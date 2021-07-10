ng7-dynamic-breadcrumb is a module for Angular that generates a breadcrumb for any page of your application. It is based on the built-in Angular router.
ng7-bootstrap-breadcrumb is a Angular7 bootstrap module for Angular that generates a Angular7 bootstrap breadcrumb for any page of your application. It is based on the built-in Angular router.
ng7-mat-breadcrumb is a Angular Material module for Angular that generates a Angular Material breadcrumb for any page of your application. It is based on the built-in Angular router.
Report bugs/problems by creating an issue
Pick one of the issues from the issue list to get started.
Developer: Raja Rama Mohan Thavalam
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2021 Thavalam Raja Rama Mohan