An angularjs directive and corresponding factory to make elements focusable. It's easy!

< div ng-controller = "AwesomeCtrl" > < a href = "#" ng-click = "focusAwesome($event)" > Focus on something awesome </ a > < input focus-on = "awesome" > </ div >

angular.module( 'yourModule' , [ ... 'focusOn' , ... ]); ... function AwesomeCtrl($scope, focus) { $scope.focusAwesome = function ( $event ) { $event.preventDefault(); focus( 'awesome' ); }; }

Installing

Bower : bower install ng-focus-on

: npm/browserify : npm install ng-focus-on

: Download: https://github.com/goodeggs/ng-focus-on/releases/latest

Credit

Thanks to this answer from blesh on StackOverflow for inspiration: http://stackoverflow.com/a/18295416/298584

Contributing

npm install npm test

License

MIT.