openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ng-formio-builder

by formio
2.39.0 (see all)

The Form.IO Form Builder Application

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

728

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Forms

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

The Form.io Form Builder

This library provides form building capabilities to an Angular.js application. This form builder's purpose is to construct a JSON object reporesentation of a form, which could then be handed off to a Form Renderer such as the one found @ https://github.com/formio/ngFormio. The following landing page should provide a good example of how this form builder works.

See Working Example

The form builder can be embedded within your application using the following embed code.

<form-builder form="myform"></form-builder>

Where myform would be a form object that is placed on the scope of the controller containing the form builder.

Installation

To install this within your application, you will first need to include the following

Adding Components

To add a component, add it in the config phase.

  angular
    .module('myApp')
    .config([
      'formioComponentsProvider',
      function (formioComponentsProvider) {
        formioComponentsProvider.register('myfield', {
          title: 'My Field',
          template: 'formio/components/icons.html',
          controller: ['$scope', function($scope) {
          }],
          group: 'custom',
          icon: 'fa fa-heart-o',
          settings: {},
          views: []
        });

Removing Components

To remove default components or groups from the form builder, set them as disabled in the run phase.

  angular.module('myApp')
    .run(['formioComponents', function(formioComponents) {
      formioComponents.components.textfield.disabled = true;
      formioComponents.groups.layout.disabled = true;
    }]);

Form.io

This project is provided by Form.io, which is a combined form and API platform for Developers.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ngx-formly/coreJSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
52K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
@ngxs/form-plugin🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cor
@ng-dynamic-forms/coreRapid form development library for Angular
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
abd
angularjs-bootstrap-datetimepickerARCHIVED: Native AngularJS date & time picker directive styled by Twitter Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-wizardEasy to use Wizard library for AngularJS
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 39 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial