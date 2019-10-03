Convenient forms for Angular with no extra markup? Fabulous!

AngularJS forms are pretty nice. But if you have worked with angular for a while, you'll find that the out of the box mechanics like the instant validation are far from perfect from the common users perspective. Furthermore you probably catch yourself declaring (and sometimes forgetting) the same stuff on and on again like giving a novalidate attribute, preventing submission for invalid forms or declaring a proper name attribute and worst of all: setting up validation messages again and again.

It is understandable why the angular-developers want to give us the freedom, of doing all this stuff in the most flexible manner, but most of the time you want to keep things consistent and not handle every form differently. ng-fab-form tries to help you with this with a reasonable default but highly configurable behavior for your forms.

Bug-reports or feature request as well as any other kind of feedback is highly welcome!

getting started

Install it via bower

bower install ng-fab-form -S

and add ngFabForm as dependency in your main module:

angular. module ( 'yourApp' ,[ 'ngFabForm' ]);

That is all you need to do to get started.

features

Have a look at the DEMO or the plunkr!

Keep in mind that if you don't like one of the functionalities, ng-fab-form is build with customization in mind. It's possible to disable almost any feature easily in your app configuration.

List of Features:

Global (or individual) configurable validation messages (using ng-messages , see) to any element with a validation directive on it like required , ng-required , ng-pattern , ng-minlength and even new ones added.

(using , see) to any element with a validation directive on it like , , , and even new ones added. Prevents submission of invalid forms

Completely disableable forms via a disable-form attribute

via a attribute Show field validations after submit attempt

Prevent double submissions of forms when double clicked via a configurable delay

of forms when double clicked via a configurable delay Total configurability : You not only can change or turn of any default setting you don't like, but the validation messages template gives you complete flexibility on when and how your error messages appear .

: You not only can change or turn of any default setting you don't like, but the validation messages template gives you . Works with any custom validation directive you have running in your project (as long as they're correctly working with the ngModel-Controller)

you have running in your project (as long as they're correctly working with the ngModel-Controller) Provides you with resettable forms via the $resetForm method

via the method Compatibility with most other form modules

Compatibility with the most popular translation modules

Provides an api to add custom validators

Adds a more reasonable email-validation

Adds name attributes based on ng-model, if none is set

attributes based on ng-model, if none is set Adds the novalidate attribute to forms

attribute to forms ngFabMatch -directive (e.g. for checking a repeated password)

-directive (e.g. for checking a repeated password) Has support for async-validators and adds a nice interface to add new ones

and adds a nice interface to add new ones Scrolls to and focuses the first form element with an error, if the submission fails

Useful companions

angular-promise-buttons the most easy to use loading spinner buttons out there

the most easy to use loading spinner buttons out there angular-auto-forms quick and easy bootstrap forms

why choose ng-fab-form over another form helper module?

There are a lot of form builders and other modules with the intention of simplifying form handling out there. Why choose ng-fab-form then? First of all you likely will not have to choose one or the other as it should be compatible with every module using ngModel for validations and because you will probably be able to deactivate any conflicting functionalities (be sure to report incompatibilities).

The reason why ng-fab-form was build, is that the modules I tried either take only a small part of the repetitiveness out of your job or they take a framework-like approach and you're becoming very dependent on them, the markup they require and spit out, the functionalities they introduce and probably more important, those they don't introduce and those who hinder other features. This is not necessarily a bad thing and they might greatly improve your productivity, but the (non angular-canon) restrictions and rules they introduce make them too limited for some projects and less of a universal form tool, which can be used again and again.

This is why ng-fab-form focuses on the basic angular functions and tries to extend them application-wide, while always giving you the option to throw out what doesn't fit in. Worst case scenario: You completely remove ng-fab-form because you don't like it and then you're back to standard angular, with probably almost no effort spend, almost no time wasted.

manual installation and dependencies

Grab the minified ng-fab-form file from the dist folder. You also need to install ng-messags which is the only required dependency.

configuring default form options

Currently the configuration object of ng-fab-forms looks like this:

validationsTemplate: 'default-validation-msgs.html' , preventInvalidSubmit: true , preventDoubleSubmit: true , preventDoubleSubmitTimeoutLength: 1000 , setFormDirtyOnSubmit: true , scrollToAndFocusFirstErrorOnSubmit: true , scrollAnimationTime: 500 , scrollOffset: -100 , disabledForms: true , globalFabFormDisable: false , setNovalidate: true , setNamesByNgModel: true , setAsteriskForRequiredLabel: false , asteriskStr: '*' , validationMsgPrefix: 'validationMsg' , emailRegex: /[a-z0 -9 ! watchForFormCtrl: false , formChangeEvent: 'NG_FAB_FORM_OPTIONS_CHANGED' createMessageElTplFn: function (sanitizedKey, attr) { return '<li ng-message="' + sanitizedKey + '">' + attr + '</li>' ; }

