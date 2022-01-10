A simple collection of control flow directives: ng-if , ng-else-if , and ng-else .

All directives support animations via $animate . ng-if can be used on the same element as ng-repeat , just like the "real" ng-if that it overrides. The primary caveat is that a given if/else-if/else construct must exist in the same AngularJS scope (hence it doesn't make sense to say that either ng-else-if or ng-else work with ng-repeat , as ng-repeat introduces a new scope -- obviously you can use it within an ng-repeat , or any other directive). Similarly, while using an ng-if on an ng-include is supported, note that ng-include introduces a new scope, so that the ng-if is actually not on the same scope as it would appear based solely on the structure of the DOM. This means that the following won't work because, despite appearances, ng-if and ng-else are actually in sibling scopes:

< div ng-if = "someTest" ng-include = "'someTemplate'" > </ div > < div ng-else = "someTest" ng-include = "'someOtherTemplate'" > </ div >

Check out a live demo.

Dependencies

AngularJS.

Installation

Load elif.js .

Add elif as a dependency to your angular module.

angular.module( 'yourModule' , [ 'elif' ]);

Use ng-if , ng-else-if , and ng-else in your templates. You can also use ng-elif as an alias for ng-else-if if you prefer.

Example

< div ng-if = "someCondition" > ... </ div > < p > Some random junk in the middle. </ p > < div ng-else-if = "someOther && condition" > ... </ div > < div ng-else-if = "moreConditions" > ... </ div > < div ng-else > ... </ div > < p > More nonsense. </ p > < h1 ng-if = "anotherIfElse" > ... </ h1 > < h1 ng-elif = "elifForPythonProgrammers" > ... </ h1 > < h1 ng-else > ... </ h1 >

Testing

To build a release and run tests: