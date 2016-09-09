An AngularJS filter/directive for converting text into emoticons, embedding videos (youtube/vimeo/mp4,ogg), audio, pdf, and highlighting code syntax in an ordinary text string. .

This repo has been shifted to http://github.com/ritz078/ngEmbed and will be developed there. It has a lot lot of additional features. No new features will be added in this repo. Only bug fixes . So you are advised to use ngEmbed

PS : The jquery version of this is embed-js

Documentation and examples

Features

Converts emoticon text codes into emoticons 😄 , ❤️

Finds links in text input and turns them into html links.

Youtube and Vimeo video embedding

HTML5 player supported media embedding (mp3,mp4,ogg)

PDF viewing with preview and then the actual pdf in a frame.

Inline Code Syntax highlighting (uses highlight.js)

Dependencies

AngularJs 1.2 or above

angular-sanitize 1.2 or above

highlight.js (Optional if code highlighting required)

Getting Started

Install through bower

bower install --save ng-emoticons

Install through npm

npm install --save ng-emoticons

load css files

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/ng-emoticons.min.css" />

Then load the following files

< script src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-sanitize/angular-sanitize.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/ng-emoticons.js" > </ script >

Load 'Emoticons' as a dependency

angular.module( 'yourAppname' , [ 'ngEmoticons' ])

Version 2.0.0

Video embedding added

code syntax highlighting added

media embedding added

pdf viewing added

Older releases are listed here

Contributing

If you are Interested in contributing to this project, you are most welcome.

If it is a bug-fix/improvement, first report it at issues

Discuss with us in detail about your issue/improvement

Get the issue allotted.

If you are contributing a bug-fix or a very minor addition, feel free to do a pull request on the master # branch.

If you are unsure about the bug/improvement, create an issue to discuss.

Report bugs @ issues

