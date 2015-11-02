Angular ngError directive

Install via bower and usage in browser

bower install ng-error --save

Add a <script> to your html

< script src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/ng-error/ng-error.js" > </ script > ... < script > var yourModule = angular.module( "yourModule" , [ 'ngError' ]); </ script >

Install via npm and usage with browserify

npm install ng-error --save

require ( 'ng-error/ng-error' ); var yourModule = angular.module( 'yourModule' , [ 'ngError' ]);

Usage

< img src = "beautifulImage.jpg" ng-error = "someFunction()" alt = "" />

If you intend to use it with video/audio: