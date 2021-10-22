openbase logo
nda

ng-dialog-animation

by yantrab
9.0.4 (see all)

Angular material virtual scroll table, with sticky columns, filtering and sorting.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

NgDialogAnimation

This library using angular material dialog with animation, title, and rtl support.

options

  1. Title.
  2. Auto set diraction rtl when find dit='rtl'.
  3. position.rowEnd/position.rowStart.
  4. Animation - 
    animation?:
        | {
              to: 'aside' | 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right';
              incomingOptions?: { keyframes?: Keyframe[]; keyframeAnimationOptions: KeyframeAnimationOptions };
              outgoingOptions?: { keyframes?: Keyframe[]; keyframeAnimationOptions: KeyframeAnimationOptions }
          }
        | {
              to?: 'aside' | 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right';
              incomingOptions?: { keyframes: Keyframe[]; keyframeAnimationOptions: KeyframeAnimationOptions };
              outgoingOptions?: { keyframes: Keyframe[]; keyframeAnimationOptions: KeyframeAnimationOptions };
          };

stackblitz playground

Get started

install

npm i ng-dialog-animation

add to providers

@NgModule({
//....
    providers: [
        NgDialogAnimationService,
    ],
})
//......

inject to your component

import { NgDialogAnimationService } from 'ng-dialog-animation';

export class SomeComponent {
  constructor(public dialog: NgDialogAnimationService) {
  }
}

now you can use it like material dialog with the extra things

  openDialog(): void {
    const dialogRef = this.dialog.open(DialogOverviewExampleDialog, {
      width: "250px",
      animation: { to: "aside" }
    }
}

