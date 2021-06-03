This is no longer supported, please consider following the official HOWTO tutorial.
Angular service to handle facebook
npm install ng-facebook
bower install ng-facebook
ngFacebook in your application dependencies
FB.init or set
window.fbAsyncInit. These steps are automatically done by the ngFacebook module.
Example:
angular.module('<your-app>', ['ngFacebook'])
.config( function( $facebookProvider ) {
$facebookProvider.setAppId('<your-facebook-app-id>');
})
.run( function( $rootScope ) {
// Cut and paste the "Load the SDK" code from the facebook javascript sdk page.
// Load the facebook SDK asynchronously
(function(){
...
}());
})
;
var DemoCtrl = function ($scope, $facebook) {
...
function refresh() {
$facebook.api("/me").then(
function(response) {
$scope.welcomeMsg = "Welcome " + response.name;
},
function(err) {
$scope.welcomeMsg = "Please log in";
});
}
};
For more details check out this plunker which uses ngFacebook.
You must configure your
facebook application ID in your app, for example:
app.config(function(FacebookProvider) {
$facebookProvider.setAppId(11111111111);
});
You can also configure the following properties. Both
set and
get methods are available for each property.
permissions(<string>) - permissions required by your app.
Example:
$facebookProvider.setPermissions("email,user_likes");
customInit(<object>) - the parameters to pass to
FB.init(). The 'appId' parameter is automatically specified using the value passed to '$facebookProvider.setAppId()', however the remaining parameters are configurable.
Example to set:
$facebookProvider.setCustomInit({
channelUrl : '//WWW.YOUR_DOMAIN.COM/channel.html',
xfbml : true
});
version(<string>) - specify the version of the api (2.0 by default).
Example to set:
$facebookProvider.setVersion("v2.2");
$facebook.config(property) - Return the config property.
$facebook.getAuthResponse() - Return the
AuthResponse(assuming you already connected)
$facebook.getLoginStatus() - Return promise of the result.
$facebook.login() - Logged in to your app by facebook. Return promise of the result.
$facebook.logout() - Logged out from facebook. Return promise of the result.
$facebook.ui(params) - Do UI action(see facebook sdk docs). Return promise of the result.
$facebook.api(args...) - Do API action(see facebook sdk docs). Return promise of the result.
$facebook.cachedApi(args...) - Do API action(see above), but the result will cached. Return promise of the result.
$facebook.setVersion(version) - Set another SDK version
$facebook.getVersion() - Get current SDK version
Example:
app.controller('indexCtrl', function($scope, $facebook) {
$scope.user=$facebook.cachedApi('/me');
});
The service will broadcast the facebook sdk events with the prefix
fb..
In return you will get the next arguments to your
$on handler:
event,response,FB (
FB is the facebook native js sdk).
fb.auth.login
fb.auth.logout
fb.auth.prompt
fb.auth.sessionChange
fb.auth.statusChange
fb.auth.authResponseChange
fb.xfbml.render
fb.edge.create
fb.edge.remove
fb.comment.create
fb.comment.remove
fb.message.send
For additional information about the events see the sdk docs.
This project is released over MIT license
Thanks to our sponsors for this project: