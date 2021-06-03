DEPRECATED

This is no longer supported, please consider following the official HOWTO tutorial.

Angular Facebook

Angular service to handle facebook

Installation

Download the package: download using npm: npm install ng-facebook download using the zip file download using bower: bower install ng-facebook Modify your application to include ngFacebook in your application dependencies Configure the ngFacebook module using the configuration steps outlined in the section titled "Configuration" below. Load the Facebook SDK for javascript, BUT DO NOT call FB.init or set window.fbAsyncInit . These steps are automatically done by the ngFacebook module.

Example:

angular.module( '<your-app>' , [ 'ngFacebook' ]) .config( function ( $facebookProvider ) { $facebookProvider.setAppId( '<your-facebook-app-id>' ); }) .run( function ( $rootScope ) { ( function ( ) { ... }()); }) ; var DemoCtrl = function ( $scope, $facebook ) { ... function refresh() { $facebook.api( "/me" ).then( function ( response ) { $scope.welcomeMsg = "Welcome " + response.name; }, function ( err ) { $scope.welcomeMsg = "Please log in" ; }); } };

For more details check out this plunker which uses ngFacebook.

Configuration

You must configure your facebook application ID in your app, for example:

app.config( function (FacebookProvider) { $facebookProvider.setAppId( 11111111111 ); });

Additional configurations

You can also configure the following properties. Both set and get methods are available for each property.

permissions(<string>) - permissions required by your app. Example: $facebookProvider .setPermissions( "email,user_likes" ); customInit(<object>) - the parameters to pass to FB.init() . The 'appId' parameter is automatically specified using the value passed to '$facebookProvider.setAppId()', however the remaining parameters are configurable. Example to set: $facebookProvider.setCustomInit({ channelUrl : '//WWW.YOUR_DOMAIN.COM/channel.html' , xfbml : true }); version(<string>) - specify the version of the api (2.0 by default). Example to set: $facebookProvider .setVersion( "v2.2" );

Using

Methods

$facebook.config(property) - Return the config property. $facebook.getAuthResponse() - Return the AuthResponse (assuming you already connected) $facebook.getLoginStatus() - Return promise of the result. $facebook.login() - Logged in to your app by facebook. Return promise of the result. $facebook.logout() - Logged out from facebook. Return promise of the result. $facebook.ui(params) - Do UI action(see facebook sdk docs). Return promise of the result. $facebook.api(args...) - Do API action(see facebook sdk docs). Return promise of the result. $facebook.cachedApi(args...) - Do API action(see above), but the result will cached. Return promise of the result. $facebook.setVersion(version) - Set another SDK version $facebook.getVersion() - Get current SDK version Example: app.controller( 'indexCtrl' , function ($scope, $facebook) { $scope.user=$facebook.cachedApi( '/me' ); });

Events

The service will broadcast the facebook sdk events with the prefix fb. .

In return you will get the next arguments to your $on handler: event,response,FB ( FB is the facebook native js sdk).

fb.auth.login fb.auth.logout fb.auth.prompt fb.auth.sessionChange fb.auth.statusChange fb.auth.authResponseChange fb.xfbml.render fb.edge.create fb.edge.remove fb.comment.create fb.comment.remove fb.message.send

For additional information about the events see the sdk docs.

License

This project is released over MIT license

Thanks to our sponsors for this project:

GoDisco JetBrains - for providing the great IDE PhpStorm

Authors