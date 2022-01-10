A simple collection of control flow directives:
ng-if,
ng-else-if, and
ng-else.
All directives support animations via
$animate.
ng-if can be used on the same element as
ng-repeat,
just like the "real"
ng-if that it overrides. The primary caveat is that a given if/else-if/else construct
must exist in the same AngularJS scope (hence it doesn't make sense to say that either
ng-else-if or
ng-else work with
ng-repeat, as
ng-repeat introduces a new
scope -- obviously you can use it within an
ng-repeat, or any other directive).
Similarly, while using an
ng-if on an
ng-include is supported, note that
ng-include introduces a new scope, so that the
ng-if is actually not on
the same scope as it would appear based solely on the structure of the DOM. This
means that the following won't work because, despite appearances,
ng-if and
ng-else are actually in sibling scopes:
<div ng-if="someTest" ng-include="'someTemplate'"></div>
<div ng-else="someTest" ng-include="'someOtherTemplate'"></div>
Check out a live demo.
Load
elif.js.
Add
elif as a dependency to your angular module.
angular.module('yourModule', [
// ... other dependencies ...
'elif'
]);
ng-if,
ng-else-if, and
ng-else in your templates. You can also
use
ng-elif as an alias for
ng-else-if if you prefer.
<div ng-if="someCondition">
...
</div>
<p>
Some random junk in the middle.
</p>
<div ng-else-if="someOther && condition">
...
</div>
<div ng-else-if="moreConditions">
...
</div>
<div ng-else>
...
</div>
<p>
More nonsense.
</p>
<h1 ng-if="anotherIfElse">...</h1>
<h1 ng-elif="elifForPythonProgrammers">...</h1>
<h1 ng-else>...</h1>
To build a release and run tests:
$ npm install
$ bower install
$ gulp test