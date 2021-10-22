This library using angular material dialog with animation, title, and rtl support.
animation?:
| {
to: 'aside' | 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right';
incomingOptions?: { keyframes?: Keyframe[]; keyframeAnimationOptions: KeyframeAnimationOptions };
outgoingOptions?: { keyframes?: Keyframe[]; keyframeAnimationOptions: KeyframeAnimationOptions }
}
| {
to?: 'aside' | 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right';
incomingOptions?: { keyframes: Keyframe[]; keyframeAnimationOptions: KeyframeAnimationOptions };
outgoingOptions?: { keyframes: Keyframe[]; keyframeAnimationOptions: KeyframeAnimationOptions };
};
npm i ng-dialog-animation
@NgModule({
//....
providers: [
NgDialogAnimationService,
],
})
//......
import { NgDialogAnimationService } from 'ng-dialog-animation';
export class SomeComponent {
constructor(public dialog: NgDialogAnimationService) {
}
}
openDialog(): void {
const dialogRef = this.dialog.open(DialogOverviewExampleDialog, {
width: "250px",
animation: { to: "aside" }
}
}