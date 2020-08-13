This package has been deprecated as it is no longer used by Kensho internally and we do not plan to continue maintaining it. Feel free to fork it or continue to use it as-is!
Convenient BDD specs for Angular.
Tested against angular v1.2, v1.3 and v1.4, dependent projects tested using dont-break - .
Read Unit testing AngularJS using ng-describe tutorial, look through Unit testing slides.
Unit testing and mocking AngularJs requires a lot of boilerplate code:
describe('typical test', function () {
var foo;
beforeEach(function () {
angular.mock.module('A');
// other modules
});
beforeEach(inject(function (_foo_) {
foo = _foo_;
}));
it('finally a test', function () {
expect(foo).toEqual('bar');
});
});
ng-describe makes testing simple modules a breeze. Just list which modules you would like to load, which values / services / etc. you would like to inject and then start testing. Same test as above using ng-describe is much shorter and clearer:
ngDescribe({
modules: 'A',
tests: function (foo) {
it('finally a test', function () {
expect(foo).toEqual('bar');
});
}
});
ng-describe can inject dependencies, mock modules, set configs, create controllers, scopes, and even html fragments. For more details, continue reading. We also showed this library at AngularJS NYC meetup, the slides are at slides.com/bahmutov/ng-describe.
npm install ng-describe --save-dev
Load ng-describe.js after angular and angular-mocks but before your specs, for example in Karma conf file.
// karma.conf.js
files: [
'node_modules/angular/angular.js',
'node_modules/angular-mocks/angular-mocks.js',
'node_modules/ng-describe/dist/ng-describe.js',
'<your source.js>',
'<your specs.js>'
],
File
dist/ng-describe.js includes es5-shim and other dependencies needed by
the
ngDescribe function.
ng-describe provides a single function
ngDescribe that takes an options object.
ngDescribe({
// your options
});
You do not have to specify every option, there are reasonable defaults. We also tried to make the API user-friendly.
ngDescribe returns itself, so you can chain multiple sets of specs easily
ngDescribe({
name: 'first suite'
...
})({
name: 'second suite'
...
});
name - a string name for the spec, similar to BDD
describe(name, ...)
modules - list of modules to inject
angular.module('A', []);
angular.module('B', []);
ngDescribe({
name: 'modules example',
modules: ['A', 'B']
});
If you have a single module to inject, you can just use a string name without Array notation
ngDescribe({
name: 'single module',
modules: 'A'
});
inject - list of dependencies to inject into unit tests. A single dependency can be just a string
without Array notation. All dependencies will be exposed as properties of the
deps argument to the
tests callback
angular.module('A', []).value('foo', 42);
ngDescribe({
name: 'inject example',
modules: 'A',
inject: ['foo', '$timeout'],
tests: function (deps) {
it('has foo', function () {
expect(deps.foo).toEqual(42);
});
it('has timeout service', function () {
expect(typeof deps.$timeout).toEqual('function');
});
}
});
tests - callback function that contains actual specs. Think of this as equivalent to
describe with
all necessary Angular dependencies taken care of.
ngDescribe({
inject: ['$q', '$rootScope'],
tests: function (deps) {
it('injects $q', function () {
expect(typeof deps.$q).toEqual('function');
});
it('can be resolved', function () {
deps.$q.when(42).then(function (value) {
expect(value).toEqual(42);
});
// move promises along
deps.$rootScope.$digest();
});
}
});
Dependencies injection shortcut
You can list the dependencies to be injected directly in the test callback.
angular.module('shortcut', [])
.constant('foo', 'bar');
ngDescribe({
module: 'shortcut',
tests: function (foo) {
it('has constant', function () {
console.assert(foo === 'bar');
});
}
});
You can inject multiple providers, including built-in services. If the test callback argument
is named
deps or
dependencies it will be assumed that you do NOT use the shortcut.
The shortcut was implemented using changing named parameters trick.
mocks - top level mocks to be substituted into the tests. The mocks override any injected dependencies among modules.
ngDescribe({
mocks: {
// each module to mock by name
moduleName1: {
// each dependency from moduleName1 to mock
dependencyName1: mockValue1,
dependencyName2: mockValue2
// the rest of moduleName1 is unchanged
},
moduleName2: {
// dependencies to mock in moduleName2
}
}
});
For more information see examples below.
controllers - list of controllers by name that should be injected. Each controller
is created with a new
$rootScope instance.
NOTE: For each created controller, its SCOPE instance will be in the dependencies object.
angular.module('D', [])
.controller('dController', function ($scope) {
$scope.foo = 'foo';
});
ngDescribe({
modules: 'D',
controllers: 'dController',
tests: function (deps) {
it('is a scope for controller', function () {
expect(typeof deps.dController).toEqual('object');
// deps.dController is the $scope object injected into dController
expect(deps.dController.foo).toEqual('foo');
});
}
});
element - HTML fragment string for testing custom directives and DOM updates.
ngDescribe({
element: '<my-foo bar="baz"></my-foo>'
});
The compiled
angular.element will be injected into the dependencies object under
element property.
See examples below for more information. The compilation will create a new scope object too.
parentScope - when creating HTML fragment, copies properties from this object into the
scope. The returned dependencies object will have
deps.parentScope that is the new scope.
// myFoo directive uses isolate scope for example
ngDescribe({
element: '<my-foo bar="baz"></my-foo>',
parentScope: {
baz: 42
},
tests: function (deps) {
it('baz -> bar', function () {
deps.parentScope.baz = 100;
deps.$rootScope.$apply();
expect(deps.element.isolateScope().bar).toEqual(100);
});
}
});
See "2 way binding" example below.
configs - object with modules that have provider that can be used to inject run time settings. See Update 1 in Inject valid constants into Angular blog post and examples below.
verbose - flag to print debug messages during execution
only - flag to run this set of tests and skip the rest. Equivalent to ddescribe or describe.only.
ngDescribe({
name: 'run this module only',
only: true
});
skip - flag to skip this group of specs. Equivalent to
xdescribe or
describe.skip.
Could be a string message explaining the reason for skipping the spec.
exposeApi - expose low-level ngDescribe methods
The
tests callback will get the second argument, which is an object with the following methods
{
setupElement: function (elementHtml),
setupControllers: function (controllerNames)
}
You can use
setupElement to control when to create the element.
For example, instead of creating element right away, expose element factory so that you can create
an element after running a
beforeEach block. Useful for setting up mock backend before creating
an element.
ngDescribe({
exposeApi: true,
inject: '$httpBackend',
// no element option
tests: function (deps, describeApi) {
beforeEach(function () {
deps.$httpBackend
.expectGET('/api/foo/bar').respond(500);
});
beforeEach(function () {
// now create an element ourselves
describeApi.setupElement('<study-flags />');
});
it('created an element', function () {
la(check.has(deps.element));
});
});
});
See the spec in test/expose-spec.js
Or you can use
setupControllers to create controller objects AFTER setting up your spies.
angular.module('BroadcastController', [])
.controller('broadcastController', function broadcastController($rootScope) {
$rootScope.$broadcast('foo');
});
We need to listen for the
foo broadcast inside a unit test before creating the controller.
If we let
ngDescribe create the "broadcastController" it will be too late. Instead we
can tell the
ngDescribe to expose the low-level api and then we create the controllers when
we are ready
ngDescribe({
name: 'spy on controller init',
modules: 'BroadcastController',
inject: '$rootScope',
exposeApi: true,
tests: function (deps, describeApi) {
it('can catch the broadcast in controller init', function (done) {
var heardFoo;
deps.$rootScope.$on('foo', function () {
heardFoo = true;
done();
});
describeApi.setupControllers('broadcastController');
});
}
});
See the spec in test/controller-init-spec.js
http - shortcut for specifying mock HTTP responses,
built on top of $httpBackend.
Each GET request will be mapped to
$httpBackend.whenGET for example. You can provide
data, response code + data pair, response code + data + headers and optionally statusText
or custom function to return something using custom logic.
If you use
http property, then the injected dependencies will have
http object that
you can flush (it is really
$httpBackend object).
ngDescribe({
inject: '$http', // for making test calls
http: {
get: {
'/my/url': 42, // status 200, data 42
'/my/other/url': [202, 42], // status 202, data 42,
'/my/smart/url': function (method, url, data, headers) {
return [500, 'something is wrong'];
} // status 500, data "something is wrong"
},
post: {
'/my/url': '/my/url': [201, {message: 'ok'}, {Location: '/new/url'}, 'this is the new response'], // status data, headers and statusText
// same format as GET
}
},
tests: function (deps) {
it('responds', function (done) {
deps.$http.get('/my/other/url')
.then(function (response) {
// expect
// response.status = 202
// response.data = 42
done();
});
deps.http.flush();
});
}
});
All standard methods should be supported (
get,
head,
post,
put,
delete,
jsonp and
patch).
