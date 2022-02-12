English | 简体中文
ng-zorro-antd based
delon is a production-ready solution for admin business components packages, Built on the design principles developed by Ant Design.
We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as GitHub issues.
If you're new to posting issues, we ask that you read How To Ask Questions The Smart Way (This guide does not provide actual support services for this project!), How to Ask a Question in Open Source Community and How to Report Bugs Effectively prior to posting. Well written bug reports help us help you!
ng-alain is an MIT-licensed open source project. In order to achieve better and sustainable development of the project, we expect to gain more backers. You can support us in any of the following ways:
Or purchasing our business theme.
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏
The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)