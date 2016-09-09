An AngularJS filter/directive for converting text into emoticons, embedding videos (youtube/vimeo/mp4,ogg), audio, pdf, and highlighting code syntax in an ordinary text string. .
This repo has been shifted to http://github.com/ritz078/ngEmbed and will be developed there. It has a lot lot of additional features. No new features will be added in this repo. Only bug fixes . So you are advised to use ngEmbed
PS : The jquery version of this is embed-js
Install through bower
bower install --save ng-emoticons
Install through npm
npm install --save ng-emoticons
load css files
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/ng-emoticons.min.css"/>
Then load the following files
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular-sanitize/angular-sanitize.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/ng-emoticons.js"></script>
Load 'Emoticons' as a dependency
angular.module('yourAppname', ['ngEmoticons'])
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 Ritesh Kumar