Each of the methods can return a function that returns an configuration object, see mock http.
step - shortcut for running the digest cycle and mock http flush
tests: function (deps) {
it('runs the digest cycle', function (done) {
$q.when(42).finally(done);
deps.step();
// same as deps.$rootScope.$digest();
});
}
Also flushes the mock http backend
http: {}
tests: function (deps) {
it('returns expected result', function (done) {
deps.$http.get(...)
.then(...)
.finally(done);
deps.step();
// same as deps.http.flush();
});
}
Also flushed the
$timeout service
ngDescribe({
inject: '$timeout',
tests: function (deps) {
it(function () {
deps.$timeout(...)
deps.step();
// same as deps.$timeout.flush()
})
}
})
root - alternative context for BDD callbacks
Imagine we are loading Angular and ngDescribe in a synthetic browser environment (like
jsdom). ngDescribe attaches itself to synthetic
window
object, but the test framework callbacks are attached to
global object, not
window.
By passing an alternative object, we allow ngDescribe to discover
it,
beforeEach, etc.
// load ngDescribe in jsdom under Node
window.ngDescribe({
root: global,
tests: function (deps) {
...
}
})
See repo ng-describe-jsdom for actual example that tests Angular without a browser, only a synthetic emulation.
Most examples use use the
la assertion from the
lazy-ass library and done callback argument
from Mocha testing framework.
Also, note that the dependencies object is filled only inside the unit test callbacks
it and
setup helpers
beforeEach and
afterEach
ngDescribe({
inject: 'foo',
tests: function (deps) {
// deps is an empty object here
beforeEach(function () {
// deps object has 'foo'
});
// deps is an empty object here
it(function () {
// deps object has 'foo'
});
// deps is an empty object here
afterEach(function () {
// deps object has 'foo'
});
}
});
// A.js
angular.module('A', [])
.value('foo', 'bar');
// A-spec.js
ngDescribe({
name: 'test value',
modules: 'A',
inject: 'foo',
tests: function (deps) {
// deps object has every injected dependency as a property
it('has correct value foo', function () {
la(deps.foo === 'bar');
});
}
});
We can easily test a built-in or custom filter function
ngDescribe({
name: 'built-in filter',
inject: '$filter',
tests: function (deps) {
it('can convert to lowercase', function () {
var lowercase = deps.$filter('lowercase');
la(lowercase('Foo') === 'foo');
});
}
});
We can inject a service to test using the same approach. You can even use multiple specs inside
tests callback.
// B.js
angular.module('B', ['A'])
.service('addFoo', function (foo) {
return function (str) {
return str + foo;
};
});
// B-spec.js
ngDescribe({
name: 'service tests',
modules: 'B',
inject: 'addFoo',
tests: function (deps) {
it('is a function', function () {
la(typeof deps.addFoo === 'function');
});
it('appends value of foo to any string', function () {
var result = deps.addFoo('x');
la(result === 'xbar');
});
}
});
We can easily create instances of controller functions and scope objects.
In this example we also inject
$timeout service to speed up delayed actions
(see Testing Angular async stuff).
