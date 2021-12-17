openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ndc

ng-dynamic-component

by Alex Malkevich
10.0.0 (see all)

Dynamic components with full life-cycle support for inputs and outputs for Angular

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.3K

GitHub Stars

452

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

ng-dynamic-component

Dynamic components with full life-cycle support for inputs and outputs

Travis CI Appveyor Coverage Maintainability Npm Npm Downloads Licence semantic-release Greenkeeper badge

Angularng-dynamic-componentNPM package
13.x.x10.x.xng-dynamic-component@^10.0.0
12.x.x9.x.xng-dynamic-component@^9.0.0
11.x.x8.x.xng-dynamic-component@^8.0.0
10.x.x7.x.xng-dynamic-component@^7.0.0
9.x.x6.x.xng-dynamic-component@^6.0.0
8.x.x5.x.xng-dynamic-component@^5.0.0
7.x.x4.x.xng-dynamic-component@^4.0.0
6.x.x3.x.xng-dynamic-component@^3.0.0
5.x.x2.x.xng-dynamic-component@^2.0.0
4.x.x1.x.xng-dynamic-component@^1.0.0
2.x.x0.x.xng-dynamic-component@^0.0.0

Installation

$ npm install ng-dynamic-component --save

Error message in the IDE

If you have an error like Can't bind to 'ndcDynamicInputs' since it isn't a known property of 'ndc-dynamic' in your IDE, but the project compiles just fine, you might want to try installing the no-barrels version instead.

$ npm install --save ng-dynamic-component@no-barrels

Usage

DynamicComponent

Import DynamicModule where you need to render dynamic components:

import { DynamicModule } from 'ng-dynamic-component';

@NgModule({
  imports: [DynamicModule],
})
export class MyModule {}

Then in your component's template include <ndc-dynamic> where you want to render component and bind from your component class type of component to render:

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  template: `
    <ndc-dynamic [ndcDynamicComponent]="component"></ndc-dynamic>
  `,
})
class MyComponent {
  component = Math.random() > 0.5 ? MyDynamicComponent1 : MyDynamicComponent2;
}

NgComponentOutlet

You can also use NgComponentOutlet directive from @angular/common instead of <ndc-dynamic>.

Import DynamicIoModule where you need to render dynamic inputs:

import { DynamicIoModule } from 'ng-dynamic-component';

@NgModule({
  imports: [DynamicIoModule],
})
export class MyModule {}

Now apply ndcDynamicInputs and ndcDynamicOutputs to ngComponentOutlet:

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  template: `<ng-template [ngComponentOutlet]="component"
                           [ndcDynamicInputs]="inputs"
                           [ndcDynamicOutputs]="outputs"
                           ></ng-template>`
})
class MyComponent {
  component = MyDynamicComponent1;
  inputs = {...};
  outputs = {...};
}

Also you can use ngComponentOutlet with * syntax:

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  template: `<ng-container *ngComponentOutlet="component;
                            ndcDynamicInputs: inputs;
                            ndcDynamicOutputs: outputs"
                            ></ng-container>`
})
class MyComponent {
  component = MyDynamicComponent1;
  inputs = {...};
  outputs = {...};
}

Inputs and Outputs

You can pass inputs and outputs to your dynamic components:

Import module DynamicIoModule and then in template:

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  template: `
    <ndc-dynamic
      [ndcDynamicComponent]="component"
      [ndcDynamicInputs]="inputs"
      [ndcDynamicOutputs]="outputs"
    ></ndc-dynamic>
  `,
})
class MyComponent {
  component = MyDynamicComponent1;
  inputs = {
    hello: 'world',
    something: () => 'can be really complex',
  };
  outputs = {
    onSomething: type => alert(type),
  };
}

@Component({
  selector: 'my-dynamic-component1',
  template: 'Dynamic Component 1',
})
class MyDynamicComponent1 {
  @Input()
  hello: string;
  @Input()
  something: Function;
  @Output()
  onSomething = new EventEmitter<string>();
}

Here you can update your inputs (ex. inputs.hello = 'WORLD') and they will trigger standard Angular's life-cycle hooks (of course you should consider which change detection strategy you are using).

Output template variables

Since v6.1.0

When you want to provide some values to your output handlers from template - you can do so by supplying a special object to your output that has shape {handler: fn, args: []}:

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  template: `
    <ndc-dynamic
      [ndcDynamicComponent]="component"
      [ndcDynamicOutputs]="{
        onSomething: { handler: doSomething, args: ['$event', tplVar] }
      }"
    ></ndc-dynamic>
  `,
})
class MyComponent {
  component = MyDynamicComponent1;
  tplVar = 'some value';
  doSomething(event, tplValue) {}
}

Here you can specify at which argument event value should arrive via '$event' literal.

HINT: You can override event literal by providing EventArgumentToken in DI.

Component Creation Events

You can subscribe to component creation events, being passed a reference to the ComponentRef:

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  template: `
    <ndc-dynamic
      [ndcDynamicComponent]="component"
      (ndcDynamicCreated)="componentCreated($event)"
    ></ndc-dynamic>
  `,
})
class MyComponent {
  component = MyDynamicComponent1;
  componentCreated(compRef: ComponentRef<any>) {
    // utilize compRef in some way ...
  }
}

Attributes

Since v2.2.0 you can now declaratively set attributes, as you would inputs, via ndcDynamicAttributes.

