ng-devui

by DevCloudFE
12.2.0

Angular UI Component Library based on DevUI Design

Documentation
199

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

DevUI Logo

DevUI for Angular

The DevUI Design Design system contains a combination of DevUI rules, Design languages, and best practices. DevUI Design allows developers to focus more on application logic, while designers focus on user experience, interactions, and processes.

Features

  • Enterprise components, supporting design specifications, font icon library
  • Out of the box

To see more in devui.design.

Angular Support

Now supports Angular ^13.0.0

Getting Started

  1. Create a new project
ng new New-Project
  1. Installation:
$ cd New-Project
$ npm i ng-devui
# font icon library
# $ npm i @devui-design/icons
  1. Usage:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
// need for animations
import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { DevUIModule } from 'ng-devui';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    BrowserAnimationsModule,
    DevUIModule
  ],
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
})
export class AppModule { }
  1. Import devui style into angular.json file:
{
  "styles": [
    ...
    "node_modules/ng-devui/devui.min.css"
  ]
}
  1. Debugging
ng serve --open

Contribution

Please feel free to contribute code or discuss your idea!

Please make sure you read the contributing guide before making a pull request.

We appreciate all contributors who helped us build DevUI.

Support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 11+.

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera
Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Who use it

DevCloud Logo

LICENSE

MIT

