// your request
);
});
}
}
The GoogleApiConfig class provides the required configuration for the Api
Configuration is easy to use. The GoogleApiModule has a static method which sets the configs.
As shown in the example you simply provide a configuration object of type
ClientConfig.
{
client_id: "your client id",
discoveryDocs: ["url to discovery docs", "another url"],
scope: "space separated scopes"
}
Configure them according your google app configurations and resource scope.
We are providing Web Development and Consulting Services. codeforges.com