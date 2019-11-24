openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ndm

ng-diff-match-patch

by Elliot Forbes
3.0.1 (see all)

A Diff-Match-Patch component for your Angular 2 + applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ng-Diff-Match-Patch

Build Status

This is a port of the angular-diff-match-patch wrapper for AngularJS.

Installation

npm install ng-diff-match-patch --save-dev

Usage

In order to use these directives you'll first have to import them from the module like so:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { HttpModule } from '@angular/http';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// import our necessary module and components here 
import { DiffMatchPatchModule } from 'ng-diff-match-patch';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    FormsModule,
    HttpModule,
    DiffMatchPatchModule
  ],
  providers: [  ],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Remember to add DiffMatchPatchModule to your imports array in @NgModule

Basic Usage

<h1>{{left}}</h1>

<h1>{{right}}</h1>

<pre diff [left]="left" [right]="right"></pre>

<pre lineDiff [left]="left" [right]="right"></pre>

<pre semanticDiff [left]="left" [right]="right"></pre>

<pre processingDiff [left]="left" [right]="right"></pre>

This should produce something like so:

ng-diff-match-patch

CSS Styles:

ins{
  color: black;
  background: #bbffbb;
}

del{
  color: black;
  background: #ffbbbb;
}

Pull Requests

Got any improvements you'd like to make to this module? Submit a pull request and I will review and merge.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial