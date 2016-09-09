openbase logo
ng-embed

by Ritesh Kumar
2.2.0 (see all)

An AngularJS directive for converting text emojis into image-based emoticons, also supporting automatic multimedia link embedding

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

186

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Imgur

An AngularJS filter/directive for converting text into emoticons, embedding videos (youtube/vimeo/mp4,ogg), audio, pdf, and highlighting code syntax in an ordinary text string. .

This repo has been shifted to http://github.com/ritz078/ngEmbed and will be developed there. It has a lot lot of additional features. No new features will be added in this repo. Only bug fixes . So you are advised to use ngEmbed

PS : The jquery version of this is embed-js

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/ritz078/ngEmoticons

Documentation and examples

Features

  • Converts emoticon text codes into emoticons 😄 , ❤️
  • Finds links in text input and turns them into html links.
  • Youtube and Vimeo video embedding
  • HTML5 player supported media embedding (mp3,mp4,ogg)
  • PDF viewing with preview and then the actual pdf in a frame.
  • Inline Code Syntax highlighting (uses highlight.js)

screen

Dependencies

  • AngularJs 1.2 or above
  • angular-sanitize 1.2 or above
  • highlight.js (Optional if code highlighting required)

Getting Started

Install through bower

bower install --save ng-emoticons

Install through npm

npm install --save ng-emoticons

load css files

 <link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/ng-emoticons.min.css"/>

Then load the following files

<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-sanitize/angular-sanitize.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/ng-emoticons.js"></script>

Load 'Emoticons' as a dependency

angular.module('yourAppname', ['ngEmoticons'])

Version 2.0.0

  • Video embedding added
  • code syntax highlighting added
  • media embedding added
  • pdf viewing added

Older releases are listed here

Contributing

  • If you are Interested in contributing to this project, you are most welcome.
  • If it is a bug-fix/improvement, first report it at issues
  • Discuss with us in detail about your issue/improvement
  • Get the issue allotted.
  • If you are contributing a bug-fix or a very minor addition, feel free to do a pull request on the master # branch.
  • If you are unsure about the bug/improvement, create an issue to discuss.
  • Report bugs @ issues

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Ritesh Kumar

