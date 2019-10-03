Convenient forms for Angular with no extra markup? Fabulous!
AngularJS forms are pretty nice. But if you have worked with angular for a while, you'll find that the out of the box mechanics like the instant validation are far from perfect from the common users perspective. Furthermore you probably catch yourself declaring (and sometimes forgetting) the same stuff on and on again like giving a
novalidate attribute, preventing submission for invalid forms or declaring a proper name attribute and worst of all: setting up validation messages again and again.
It is understandable why the angular-developers want to give us the freedom, of doing all this stuff in the most flexible manner, but most of the time you want to keep things consistent and not handle every form differently.
ng-fab-form tries to help you with this with a reasonable default but highly configurable behavior for your forms.
Bug-reports or feature request as well as any other kind of feedback is highly welcome!
Install it via bower
bower install ng-fab-form -S
and add
ngFabForm as dependency in your main module:
angular.module('yourApp',[
'ngFabForm'
]);
That is all you need to do to get started.
Have a look at the DEMO or the plunkr!
Keep in mind that if you don't like one of the functionalities, ng-fab-form is build with customization in mind. It's possible to disable almost any feature easily in your app configuration.
List of Features:
ng-messages, see) to any element with a validation directive on it like
required,
ng-required,
ng-pattern,
ng-minlength and even new ones added.
disable-form attribute
$resetForm method
name attributes based on ng-model, if none is set
novalidate attribute to forms
ngFabMatch-directive (e.g. for checking a repeated password)
Useful companions
There are a lot of form builders and other modules with the intention of simplifying form handling out there. Why choose
ng-fab-form then? First of all you likely will not have to choose one or the other as it should be compatible with every module using
ngModel for validations and because you will probably be able to deactivate any conflicting functionalities (be sure to report incompatibilities).
The reason why
ng-fab-form was build, is that the modules I tried either take only a small part of the repetitiveness out of your job or they take a framework-like approach and you're becoming very dependent on them, the markup they require and spit out, the functionalities they introduce and probably more important, those they don't introduce and those who hinder other features. This is not necessarily a bad thing and they might greatly improve your productivity, but the (non angular-canon) restrictions and rules they introduce make them too limited for some projects and less of a universal form tool, which can be used again and again.
This is why
ng-fab-form focuses on the basic angular functions and tries to extend them application-wide, while always giving you the option to throw out what doesn't fit in. Worst case scenario: You completely remove
ng-fab-form because you don't like it and then you're back to standard angular, with probably almost no effort spend, almost no time wasted.
Grab the minified ng-fab-form file from the dist folder. You also need to install ng-messags which is the only required dependency.
Currently the configuration object of ng-fab-forms looks like this:
// validation template-url/templateId
// to disable validation completely set it false
validationsTemplate: 'default-validation-msgs.html',
// prevent submission of invalid forms
preventInvalidSubmit: true,
// prevent double clicks
preventDoubleSubmit: true,
// double click delay duration
preventDoubleSubmitTimeoutLength: 1000,
// show validation-messages on failed submit
setFormDirtyOnSubmit: true,
// autofocus first error-element
scrollToAndFocusFirstErrorOnSubmit: true,
// set in ms
scrollAnimationTime: 500,
// fixed offset for scroll to element
scrollOffset: -100,
// ***************************************************
// The following options are not configurable via the
// ngFabFormOptions-directive as they need to be
// available during the $compile-phase
// ***************************************************
// option to disable forms by wrapping them in a disabled <fieldset> element
disabledForms: true,
// option to disable ng-fab-form globally and use it only manually
// via the ng-fab-form directive
globalFabFormDisable: false,
// add noovalidate to forms
setNovalidate: true,
// set form-element names based on ngModel if not set
// NOTE: not changeable via ngFabFormOptions-directive as it needs to
// available during the $compile-phase
// NOTE2: name-attributes are required to be set here
// or manually for the validations to work
setNamesByNgModel: true,
// add asterisk to required fields; only
// works when the forms are NOT globally disabled
setAsteriskForRequiredLabel: false,
// asterisk string to be added if enabled
// requires setAsteriskForRequiredLabel-option set to true
asteriskStr: '*',
// the validation message prefix, results for the default state
// `validation-msg-required` or `validation-msg-your-custom-validation`
validationMsgPrefix: 'validationMsg',
// default email-regex, set to false to deactivate overwrite
emailRegex: /[a-z0-9!#$%&'*+/=?^_`{|}~-]+(?:\.[a-z0-9!#$%&'*+/=?^_`{|}~-]+)*@(?:[a-z0-9](?:[a-z0-9-]*[a-z0-9])?\.)+[a-z0-9](?:[a-z0-9-]*[a-z0-9])?/,
// in very rare cases (e.g. for some form-builders) your form
// controller might not be ready before your model-controllers are,
// for those instances set this option to true
watchForFormCtrl: false,
