nf

ng-faker

by Bolaji Olajide
1.3.1 (see all)

Generate fake nigerian data with this package

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

303

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

NG-Faker

Usage

Installation

Install with npm:

npm install ng-faker --save-dev

Install with yarn:

yarn add ng-faker --dev

Browser

For now, we don't have support for the browser directly. We're working on that and should have that up really soon.

Node.js

    var ngfaker = require('ng-faker');

    var randomName = ngfaker.name.firstName(); // Annabelle
    var randomWord = ngfaker.lorem.phrase(); // Thanks so much.

API

ngfaker.fake()

ngfaker contains a super useful generator method ngfaker.fake for combining ngfaker API methods using a mustache string format.

Example

console.log(ngfaker.fake("{{name.prefix}}, {{name.firstName}} {{name.lastName}}"));
// outputs: "Dr. Annabelle Smith"

This will interpolate the format string with the value of methods name.prefix(), name.lastName() and name.firstName().

API Methods

  • account
    • bank
    • accountNumber
  • address
    • state
    • states
    • localGovernment
    • localGovernments
  • lorem
    • word
    • phrase
  • name
    • firstName
    • lastName
    • prefix
    • fullName
  • phone
    • phoneNumber
    • serviceProvider
  • fake
  • random
    • boolean
    • number
    • arrayElement
    • objectElement
    • alphanumeric
    • hexadecimal

Localization

The default language locale is set to English.

Setting a new locale is simple:

var ngfaker = require('ng-faker');
// sets locale to yo (Yoruba)
ngfaker.setLocale("yo");
// or
ngfaker.locale = "yo";

  • yo - Yoruba

  • en - English

  • ha - hausa

  • ig - igbo

  • ek - Efik

  • bn - Benin

  • ur - urhobo

    Other locales will be added soon...

Custom Locale

Adding a new locale is equally easy:

ngFaker.addLocale('ef', {
  title: 'Efik',
  name: [
    "Efik1", "Efik2"
  ],
  lorem: [],
  address: []
})

Tests

    npm run test

Version Release Schedule

If you require the absolute latest version of ng-faker the master branch on the official repo should always be up to date and working.

Maintainers

  • Bolaji Olajide
  • Rotimi Babalola
  • Oyindamola Subair

Contributors


Rotimi Babalola
Bolaji Olajide
Subair Oyindamola

Olamilekan Odukoya
Ayomiga
JCobhams
:---::---::---:

Seun Faluyi
Neiva07
nero-adaware
:---::---::---:

|
sudo-kaizen

ng-faker was inspired by and has used data definitions and logic from:

