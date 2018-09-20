Dynamic Content Projection in Angular 2+
$ npm install --save ng-dynamic
We often need to project some dynamic contents into your Angular app. For example, if you make a markdown editor, you want to display the rendererd preview.
@Component({
selector: 'html-preview',
template: '<div [innerHTML]="html"></div>',
})
export class HTMLPreviewComponent {
@Input() html: string;
}
This code has some problems:
[innerHTML] will sanitize its value and strip some elements.
<my-button> don't work.
ng-dynamic can solve these problems by using standard Angular APIs and some hacks.
<dynamic-html [content]="html">
<dynamic-html> is a component to render given HTML string and mount components in the HTML.
Example:
@Component({
selector: 'my-button',
template: `<button (click)="onClick()">Click Me</button>`
})
export class MyButtonComponent {
onClick() {
}
}
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
template: `
<dynamic-html [content]="content"></dynamic-html>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
content = `
<article>
<h1>Awesome Document</h1>
<div>
<p>bla bla bla</p>
<my-button></my-button>
</div>
</article>
`;
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
DynamicHTMLModule.forRoot({
components: [
{ component: MyButtonComponent, selector: 'my-button' },
]
})
],
declarations: [AppComponent, MyButtonComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Result:
<my-app>
<dynamic-html>
<article>
<h1>Awesome Document</h1>
<div>
<p>bla bla bla</p>
<my-button>Click Me</my-button>
</div>
</article>
</dynamic-html>
</my-app>
<my-button> is resolved as
MyButtonComponent.
DynamicHTMLModule
To use
<dynamic-html>, you have to import
DynamicHTMLModule with
forRoot static method.
Its argument is a
DynamicHTMLOptions object:
/**
* defines dynamic-projectable components
*
* ```ts
* @Component({
* selector: 'child-cmp',
* template: `<p>child:{{text}}</p>`,
* })
* class ChildCmp {
* @Input() text: string;
* }
*
* DynamicHTMLModule.forRoot({
* components: [
* { component: ChildCmp, selector: 'child-cmp' } },
* ]
* })
* ```
*/
export interface ComponentWithSelector {
/**
* component's selector
*/
selector: string;
/**
* component's type
*/
component: Type<any>;
}
/**
* options for DynamicHTMLModule
*/
export class DynamicHTMLOptions {
/**
* identifies components projected in dynamic HTML.
*/
components: Array<ComponentWithSelector>;
}
OnMount Lifecycle method
/**
* Lifecycle hook that is called after instantiation the component.
* This method is called before ngOnInit.
*/
export abstract class OnMount {
abstract dynamicOnMount(attrs?: Map<string, string>, innerHTML?: string, element?: Element): void;
}
OnMount allows you to create component has hybrid content projection.
hybrid content projection means that the component can project its content from even static template or dynamic HTML.
@Component({
selector: 'awesome-button',
template: `<button (click)="onClick()" #innerContent><ng-content></ng-content></button>`,
})
export class AwesomeButtonComponent implements OnMount, OnInit {
@Input() msg: string;
@ViewChild('innerContent') innerContent: ElementRef;
dynamicOnMount(attr: Map<string, string>, content: string) {
this.msg = attr.get('msg');
this.innerContent.nativeElement.innerHTML = content;
console.log(`onMount: ${this.msg}`);
}
ngOnInit() {
console.log(`onInit: ${this.msg}`);
}
onClick() {
console.log('clicked');
}
}
<dynamic-html> Constraints
[content] is not a template. so it cannot resolve
{{foo}},
*ngIf and any template syntax.
*dynamicComponent="template"
dynamicComponent is a directive to create dynamic component which has the template.
Example:
@Component({
selector: 'dynamic-cmp-demo',
template: `
<div *dynamicComponent="template; context: {text: text};"></div>
`,
})
export class DynamicCmpDemoComponent {
template = `
<article>
<h1>Awesome Document</h1>
<div>
<p>{{text}}</p>
<my-button></my-button>
</div>
</article>
`;
text = 'foo';
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
CommonModule,
],
declarations: [
MyComponent
],
exports: [
MyComponent
]
})
export class SharedModule { }
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
SharedModule,
DynamicComponentModule.forRoot({
imports: [SharedModule]
}),
],
declarations: [
AppComponent,
DynamicCmpDemoComponent,
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Result:
<my-app>
<ng-component>
<article>
<h1>Awesome Document</h1>
<div>
<p>foo</p>
<my-button>Click Me</my-button>
</div>
</article>
</ng-component>
</my-app>
<my-button> is resolved as
MyButtonComponent.
DynamicComponentModule
To use
dynamicComponent, you have to import
DynamicComponentModule with
forRoot static method.
Its argument is a
NgModule metadata object:
/**
* Setup for DynamicComponentDirective
*
* ```ts
* @NgModule({
* imports: [
* DynamicComponentModule.forRoot({
* imports: [CommonModule]
* })
* ],
* })
* class AppModule {}
* ```
*/
dynamicComponent Constraints
dynamicComponent needs
JitCompiler. You cannot use AoT compilation with DynamicComponentModule.
MIT
npm i && npm run demo # and open http://localhost:8080
