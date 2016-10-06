An attribute directive that will trigger focus on an element under specified conditions. It can also be used as a cross-browser replacement for the
autofocus attribute.
View a live demo on Plnkr.
It is available through NPM:
npm install ng-focus-if
Or, via bower:
bower install ng-focus-if --save
Include
focusIf.min.js in your build or directly with a
<script> tag and require the module in your module definition:
angular
.module('App', [
'focus-if',
... // other dependencies
]);
To immediately focus an element upon rendering (similar to input
autofocus):
<input focus-if />
To focus an element when a specified Angular expression becomes truthy:
<input focus-if="focusInput" />
To focus an element after a specified delay upon rendering:
<input focus-if focus-delay="500" />
To focus an element after a specified delay when a specified Angular expression becomes truthy:
<input focus-if="focusInput" focus-delay="500" />
Caveat: apply focus multiple times
Like any other Angular directive using a
$watch callback, this directive depends on Angular's model change detection, which can cause trouble when trying to apply focus more than once. Users looking to apply focus to a given element multiple times may find this thread useful.