Dynamic components with full life-cycle support for inputs and outputs
|Angular
|ng-dynamic-component
|NPM package
|13.x.x
|10.x.x
ng-dynamic-component@^10.0.0
|12.x.x
|9.x.x
ng-dynamic-component@^9.0.0
|11.x.x
|8.x.x
ng-dynamic-component@^8.0.0
|10.x.x
|7.x.x
ng-dynamic-component@^7.0.0
|9.x.x
|6.x.x
ng-dynamic-component@^6.0.0
|8.x.x
|5.x.x
ng-dynamic-component@^5.0.0
|7.x.x
|4.x.x
ng-dynamic-component@^4.0.0
|6.x.x
|3.x.x
ng-dynamic-component@^3.0.0
|5.x.x
|2.x.x
ng-dynamic-component@^2.0.0
|4.x.x
|1.x.x
ng-dynamic-component@^1.0.0
|2.x.x
|0.x.x
ng-dynamic-component@^0.0.0
$ npm install ng-dynamic-component --save
If you have an error like Can't bind to 'ndcDynamicInputs' since it isn't a known property of 'ndc-dynamic' in your IDE, but the project compiles just fine, you might want to try installing the no-barrels version instead.
$ npm install --save ng-dynamic-component@no-barrels
Import
DynamicModule where you need to render dynamic components:
import { DynamicModule } from 'ng-dynamic-component';
@NgModule({
imports: [DynamicModule],
})
export class MyModule {}
Then in your component's template include
<ndc-dynamic> where you want to render component
and bind from your component class type of component to render:
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<ndc-dynamic [ndcDynamicComponent]="component"></ndc-dynamic>
`,
})
class MyComponent {
component = Math.random() > 0.5 ? MyDynamicComponent1 : MyDynamicComponent2;
}
You can also use
NgComponentOutlet
directive from
@angular/common instead of
<ndc-dynamic>.
Import
DynamicIoModule where you need to render dynamic inputs:
import { DynamicIoModule } from 'ng-dynamic-component';
@NgModule({
imports: [DynamicIoModule],
})
export class MyModule {}
Now apply
ndcDynamicInputs and
ndcDynamicOutputs to
ngComponentOutlet:
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `<ng-template [ngComponentOutlet]="component"
[ndcDynamicInputs]="inputs"
[ndcDynamicOutputs]="outputs"
></ng-template>`
})
class MyComponent {
component = MyDynamicComponent1;
inputs = {...};
outputs = {...};
}
Also you can use
ngComponentOutlet with
* syntax:
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `<ng-container *ngComponentOutlet="component;
ndcDynamicInputs: inputs;
ndcDynamicOutputs: outputs"
></ng-container>`
})
class MyComponent {
component = MyDynamicComponent1;
inputs = {...};
outputs = {...};
}
You can pass
inputs and
outputs to your dynamic components:
Import module
DynamicIoModule and then in template:
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<ndc-dynamic
[ndcDynamicComponent]="component"
[ndcDynamicInputs]="inputs"
[ndcDynamicOutputs]="outputs"
></ndc-dynamic>
`,
})
class MyComponent {
component = MyDynamicComponent1;
inputs = {
hello: 'world',
something: () => 'can be really complex',
};
outputs = {
onSomething: type => alert(type),
};
}
@Component({
selector: 'my-dynamic-component1',
template: 'Dynamic Component 1',
})
class MyDynamicComponent1 {
@Input()
hello: string;
@Input()
something: Function;
@Output()
onSomething = new EventEmitter<string>();
}
Here you can update your inputs (ex.
inputs.hello = 'WORLD') and they will trigger standard Angular's life-cycle hooks
(of course you should consider which change detection strategy you are using).
Since v6.1.0
When you want to provide some values to your output handlers from template -
you can do so by supplying a special object to your output that has shape
{handler: fn, args: []}:
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<ndc-dynamic
[ndcDynamicComponent]="component"
[ndcDynamicOutputs]="{
onSomething: { handler: doSomething, args: ['$event', tplVar] }
}"
></ndc-dynamic>
`,
})
class MyComponent {
component = MyDynamicComponent1;
tplVar = 'some value';
doSomething(event, tplValue) {}
}
Here you can specify at which argument event value should arrive via
'$event' literal.
HINT: You can override event literal by providing
EventArgumentToken in DI.