// name of the change event, change if there are conflicts
formChangeEvent: 'NG_FAB_FORM_OPTIONS_CHANGED'
// message template, used to create messages for custom validation messages
// created by validationMsgPrefix when there is no default ng-message for
// the validator in the main template. This allows you to one time append
// messages when validationMSgPrefix(+validator+) is set
createMessageElTplFn: function (sanitizedKey, attr)
{
return '<li ng-message="' + sanitizedKey + '">' + attr + '</li>';
}
You can easily extend those configurations like this:
angular.module('exampleApp', [
'ngFabForm'
])
.config(function (ngFabFormProvider)
{
ngFabFormProvider.extendConfig({
scrollToAndFocusFirstErrorOnSubmit: false,
setNovalidate: false
});
});
ng-fab-form-options
validationsTemplate,
preventInvalidSubmit,
preventDoubleSubmit,
preventDoubleSubmitTimeoutLength,
setFormDirtyOnSubmit,
scrollToAndFocusFirstErrorOnSubmit,
scrollAnimationTime and
scrollOffset can also be changed in real-time from your controllers or directives:
angular.module('exampleApp', [
'ngFabForm'
])
.controller('exampleCtrl', function ($scope, ngFabForm)
{
$scope.customFormOptions = {
validationsTemplate: 'your-tpl.html',
preventInvalidSubmit: false,
preventDoubleSubmit: false,
setFormDirtyOnSubmit: true,
scrollToAndFocusFirstErrorOnSubmit: true,
scrollAnimationTime: 900,
scrollOffset: -100,
};
});
And in your template:
<form ng-fab-form-options="customFormOptions">...</form>
<form disable-form="{{booeleanVar}}">...</form>
<form>
<input type="password" ng-model="realPassword" required>
<input type="password" ng-model="pwRepeat" ng-fab-match="realPassword" required>
</form>
<form>
<input type="text" ng-fab-ensure-expression="testModel=='test'" ng-model="testModel" required>
</form>
Sometimes you might want to have another text for a specific context. Special validation-messages like this are easily added like this:
<input type="text"
ng-model="my-model"
required
ng-pattern="/abcdefg/"
validation-msg-pattern="Not abcdefg :(">
ng-fab-form comes with a reasonable default validation template, which is used for every form element with
ng-model set. But you can easily create your own if you don't like the either the messages or the markup! In your own template you can use any attribute and directive, as you would with vanilla angular. In addition the input-element attributes are available for you convenience, too!
This is what the default validation template looks like:
<!-- Default Validation Template -->
<div class="validation"
ng-show="attrs.required===''|| attrs.required">
<!-- Show errors for invalid fields, when it has been either focused,
has been changed or the user tried to submit the form without success
(requires the setDirtyOnSubmit-option to be set-->
<ul class="list-unstyled validation-errors"
ng-show="field.$invalid && (field.$touched || field.$dirty || form.$triedSubmit)"
ng-messages="field.$error">
<li ng-message="required">This field is required</li>
<li ng-message="password">Please enter a valid password</li>
<li ng-message="email">Please enter a valid e-mail</li>
<li ng-message="pattern">Invalid input format</li>
<li ng-message="date">Please enter a valid date</li>
<li ng-message="time">Please enter a valid time</li>
<li ng-message="datetime">Please enter a valid date and time</li>
<li ng-message="datetime-local">Please enter a valid date and time</li>
<li ng-message="number">This field must be numeric</li>
<li ng-message="color">Please enter a valid color</li>
<li ng-message="range">Please enter a valid range</li>
<li ng-message="month">Please enter a valid month</li>
<li ng-message="url">Please enter a valid URL</li>
<li ng-message="file">Invalid file</li>
<!-- ng-fab-form provides you with access to the
input-element-attributes, allowing you to display their values
inside of the message-->
<li ng-message="minlength">Please use at least {{ attrs.minlength }} characters</li>
<li ng-message="maxlength">Please do not exceed {{ attrs.maxlength }} characters</li>
<li ng-if="attrs.type === 'time' "
ng-message="min">The time provided should be no earlier than {{ attrs.min |date: 'HH:MM' }}
</li>
<li ng-message="ngFabMatch">The {{ attrs.type ==='password'? 'passwords' : 'values' }} should match</li>
<!-- you can use ng-if or ng-show for more advanced
error messages -->
<li ng-if="attrs.type === 'time' "
ng-message="min">The time provided should after {{ attrs.min |date: 'HH:MM' }}
</li>
<li ng-message="max"
ng-if="attrs.type === 'time' ">The time provided should be before {{attrs.max |date: 'HH:MM'}}
</li>
<li ng-message="min"
ng-if="attrs.type === 'date' ">The date provided should be after {{attrs.min
|date:'dd.MM.yy'}}
</li>
<li ng-message="max"
ng-if="attrs.type === 'date' ">The date provided should be before {{attrs.max |date: 'dd.MM.yy'}}
</li>
<li ng-message="min"
ng-if="attrs.type === 'number' ">The number provided should be at least {{attrs.min}}
</li>
<li ng-message="max"
ng-if="attrs.type === 'number' ">The number provided should be at max {{attrs.max}}
</li>
</ul>
<!-- It is also possible to show a success element
using the standard form syntax -->
<div class="validation-success"
ng-show="field.$valid && !field.$invalid">
</div>
</div>
To load you own validations simply set the template url in your configuration:
angular.module('exampleApp', [
'ngFabForm'
])
.config(function (ngFabFormProvider)
{
ngFabFormProvider.extendConfig({
validationsTemplate : 'path/to/your-fabulous-validation-template.html'
});
});
You can use this plunkr as base for your fabulous creation! Think you created something useful? Then share it!!! Either provide a pull-request or leave a comment on the projects public page.
