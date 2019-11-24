This is a port of the angular-diff-match-patch wrapper for AngularJS.

Installation

npm install ng-diff-match-patch --save-dev

Usage

In order to use these directives you'll first have to import them from the module like so:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { HttpModule } from '@angular/http' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { DiffMatchPatchModule } from 'ng-diff-match-patch' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ AppComponent ], imports : [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, HttpModule, DiffMatchPatchModule ], providers : [ ], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Remember to add DiffMatchPatchModule to your imports array in @NgModule

Basic Usage

< h1 > {{left}} </ h1 > < h1 > {{right}} </ h1 > < pre diff [ left ]= "left" [ right ]= "right" > </ pre > < pre lineDiff [ left ]= "left" [ right ]= "right" > </ pre > < pre semanticDiff [ left ]= "left" [ right ]= "right" > </ pre > < pre processingDiff [ left ]= "left" [ right ]= "right" > </ pre >

This should produce something like so:

CSS Styles:

ins { color : black; background : #bbffbb ; } del { color : black; background : #ffbbbb ; }

Pull Requests

Got any improvements you'd like to make to this module? Submit a pull request and I will review and merge.