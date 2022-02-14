



DevUI for Angular

Features

Enterprise components, supporting design specifications, font icon library

Out of the box

The DevUI Design Design system contains a combination of DevUI rules, Design languages, and best practices. DevUI Design allows developers to focus more on application logic, while designers focus on user experience, interactions, and processes.

To see more in devui.design.

Angular Support

Now supports Angular ^13.0.0

Getting Started

Create a new project

ng new New-Project

Installation:

$ cd New-Project $ npm i ng-devui

Usage:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { DevUIModule } from 'ng-devui' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, BrowserAnimationsModule, DevUIModule ], bootstrap: [ AppComponent ], }) export class AppModule { }

Import devui style into angular.json file:

{ "styles" : [ ... "node_modules/ng-devui/devui.min.css" ] }

Debugging

ng serve --open

Contribution

Please feel free to contribute code or discuss your idea!

Please make sure you read the contributing guide before making a pull request.

We appreciate all contributors who helped us build DevUI.

Support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 11+.



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

LICENSE

MIT