Import module DynamicAttributesModule and then in template:

import { AttributesMap } from 'ng-dynamic-component';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  template: `
    <ndc-dynamic
      [ndcDynamicComponent]="component"
      [ndcDynamicAttributes]="attrs"
    ></ndc-dynamic>
  `,
})
class MyComponent {
  component = MyDynamicComponent1;
  attrs: AttributesMap = {
    'my-attribute': 'attribute-value',
    class: 'some classes',
  };
}

Remember that attributes values are always strings (while inputs can be any value). So to have better type safety you can use AttributesMap interface for your attributes maps.

Also you can use ngComponentOutlet and ndcDynamicAttributes with * syntax:

import { AttributesMap } from 'ng-dynamic-component';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  template: `
    <ng-container
      *ngComponentOutlet="component; ndcDynamicAttributes: attrs"
    ></ng-container>
  `,
})
class MyComponent {
  component = MyDynamicComponent1;
  attrs: AttributesMap = {
    'my-attribute': 'attribute-value',
    class: 'some classes',
  };
}

Directives (experimental)

Since v3.1.0 you can now declaratively set directives, via ndcDynamicDirectives.

NOTE: In dynamic directives queries like @ContentChild and host decorators like @HostBinding will not work due to involved complexity required to handle it (but PRs are welcome!).

Import module DynamicDirectivesModule and then in template:

import { dynamicDirectiveDef } from 'ng-dynamic-component';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  template: `
    <ng-container
      [ngComponentOutlet]="component"
      [ndcDynamicDirectives]="dirs"
    ></ng-container>
  `,
})
class MyComponent {
  component = MyDynamicComponent1;
  dirs = [dynamicDirectiveDef(MyDirective)];
}

It's also possible to bind inputs and outputs to every dynamic directive:

import { dynamicDirectiveDef } from 'ng-dynamic-component';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  template: `
    <ng-container
      [ngComponentOutlet]="component"
      [ndcDynamicDirectives]="dirs"
    ></ng-container>
  `,
})
class MyComponent {
  component = MyDynamicComponent1;
  directiveInputs = { prop1: 'value' };
  directiveOutputs = { output1: evt => this.doSomeStuff(evt) };
  dirs = [
    dynamicDirectiveDef(
      MyDirective,
      this.directiveInputs,
      this.directiveOutputs,
    ),
  ];
}

To change inputs, just update the object:

class MyComponent {
  updateDirectiveInput() {
    this.directiveInputs.prop1 = 'new value';
  }
}

You can have multiple directives applied to same dynamic component (only one directive by same type):

import { dynamicDirectiveDef } from 'ng-dynamic-component';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  template: `
    <ng-container
      [ngComponentOutlet]="component"
      [ndcDynamicDirectives]="dirs"
    ></ng-container>
  `,
})
class MyComponent {
  component = MyDynamicComponent1;
  dirs = [
    dynamicDirectiveDef(MyDirective1),
    dynamicDirectiveDef(MyDirective2),
    dynamicDirectiveDef(MyDirective3),
    dynamicDirectiveDef(MyDirective1), // This will be ignored because MyDirective1 already applied above
  ];
}

Extra

You can have more advanced stuff over your dynamically rendered components like setting custom injector ([ndcDynamicInjector]) or providing additional/overriding providers ([ndcDynamicProviders]) or both simultaneously or projecting nodes ([ndcDynamicContent]).

NOTE: In practice functionality of this library is split in two pieces:

  • one - component (ndc-dynamic) that is responsible for instantiating and rendering of dynamic components;
  • two - directive (ndcDynamic also bound to ndc-dynamic) that is responsible for carrying inputs/outputs to/from dynamic component by the help of so called DynamicComponentInjector.

Thanks to this separation you are able to connect inputs/outputs and life-cycle hooks to different mechanisms of injecting dynamic components by implementing DynamicComponentInjector and providing it via DynamicComponentInjectorToken in DI.

It was done to be able to reuse NgComponentOutlet added in Angular 4-beta.3.

To see example of how to implement custom component injector - see ComponentOutletInjectorDirective that is used to integrate NgComponentOutlet directive with inputs/outputs.

License

MIT © Alex Malkevich

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Lyndon Tavares24 Ratings0 Reviews
A software engineer with hands-on experience in JavaEE, SpringBoot, Javascript, Angular, All levels of testing.
August 29, 2020
Alex MalkevichBerlin13 Ratings0 Reviews
July 21, 2020
Easy to Use

Alternatives

@angular/materialComponent infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
87
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
12Performant
igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
primengThe Most Complete Angular UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
282K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
17
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
7Highly Customizable
ngx-bootstrapFast and reliable Bootstrap widgets in Angular (supports Ivy engine)
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
281K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
14
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrapAngular powered Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
401K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Performant
ng-zorro-antdAngular UI Component Library based on Ant Design
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
54K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Performant
See 28 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial