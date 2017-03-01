NOTE: I'm not actively maintaining this project any more. If any anyone would like to take on that responsible please get in touch
Drag and drop module for Angular JS with support for touch devices.
demo.
bower install ngDraggable
angular and
ngDraggable to your code:
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.3.8/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="ngDraggable.js"></script>
ngDraggable module in your application.
angular.module('app', ['ngDraggable']);
Draggable usage:
<div ng-drag="true" ng-drag-data="{obj}" ng-drag-success="onDragComplete($data,$event)" ng-center-anchor="true">
Draggable div
</div>
ng-center-anchor is optional. If not specified, it defaults to false.
ng-drag-handle.
ng-drag-start and
ng-drag-move is also available. Add to the ng-drop element.
ng-drag-stop can be used when you want to react to the user dragging an item and it wasn't dropped into the target container.
draggable:start,
draggable:move and
draggable:end events are broadcast on drag actions.
Drop area usage:
<div ng-drop="true" ng-drop-success="onDropComplete($data,$event)" >
Drop area
</div>
app.controller('MainCtrl', function ($scope) {
$scope.onDragComplete=function(data,evt){
console.log("drag success, data:", data);
}
$scope.onDropComplete=function(data,evt){
console.log("drop success, data:", data);
}
};
We welcome pull requests but please check that all the examples still work if you modified the source base. There have been serveral PRs recently that broke core functionality. If you are feeling really keen you could include some protractor test cases in your PR.