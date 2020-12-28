Angular Gantt Editor

Angular Gantt Editor (wrapper for jsgantt-improved). View/Edit Gantt file with formatting.

StackBlitz template

Working with latest Angular 10.

Installation

To install this library with npm, run below command:

$ npm install --save jsgantt-improved ng-gantt

Usage

Configuration

First, Import Angular GanttEditor module in root

import { NgGanttEditorModule } from 'ng-gantt' ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ ...., NgGanttEditorModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Then setup your component models as below :

import { Component, ViewChild } from '@angular/core' ; import { GanttEditorComponent, GanttEditorOptions } from 'ng-gantt' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , template: '<ng-gantt [options]="editorOptions" [data]="data"></ng-gantt>' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { public editorOptions: GanttEditorOptions; public data: any ; (GanttEditorComponent, { static : true }) editor: GanttEditorComponent; constructor ( ) { this .editorOptions = new GanttEditorOptions() this .data = [{ 'pID' : 1 , 'pName' : 'Define Chart API' , 'pStart' : '' , 'pEnd' : '' , 'pClass' : 'ggroupblack' , 'pLink' : '' , 'pMile' : 0 , 'pRes' : 'Brian' , 'pComp' : 0 , 'pGroup' : 1 , 'pParent' : 0 , 'pOpen' : 1 , 'pDepend' : '' , 'pCaption' : '' , 'pNotes' : 'Some Notes text' }]; } }

Note : For better styling, add below line to your main style.css file

"~jsgantt-improved/dist/jsgantt.css" ;

Demo

Demo component files are included in Git Project.

When publishing it to npm, look over this docs: https://docs.npmjs.com/misc/developers

License

MIT(./LICENSE)