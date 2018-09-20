THIS REPOSITORY IS NOT MAINTAINED

Since Angular 4.0, AoT compiler cannot coexist with JiT compiler. If you want to use DynamicComponentModule, you cannot use AoT compilation.

Dynamic Content Projection in Angular 2+

$ npm install

Live Demo: Plunker

We often need to project some dynamic contents into your Angular app. For example, if you make a markdown editor, you want to display the rendererd preview.

({ selector: 'html-preview' , template: '<div [innerHTML]="html"></div>' , }) export class HTMLPreviewComponent { () html: string ; }

This code has some problems:

[innerHTML] will sanitize its value and strip some elements.

will sanitize its value and strip some elements. in innerHTML, any Angular components like <my-button> don't work.

ng-dynamic can solve these problems by using standard Angular APIs and some hacks.

<dynamic-html> is a component to render given HTML string and mount components in the HTML.

Example:

({ selector: 'my-button' , template: `<button (click)="onClick()">Click Me</button>` }) export class MyButtonComponent { onClick() { } } ({ selector: 'my-app' , template: ` <dynamic-html [content]="content"></dynamic-html> ` }) export class AppComponent { content = ` <article> <h1>Awesome Document</h1> <div> <p>bla bla bla</p> <my-button></my-button> </div> </article> ` ; } ({ imports: [ DynamicHTMLModule.forRoot({ components: [ { component: MyButtonComponent, selector: 'my-button' }, ] }) ], declarations: [AppComponent, MyButtonComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Result:

< my-app > < dynamic-html > < article > < h1 > Awesome Document </ h1 > < div > < p > bla bla bla </ p > < my-button > Click Me </ my-button > </ div > </ article > </ dynamic-html > </ my-app >

<my-button> is resolved as MyButtonComponent .

DynamicHTMLModule

To use <dynamic-html> , you have to import DynamicHTMLModule with forRoot static method. Its argument is a DynamicHTMLOptions object:

export interface ComponentWithSelector { selector: string ; component: Type< any >; } export class DynamicHTMLOptions { components: Array <ComponentWithSelector>; }

OnMount Lifecycle method

export abstract class OnMount { abstract dynamicOnMount(attrs?: Map< string , string >, innerHTML?: string , element?: Element): void ; }

OnMount allows you to create component has hybrid content projection. hybrid content projection means that the component can project its content from even static template or dynamic HTML.

See also demo.

({ selector: 'awesome-button' , template: `<button (click)="onClick()" #innerContent><ng-content></ng-content></button>` , }) export class AwesomeButtonComponent implements OnMount, OnInit { () msg: string ; ( 'innerContent' ) innerContent: ElementRef; dynamicOnMount(attr: Map< string , string >, content: string ) { this .msg = attr.get( 'msg' ); this .innerContent.nativeElement.innerHTML = content; console .log( `onMount: ${ this .msg} ` ); } ngOnInit() { console .log( `onInit: ${ this .msg} ` ); } onClick() { console .log( 'clicked' ); } }

<dynamic-html> Constraints

[content] is not a template. so it cannot resolve {{foo}} , *ngIf and any template syntax.

dynamicComponent is a directive to create dynamic component which has the template.

Example:

({ selector: 'dynamic-cmp-demo' , template: ` <div *dynamicComponent="template; context: {text: text};"></div> ` , }) export class DynamicCmpDemoComponent { template = ` <article> <h1>Awesome Document</h1> <div> <p>{{text}}</p> <my-button></my-button> </div> </article> ` ; text = 'foo' ; } ({ imports: [ CommonModule, ], declarations: [ MyComponent ], exports: [ MyComponent ] }) export class SharedModule { } ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, SharedModule, DynamicComponentModule.forRoot({ imports: [SharedModule] }), ], declarations: [ AppComponent, DynamicCmpDemoComponent, ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Result:

< my-app > < ng-component > < article > < h1 > Awesome Document </ h1 > < div > < p > foo </ p > < my-button > Click Me </ my-button > </ div > </ article > </ ng-component > </ my-app >

<my-button> is resolved as MyButtonComponent .

DynamicComponentModule

To use dynamicComponent , you have to import DynamicComponentModule with forRoot static method. Its argument is a NgModule metadata object:

dynamicComponent Constraints

dynamicComponent needs JitCompiler . You cannot use AoT compilation with DynamicComponentModule.

License

MIT

Developing

npm i && npm run demo

Contributions welcome!