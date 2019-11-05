Install with npm:
npm install ng-faker --save-dev
Install with yarn:
yarn add ng-faker --dev
For now, we don't have support for the browser directly. We're working on that and should have that up really soon.
var ngfaker = require('ng-faker');
var randomName = ngfaker.name.firstName(); // Annabelle
var randomWord = ngfaker.lorem.phrase(); // Thanks so much.
ngfaker contains a super useful generator method ngfaker.fake for combining ngfaker API methods using a mustache string format.
console.log(ngfaker.fake("{{name.prefix}}, {{name.firstName}} {{name.lastName}}"));
// outputs: "Dr. Annabelle Smith"
This will interpolate the format string with the value of methods name.prefix(), name.lastName() and name.firstName().
The default language locale is set to English.
Setting a new locale is simple:
var ngfaker = require('ng-faker');
// sets locale to yo (Yoruba)
ngfaker.setLocale("yo");
// or
ngfaker.locale = "yo";
yo - Yoruba
en - English
ha - hausa
ig - igbo
ek - Efik
bn - Benin
ur - urhobo
Other locales will be added soon...
Adding a new locale is equally easy:
ngFaker.addLocale('ef', {
title: 'Efik',
name: [
"Efik1", "Efik2"
],
lorem: [],
address: []
})
npm run test
If you require the absolute latest version of
ng-faker the
master branch on the official repo should always be up to date and working.
Rotimi Babalola
Bolaji Olajide
Subair Oyindamola
Olamilekan Odukoya
Ayomiga
JCobhams
|:---:
|:---:
|:---:
Seun Faluyi
Neiva07
nero-adaware
|:---:
|:---:
|:---:
ng-faker was inspired by and has used data definitions and logic from: