This is a port of the angular-diff-match-patch wrapper for AngularJS.
npm install ng-diff-match-patch --save-dev
In order to use these directives you'll first have to import them from the module like so:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { HttpModule } from '@angular/http';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// import our necessary module and components here
import { DiffMatchPatchModule } from 'ng-diff-match-patch';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
HttpModule,
DiffMatchPatchModule
],
providers: [ ],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Remember to add
DiffMatchPatchModule to your imports array in @NgModule
<h1>{{left}}</h1>
<h1>{{right}}</h1>
<pre diff [left]="left" [right]="right"></pre>
<pre lineDiff [left]="left" [right]="right"></pre>
<pre semanticDiff [left]="left" [right]="right"></pre>
<pre processingDiff [left]="left" [right]="right"></pre>
This should produce something like so:
ins{
color: black;
background: #bbffbb;
}
del{
color: black;
background: #ffbbbb;
}
Got any improvements you'd like to make to this module? Submit a pull request and I will review and merge.