NgDialogAnimation

This library using angular material dialog with animation, title, and rtl support.

options

Title. Auto set diraction rtl when find dit='rtl'. position.rowEnd/position.rowStart. Animation -

animation?: | { to: 'aside' | 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' ; incomingOptions?: { keyframes?: Keyframe[]; keyframeAnimationOptions: KeyframeAnimationOptions }; outgoingOptions?: { keyframes?: Keyframe[]; keyframeAnimationOptions: KeyframeAnimationOptions } } | { to?: 'aside' | 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' ; incomingOptions?: { keyframes: Keyframe[]; keyframeAnimationOptions: KeyframeAnimationOptions }; outgoingOptions?: { keyframes: Keyframe[]; keyframeAnimationOptions: KeyframeAnimationOptions }; };

stackblitz playground

Get started

install

npm i ng-dialog- animation

add to providers

({ providers: [ NgDialogAnimationService, ], })

inject to your component

import { NgDialogAnimationService } from 'ng-dialog-animation' ; export class SomeComponent { constructor ( public dialog: NgDialogAnimationService ) { } }

now you can use it like material dialog with the extra things