If you provide a pull-reqest, please use a feature-branch. The commit should usually contain two files: A html template and a scss-file.
There are two ways to reset your form. The first one requires you to use the 'contallerAs'-syntax to access the form controller:
<div ng-controller="myCtrl as ctrl">
<form name="ctrl.myForm">
<input type="text"
ng-model="my-model"
required>
<button type="button"
ng-click="resetForm()">
Reset the form!
</button>
</form>
</div>
myMod.controller('myCtrl', function(){
var vm = this;
vm.resetForm = function(){
// this resets the form without clearing the inputs
vm.myForm.$resetForm();
// this resets the form with setting all ng-model
// values in it to undefined
vm.myForm.$resetForm(true);
}
});
The second one uses the 'ng-fab-reset-form-on' directive:
<form>
<input type="text"
ng-model="my-model"
required>
<button type="button"
ng-fab-reset-form-on>
Reset the form!
</button>
</form>
As per default the button (or any other element) is triggered on click. If you need something else you can provide those by setting a value. If you need multiple events, separate them by a space:
<button type="button"
ng-fab-reset-form-on="touchstart my-custom-event-on-this-element">
Reset the form!
</button>
Another default is to reset the 'ngModel' value of all form inputs to 'undefined'. You can prevent this behaviour by using the
do-not-clear-inputs attribute:
<button type="button"
ng-fab-reset-form-on
do-not-clear-inputs>
Reset the form, but leave the inputs be!
</button>
You can edit where and how the messages are inserted in relation to their corresponding form-element:
angular.module('exampleApp', [
'ngFabForm',
'ngAnimate'
])
.config(function (ngFabFormProvider)
{
var customInsertFn = function (compiledAlert, el, attrs)
{
// insert after or after parent if checkbox or radio
if (attrs.type === 'checkbox' || attrs.type === 'radio') {
el.parent().after(compiledAlert);
} else {
el.after(compiledAlert);
}
};
ngFabFormProvider.setInsertErrorTplFn(customInsertFn);
});
You can change the scroll animation-handler to one of your liking:
angular.module('exampleApp', [
'ngFabForm',
'ngAnimate'
])
.config(function (ngFabFormProvider)
{
var customScrollToFn = function (targetElement, duration, scrollOffset)
{
targetElement.scrollIntoView(true);
targetElement.focus();
};
ngFabFormProvider.setScrollToFn(customScrollToFn);
});
A good starting point for you might be the default function which can be found inside of the
ngFabFormProvider.
The default validations for email, url and number fields are not always what you want. ng-fab-form provides you with an api to add your own or to overwrite the existing ones:
angular.module('exampleApp', [
'ngFabForm',
])
.config(function (ngFabFormProvider)
{
var customValidatorFn = function (ngModelCtrl, attrs)
{
var regex = /www.only-awesome-urls.tu/;
if (attrs.type === 'url') {
ngModelCtrl.$validators.url = function (value)
{
return ngModelCtrl.$isEmpty(value) || regex.test(value);
};
}
};
ngFabFormProvider.setCustomValidatorsFn(customValidatorFn);
});
ng-fab-form-directive
If needed, you can configure
ng-fab-form to be only used by the
ng-fab-form-directive.
angular.module('exampleApp', [
'ngFabForm'
])
.config(function (ngFabFormProvider)
{
ngFabFormProvider.extendConfig({
globalFabFormDisable: true
});
});
Then in your template, you just add
ng-fab-form to the forms in question:
<form ng-fab-form></form>
There is a drawback: This won't work together with the setAsteriskForLabel-option.
I'm happy for any issue or feature request, you might encounter or want to have. Even a one liner is better, than no feedback at all. Pull requests are also highly welcome. Just fork the repository, clone it and run
grunt serve for development. Another important factor is the number of developers using and thus testing
ng-fab-form. Tell your fellow programmers, say that you use it on ng-modules, tweet or even blog about it.
ng-fab-form is published under the The GNU Lesser General Public License V2.1.