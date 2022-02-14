To see more in devui.design.
Now supports Angular
^13.0.0
ng new New-Project
$ cd New-Project
$ npm i ng-devui
# font icon library
# $ npm i @devui-design/icons
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
// need for animations
import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { DevUIModule } from 'ng-devui';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
BrowserAnimationsModule,
DevUIModule
],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
})
export class AppModule { }
angular.json file:
{
"styles": [
...
"node_modules/ng-devui/devui.min.css"
]
}
ng serve --open
Please feel free to contribute code or discuss your idea!
Please make sure you read the contributing guide before making a pull request.
We appreciate all contributors who helped us build DevUI.
Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 11+.
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
|Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions