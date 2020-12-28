openbase logo
ng-gantt

by jsGanttImproved
2.5.0 (see all)

Gantt for Angular 8 based on jsgantt-improved

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Angular Gantt Editor

Build Status

Angular Gantt Editor (wrapper for jsgantt-improved). View/Edit Gantt file with formatting.

StackBlitz template

Working with latest Angular 10.

Demo Image

Installation

To install this library with npm, run below command:

$ npm install --save jsgantt-improved ng-gantt

Usage

Configuration

First, Import Angular GanttEditor module in root

import { NgGanttEditorModule } from 'ng-gantt' 

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    ....,
    NgGanttEditorModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Then setup your component models as below :

import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { GanttEditorComponent, GanttEditorOptions } from 'ng-gantt';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  template: '<ng-gantt [options]="editorOptions" [data]="data"></ng-gantt>',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
  public editorOptions: GanttEditorOptions;
  public data: any;
  @ViewChild(GanttEditorComponent, { static: true }) editor: GanttEditorComponent;

  constructor() { 
    this.editorOptions = new GanttEditorOptions()
     this.data = [{
      'pID': 1,
      'pName': 'Define Chart API',
      'pStart': '',
      'pEnd': '',
      'pClass': 'ggroupblack',
      'pLink': '',
      'pMile': 0,
      'pRes': 'Brian',
      'pComp': 0,
      'pGroup': 1,
      'pParent': 0,
      'pOpen': 1,
      'pDepend': '',
      'pCaption': '',
      'pNotes': 'Some Notes text'
    }]; 
  }
}

Note : For better styling, add below line to your main style.css file

@import "~jsgantt-improved/dist/jsgantt.css";

Demo

Demo component files are included in Git Project.

When publishing it to npm, look over this docs: https://docs.npmjs.com/misc/developers

License

MIT(./LICENSE)