You can subscribe to component creation events, being passed a reference to the
ComponentRef:
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<ndc-dynamic
[ndcDynamicComponent]="component"
(ndcDynamicCreated)="componentCreated($event)"
></ndc-dynamic>
`,
})
class MyComponent {
component = MyDynamicComponent1;
componentCreated(compRef: ComponentRef<any>) {
// utilize compRef in some way ...
}
}
Since v2.2.0 you can now declaratively set attributes, as you would inputs, via
ndcDynamicAttributes.
Import module
DynamicAttributesModule and then in template:
import { AttributesMap } from 'ng-dynamic-component';
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<ndc-dynamic
[ndcDynamicComponent]="component"
[ndcDynamicAttributes]="attrs"
></ndc-dynamic>
`,
})
class MyComponent {
component = MyDynamicComponent1;
attrs: AttributesMap = {
'my-attribute': 'attribute-value',
class: 'some classes',
};
}
Remember that attributes values are always strings (while inputs can be any value).
So to have better type safety you can use
AttributesMap interface for your attributes maps.
Also you can use
ngComponentOutlet and
ndcDynamicAttributes with
* syntax:
import { AttributesMap } from 'ng-dynamic-component';
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<ng-container
*ngComponentOutlet="component; ndcDynamicAttributes: attrs"
></ng-container>
`,
})
class MyComponent {
component = MyDynamicComponent1;
attrs: AttributesMap = {
'my-attribute': 'attribute-value',
class: 'some classes',
};
}
Since v3.1.0 you can now declaratively set directives, via
ndcDynamicDirectives.
NOTE: In dynamic directives queries like
@ContentChild and host decorators like
@HostBinding
will not work due to involved complexity required to handle it (but PRs are welcome!).
Import module
DynamicDirectivesModule and then in template:
import { dynamicDirectiveDef } from 'ng-dynamic-component';
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<ng-container
[ngComponentOutlet]="component"
[ndcDynamicDirectives]="dirs"
></ng-container>
`,
})
class MyComponent {
component = MyDynamicComponent1;
dirs = [dynamicDirectiveDef(MyDirective)];
}
It's also possible to bind inputs and outputs to every dynamic directive:
import { dynamicDirectiveDef } from 'ng-dynamic-component';
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<ng-container
[ngComponentOutlet]="component"
[ndcDynamicDirectives]="dirs"
></ng-container>
`,
})
class MyComponent {
component = MyDynamicComponent1;
directiveInputs = { prop1: 'value' };
directiveOutputs = { output1: evt => this.doSomeStuff(evt) };
dirs = [
dynamicDirectiveDef(
MyDirective,
this.directiveInputs,
this.directiveOutputs,
),
];
}
To change inputs, just update the object:
class MyComponent {
updateDirectiveInput() {
this.directiveInputs.prop1 = 'new value';
}
}
You can have multiple directives applied to same dynamic component (only one directive by same type):
import { dynamicDirectiveDef } from 'ng-dynamic-component';
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<ng-container
[ngComponentOutlet]="component"
[ndcDynamicDirectives]="dirs"
></ng-container>
`,
})
class MyComponent {
component = MyDynamicComponent1;
dirs = [
dynamicDirectiveDef(MyDirective1),
dynamicDirectiveDef(MyDirective2),
dynamicDirectiveDef(MyDirective3),
dynamicDirectiveDef(MyDirective1), // This will be ignored because MyDirective1 already applied above
];
}
You can have more advanced stuff over your dynamically rendered components like setting custom injector (
[ndcDynamicInjector])
or providing additional/overriding providers (
[ndcDynamicProviders]) or both simultaneously
or projecting nodes (
[ndcDynamicContent]).
NOTE: In practice functionality of this library is split in two pieces:
ndc-dynamic) that is responsible for instantiating and rendering of dynamic components;
ndcDynamic also bound to
ndc-dynamic) that is responsible for carrying inputs/outputs
to/from dynamic component by the help of so called
DynamicComponentInjector.
Thanks to this separation you are able to connect inputs/outputs and life-cycle hooks to different mechanisms of injecting
dynamic components by implementing
DynamicComponentInjector and providing it via
DynamicComponentInjectorToken in DI.
It was done to be able to reuse
NgComponentOutlet added in Angular 4-beta.3.
To see example of how to implement custom component injector - see
ComponentOutletInjectorDirective
that is used to integrate
NgComponentOutlet directive with inputs/outputs.
MIT © Alex Malkevich