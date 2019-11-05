Usage

Installation

Install with npm:

npm install ng-faker --save-dev

Install with yarn:

yarn add ng-faker --dev

Browser

For now, we don't have support for the browser directly. We're working on that and should have that up really soon.

var ngfaker = require ( 'ng-faker' ); var randomName = ngfaker.name.firstName(); var randomWord = ngfaker.lorem.phrase();

API

ngfaker contains a super useful generator method ngfaker.fake for combining ngfaker API methods using a mustache string format.

Example

console .log(ngfaker.fake( "{{name.prefix}}, {{name.firstName}} {{name.lastName}}" ));

This will interpolate the format string with the value of methods name.prefix(), name.lastName() and name.firstName().

API Methods

account bank accountNumber

address state states localGovernment localGovernments

lorem word phrase

name firstName lastName prefix fullName

phone phoneNumber serviceProvider

fake

random boolean number arrayElement objectElement alphanumeric hexadecimal



Localization

The default language locale is set to English.

Setting a new locale is simple:

var ngfaker = require ( 'ng-faker' ); ngfaker.setLocale( "yo" ); ngfaker.locale = "yo" ;

yo - Yoruba

en - English

ha - hausa

ig - igbo

ek - Efik

bn - Benin

ur - urhobo Other locales will be added soon...

Custom Locale

Adding a new locale is equally easy:

ngFaker.addLocale( 'ef' , { title : 'Efik' , name : [ "Efik1" , "Efik2" ], lorem : [], address : [] })

Tests

npm run test

Version Release Schedule

If you require the absolute latest version of ng-faker the master branch on the official repo should always be up to date and working.

Maintainers

Bolaji Olajide

Rotimi Babalola

Oyindamola Subair

Contributors

|

sudo-kaizen

ng-faker was inspired by and has used data definitions and logic from: