openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nd

ng-dynamic

by Suguru Inatomi
3.0.2 (see all)

dynamic contents projection in Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

566

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

THIS REPOSITORY IS NOT MAINTAINED

ng-dynamic

Since Angular 4.0, AoT compiler cannot coexist with JiT compiler. If you want to use DynamicComponentModule, you cannot use AoT compilation.

Dynamic Content Projection in Angular 2+

npm version CircleCI

$ npm install --save ng-dynamic

Live Demo: Plunker

'dynamic' means...

We often need to project some dynamic contents into your Angular app. For example, if you make a markdown editor, you want to display the rendererd preview.

@Component({
  selector: 'html-preview',
  template: '<div [innerHTML]="html"></div>',
})
export class HTMLPreviewComponent {
  @Input() html: string;
}

This code has some problems:

  • [innerHTML] will sanitize its value and strip some elements.
  • in innerHTML, any Angular components like <my-button> don't work.

ng-dynamic can solve these problems by using standard Angular APIs and some hacks.

<dynamic-html [content]="html">

<dynamic-html> is a component to render given HTML string and mount components in the HTML.

Example: 

@Component({
  selector: 'my-button',
  template: `<button (click)="onClick()">Click Me</button>`
})
export class MyButtonComponent {
  onClick() {
  }
}

@Component({
  selector: 'my-app',
  template: `
    <dynamic-html [content]="content"></dynamic-html>
  `
})
export class AppComponent {
  content = `
  <article>
    <h1>Awesome Document</h1>
    <div>
      <p>bla bla bla</p>
      <my-button></my-button>
    </div>
  </article>
  `;
}

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    DynamicHTMLModule.forRoot({
      components: [
        { component: MyButtonComponent, selector: 'my-button' },
      ]
    })
  ],
  declarations: [AppComponent, MyButtonComponent],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Result: 

<my-app>
    <dynamic-html>
      <article>
        <h1>Awesome Document</h1>
        <div>
          <p>bla bla bla</p>
          <my-button>Click Me</my-button>
        </div>
      </article>
    </dynamic-html>
</my-app>

<my-button> is resolved as MyButtonComponent.

DynamicHTMLModule

To use <dynamic-html>, you have to import DynamicHTMLModule with forRoot static method. Its argument is a DynamicHTMLOptions object:

/**
 * defines dynamic-projectable components 
 * 
 * ```ts
 * @Component({
 *     selector: 'child-cmp',
 *     template: `<p>child:{{text}}</p>`,
 * })
 * class ChildCmp { 
 *     @Input() text: string;
 * }
 * 
 * DynamicHTMLModule.forRoot({
 *   components: [
 *     { component: ChildCmp, selector: 'child-cmp' } },
 *   ]
 * })
 * ```
 */
export interface ComponentWithSelector {
    /**
     * component's selector
     */
    selector: string;
    /**
     * component's type
     */
    component: Type<any>;
}

/**
 * options for DynamicHTMLModule
 */
export class DynamicHTMLOptions {
    /**
     * identifies components projected in dynamic HTML.
     */
    components: Array<ComponentWithSelector>;
}

OnMount Lifecycle method

/**
 * Lifecycle hook that is called after instantiation the component. 
 * This method is called before ngOnInit.
 */
export abstract class OnMount {
    abstract dynamicOnMount(attrs?: Map<string, string>, innerHTML?: string, element?: Element): void;
}

OnMount allows you to create component has hybrid content projection. hybrid content projection means that the component can project its content from even static template or dynamic HTML.

See also demo.

@Component({
  selector: 'awesome-button',
  template: `<button (click)="onClick()" #innerContent><ng-content></ng-content></button>`,
})
export class AwesomeButtonComponent implements OnMount, OnInit {
  @Input() msg: string;
  @ViewChild('innerContent') innerContent: ElementRef;

  dynamicOnMount(attr: Map<string, string>, content: string) {
    this.msg = attr.get('msg');
    this.innerContent.nativeElement.innerHTML = content;
    console.log(`onMount: ${this.msg}`);
  }

  ngOnInit() {
    console.log(`onInit: ${this.msg}`);
  }

  onClick() {
    console.log('clicked');
  }
}

<dynamic-html> Constraints

  • [content] is not a template. so it cannot resolve {{foo}}, *ngIf and any template syntax.

*dynamicComponent="template"

dynamicComponent is a directive to create dynamic component which has the template.

Example: 

@Component({
  selector: 'dynamic-cmp-demo',
  template: `
    <div *dynamicComponent="template; context: {text: text};"></div>
  `,
})
export class DynamicCmpDemoComponent {
  template = `
  <article>
    <h1>Awesome Document</h1>
    <div>
      <p>{{text}}</p>
      <my-button></my-button>
    </div>
  </article>
  `;

  text = 'foo';
}

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    CommonModule,
  ],
  declarations: [
    MyComponent
  ],
  exports: [
    MyComponent
  ]
})
export class SharedModule { }

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    FormsModule,
    SharedModule,
    DynamicComponentModule.forRoot({
      imports: [SharedModule]
    }),
  ],
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
    DynamicCmpDemoComponent,
  ],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Result: 

<my-app>
    <ng-component>
      <article>
        <h1>Awesome Document</h1>
        <div>
          <p>foo</p>
          <my-button>Click Me</my-button>
        </div>
      </article>
    </ng-component>
</my-app>

<my-button> is resolved as MyButtonComponent.

DynamicComponentModule

To use dynamicComponent, you have to import DynamicComponentModule with forRoot static method. Its argument is a NgModule metadata object:

/**
 * Setup for DynamicComponentDirective
 * 
 * ```ts
 * @NgModule({
 *   imports: [
 *     DynamicComponentModule.forRoot({
 *       imports: [CommonModule]
 *     })
 *   ],
 * })
 * class AppModule {}
 * ```
 */

dynamicComponent Constraints

dynamicComponent needs JitCompiler. You cannot use AoT compilation with DynamicComponentModule.

License

MIT

Developing

npm i && npm run demo # and open http://localhost:8080

Contributions welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial