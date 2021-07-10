ng-dynamic-breadcrumb (for all Angular application)

ng7-dynamic-breadcrumb is a module for Angular that generates a breadcrumb for any page of your application. It is based on the built-in Angular router.

ng7-dynamic-breadcrumb (for all Angular application)

ng7-dynamic-breadcrumb is a module for Angular that generates a breadcrumb for any page of your application. It is based on the built-in Angular router.

ng7-bootstrap-breadcrumb (for Angular Bootstrap application)

ng7-bootstrap-breadcrumb is a Angular7 bootstrap module for Angular that generates a Angular7 bootstrap breadcrumb for any page of your application. It is based on the built-in Angular router.

ng7-mat-breadcrumb (for Angular Material application)

ng7-mat-breadcrumb is a Angular Material module for Angular that generates a Angular Material breadcrumb for any page of your application. It is based on the built-in Angular router.

Questions & Issues

Report bugs/problems by creating an issue creating an issue

Contribute

Pick one of the issues from the issue list to get started.

Developer

Developer: Raja Rama Mohan Thavalam

Raja Rama Mohan Thavalam

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2021 Thavalam Raja Rama Mohan