You can easily extend those configurations like this:

angular.module( 'exampleApp' , [ 'ngFabForm' ]) .config( function ( ngFabFormProvider ) { ngFabFormProvider.extendConfig({ scrollToAndFocusFirstErrorOnSubmit : false , setNovalidate : false }); });

multiple form configurations via ng-fab-form-options

validationsTemplate , preventInvalidSubmit , preventDoubleSubmit , preventDoubleSubmitTimeoutLength , setFormDirtyOnSubmit , scrollToAndFocusFirstErrorOnSubmit , scrollAnimationTime and scrollOffset can also be changed in real-time from your controllers or directives:

angular.module( 'exampleApp' , [ 'ngFabForm' ]) .controller( 'exampleCtrl' , function ( $scope, ngFabForm ) { $scope.customFormOptions = { validationsTemplate : 'your-tpl.html' , preventInvalidSubmit : false , preventDoubleSubmit : false , setFormDirtyOnSubmit : true , scrollToAndFocusFirstErrorOnSubmit : true , scrollAnimationTime : 900 , scrollOffset : -100 , }; });

And in your template:

< form ng-fab-form-options = "customFormOptions" > ... </ form >

disable form completly

< form disable-form = "{{booeleanVar}}" > ... </ form >

check for matching passwords via ngFabMatch-directive

< form > < input type = "password" ng-model = "realPassword" required > < input type = "password" ng-model = "pwRepeat" ng-fab-match = "realPassword" required > </ form >

< form > < input type = "text" ng-fab-ensure-expression = "testModel=='test'" ng-model = "testModel" required > </ form >

special validations for special cases (e.g. ng-pattern)

Sometimes you might want to have another text for a specific context. Special validation-messages like this are easily added like this:

< input type = "text" ng-model = "my-model" required ng-pattern = "/abcdefg/" validation-msg-pattern = "Not abcdefg :(" >

default validations and creating your own validation template

ng-fab-form comes with a reasonable default validation template, which is used for every form element with ng-model set. But you can easily create your own if you don't like the either the messages or the markup! In your own template you can use any attribute and directive, as you would with vanilla angular. In addition the input-element attributes are available for you convenience, too!

This is what the default validation template looks like:

< div class = "validation" ng-show = "attrs.required===''|| attrs.required" > < ul class = "list-unstyled validation-errors" ng-show = "field.$invalid && (field.$touched || field.$dirty || form.$triedSubmit)" ng-messages = "field.$error" > < li ng-message = "required" > This field is required </ li > < li ng-message = "password" > Please enter a valid password </ li > < li ng-message = "email" > Please enter a valid e-mail </ li > < li ng-message = "pattern" > Invalid input format </ li > < li ng-message = "date" > Please enter a valid date </ li > < li ng-message = "time" > Please enter a valid time </ li > < li ng-message = "datetime" > Please enter a valid date and time </ li > < li ng-message = "datetime-local" > Please enter a valid date and time </ li > < li ng-message = "number" > This field must be numeric </ li > < li ng-message = "color" > Please enter a valid color </ li > < li ng-message = "range" > Please enter a valid range </ li > < li ng-message = "month" > Please enter a valid month </ li > < li ng-message = "url" > Please enter a valid URL </ li > < li ng-message = "file" > Invalid file </ li > < li ng-message = "minlength" > Please use at least {{ attrs.minlength }} characters </ li > < li ng-message = "maxlength" > Please do not exceed {{ attrs.maxlength }} characters </ li > < li ng-if = "attrs.type === 'time' " ng-message = "min" > The time provided should be no earlier than {{ attrs.min |date: 'HH:MM' }} </ li > < li ng-message = "ngFabMatch" > The {{ attrs.type ==='password'? 'passwords' : 'values' }} should match </ li > < li ng-if = "attrs.type === 'time' " ng-message = "min" > The time provided should after {{ attrs.min |date: 'HH:MM' }} </ li > < li ng-message = "max" ng-if = "attrs.type === 'time' " > The time provided should be before {{attrs.max |date: 'HH:MM'}} </ li > < li ng-message = "min" ng-if = "attrs.type === 'date' " > The date provided should be after {{attrs.min |date:'dd.MM.yy'}} </ li > < li ng-message = "max" ng-if = "attrs.type === 'date' " > The date provided should be before {{attrs.max |date: 'dd.MM.yy'}} </ li > < li ng-message = "min" ng-if = "attrs.type === 'number' " > The number provided should be at least {{attrs.min}} </ li > < li ng-message = "max" ng-if = "attrs.type === 'number' " > The number provided should be at max {{attrs.max}} </ li > </ ul > < div class = "validation-success" ng-show = "field.$valid && !field.$invalid" > </ div > </ div >

To load you own validations simply set the template url in your configuration:

angular.module( 'exampleApp' , [ 'ngFabForm' ]) .config( function ( ngFabFormProvider ) { ngFabFormProvider.extendConfig({ validationsTemplate : 'path/to/your-fabulous-validation-template.html' }); });

create and share

You can use this plunkr as base for your fabulous creation! Think you created something useful? Then share it!!! Either provide a pull-request or leave a comment on the projects public page.

If you provide a pull-reqest, please use a feature-branch. The commit should usually contain two files: A html template and a scss-file.

resettable forms

There are two ways to reset your form. The first one requires you to use the 'contallerAs'-syntax to access the form controller:

< div ng-controller = "myCtrl as ctrl" > < form name = "ctrl.myForm" > < input type = "text" ng-model = "my-model" required > < button type = "button" ng-click = "resetForm()" > Reset the form! </ button > </ form > </ div >

myMod.controller( 'myCtrl' , function ( ) { var vm = this ; vm.resetForm = function ( ) { vm.myForm.$resetForm(); vm.myForm.$resetForm( true ); } });

The second one uses the 'ng-fab-reset-form-on' directive:

< form > < input type = "text" ng-model = "my-model" required > < button type = "button" ng-fab-reset-form-on > Reset the form! </ button > </ form >

As per default the button (or any other element) is triggered on click. If you need something else you can provide those by setting a value. If you need multiple events, separate them by a space:

< button type = "button" ng-fab-reset-form-on = "touchstart my-custom-event-on-this-element" > Reset the form! </ button >

Another default is to reset the 'ngModel' value of all form inputs to 'undefined'. You can prevent this behaviour by using the do-not-clear-inputs attribute:

< button type = "button" ng-fab-reset-form-on do-not-clear-inputs > Reset the form, but leave the inputs be! </ button >

advanced configurations

adjust insertion function of validation messages

You can edit where and how the messages are inserted in relation to their corresponding form-element:

angular.module( 'exampleApp' , [ 'ngFabForm' , 'ngAnimate' ]) .config( function ( ngFabFormProvider ) { var customInsertFn = function ( compiledAlert, el, attrs ) { if (attrs.type === 'checkbox' || attrs.type === 'radio' ) { el.parent().after(compiledAlert); } else { el.after(compiledAlert); } }; ngFabFormProvider.setInsertErrorTplFn(customInsertFn); });

use a custom scroll-to handler

You can change the scroll animation-handler to one of your liking:

angular.module( 'exampleApp' , [ 'ngFabForm' , 'ngAnimate' ]) .config( function ( ngFabFormProvider ) { var customScrollToFn = function ( targetElement, duration, scrollOffset ) { targetElement.scrollIntoView( true ); targetElement.focus(); }; ngFabFormProvider.setScrollToFn(customScrollToFn); });

A good starting point for you might be the default function which can be found inside of the ngFabFormProvider .

adding your own validators (or overwriting existing ones)

The default validations for email, url and number fields are not always what you want. ng-fab-form provides you with an api to add your own or to overwrite the existing ones:

angular.module( 'exampleApp' , [ 'ngFabForm' , ]) .config( function ( ngFabFormProvider ) { var customValidatorFn = function ( ngModelCtrl, attrs ) { var regex = /www.only-awesome-urls.tu/ ; if (attrs.type === 'url' ) { ngModelCtrl.$validators.url = function ( value ) { return ngModelCtrl.$isEmpty(value) || regex.test(value); }; } }; ngFabFormProvider.setCustomValidatorsFn(customValidatorFn); });

deactivate ng-fab-form globally and only use it via the ng-fab-form -directive

If needed, you can configure ng-fab-form to be only used by the ng-fab-form -directive.

angular.module( 'exampleApp' , [ 'ngFabForm' ]) .config( function ( ngFabFormProvider ) { ngFabFormProvider.extendConfig({ globalFabFormDisable : true }); });

Then in your template, you just add ng-fab-form to the forms in question:

< form ng-fab-form > </ form >

There is a drawback: This won't work together with the setAsteriskForLabel-option.

❤ contribute ❤

I'm happy for any issue or feature request, you might encounter or want to have. Even a one liner is better, than no feedback at all. Pull requests are also highly welcome. Just fork the repository, clone it and run grunt serve for development. Another important factor is the number of developers using and thus testing ng-fab-form . Tell your fellow programmers, say that you use it on ng-modules, tweet or even blog about it.

ng-fab-form is published under the The GNU Lesser General Public License V2.1.

(possible) fabulous future features