angular.module('S', [])
.controller('sample', function ($timeout, $scope) {
$scope.foo = 'foo';
$scope.update = function () {
$timeout(function () {
$scope.foo = 'bar';
}, 1000);
};
});
ngDescribe({
name: 'timeout in controller',
modules: 'S',
// inject $timeout so we can flush the timeout queue
inject: ['$timeout'],
controllers: 'sample',
tests: function (deps) {
// deps.sample = $scope object injected into sample controller
it('has initial values', function () {
la(deps.sample.foo === 'foo');
});
it('updates after timeout', function () {
deps.sample.update();
deps.$timeout.flush();
la(deps.sample.foo === 'bar');
});
}
});
angular.module('MyFoo', [])
.directive('myFoo', function () {
return {
restrict: 'E',
replace: true,
template: '<span>{{ bar }}</span>'
};
});
ngDescribe({
name: 'MyFoo directive',
modules: 'MyFoo',
element: '<my-foo></my-foo>',
tests: function (deps) {
it('can update DOM using binding', function () {
la(check.has(deps, 'element'), 'has compiled element');
var scope = deps.element.scope();
scope.bar = 'bar';
scope.$apply();
la(deps.element.html() === 'bar');
});
}
});
If you use
controllerAs syntax without any components (see Binding to ... post or
Separate ...), then you can still test it quickly
angular.module('H', [])
.controller('hController', function () {
// notice we attach properties to the instance, not to the $scope
this.foo = 'foo';
});
ngDescribe({
module: 'H',
element: '<div ng-controller="hController as ctrl">{{ ctrl.foo }}</div>',
tests: function (deps) {
it('created controller correctly', function () {
var compiledHtml = deps.element.html();
// 'foo'
});
it('changes value', function () {
var ctrl = deps.element.controller();
// { foo: 'foo' }
ctrl.foo = 'bar';
deps.element.scope().$apply();
var compiledHtml = deps.element.html();
// 'bar'
});
}
});
If you add methods to the controller inside custom directive, use
controllerAs syntax to
expose the controller instance.
angular.module('C', [])
.directive('cDirective', function () {
return {
controllerAs: 'ctrl', // puts controller instance onto scope as ctrl
controller: function ($scope) {
$scope.foo = 'foo';
this.foo = function getFoo() {
return $scope.foo;
};
}
};
});
ngDescribe({
name: 'controller for directive instance',
modules: 'C',
element: '<c-directive></c-directive>',
tests: function (deps) {
it('has controller', function () {
var scope = deps.element.scope(); // grabs scope
var controller = scope.ctrl; // grabs controller instance
la(typeof controller.foo === 'function');
la(controller.foo() === 'foo');
scope.foo = 'bar';
la(controller.foo() === 'bar');
});
}
});
If a directive implements isolate scope, we can configure parent scope separately.
angular.module('IsolateFoo', [])
.directive('aFoo', function () {
return {
restrict: 'E',
replace: true,
scope: {
bar: '='
},
template: '<span>{{ bar }}</span>'
};
});
We can use
element together with
parentScope property to set initial values.
ngDescribe({
modules: 'IsolateFoo',
element: '<a-foo bar="x"></a-foo>',
parentScope: {
x: 'initial'
},
tests: function (deps) {
it('has correct initial value', function () {
var scope = deps.element.isolateScope();
expect(scope.bar).toEqual('initial');
});
}
});
We can change parent's values to observe propagation into the directive
// same setup
it('updates isolate scope', function () {
deps.parentScope.x = 42;
deps.$rootScope.$apply();
var scope = deps.element.isolateScope();
expect(scope.bar).toEqual(42);
});
You can use multiple
beforeEach and
afterEach inside
tests function.
ngDescribe({
name: 'before and after example',
modules: ['A'],
inject: ['foo'],
tests: function (deps) {
var localFoo;
beforeEach(function () {
// dependencies are already injected
la(deps.foo === 'bar');
localFoo = deps.foo;
});
it('has correct value foo', function () {
la(localFoo === 'bar');
});
afterEach(function () {
la(localFoo === 'bar');
// dependencies are still available
la(deps.foo === 'bar');
});
}
});
This could be useful for setting up additional mocks, like
$httpBackend.
angular.module('apiCaller', [])
.service('getIt', function ($http) {
return function () {
return $http.get('/my/url');
};
});
ngDescribe({
name: 'http mock backend example',
modules: ['apiCaller'],
inject: ['getIt', '$httpBackend'],
tests: function (deps) {
beforeEach(function () {
deps.$httpBackend.expectGET('/my/url').respond(200, 42);
});
it('returns result from server', function (done) {
deps.getIt().then(function (response) {
la(response && response.status === 200);
la(response.data === 42);
done();
});
deps.$httpBackend.flush();
});
afterEach(function () {
deps.$httpBackend.verifyNoOutstandingRequest();
deps.$httpBackend.verifyNoOutstandingExpectation();
});
}
});
Note if you use
beforeEach block with
element, the
beforeEach runs before the element
is created. This gives you a chance to setup mocks before running the element and possibly making calls.
If you really want to control when an element is created use
exposeApi option
(see Secondary options).
Often during testing we need to mock something provided by a module, even if it is
passed via dependency injection. ng-describe makes it very simple. List all modules with values
to be mocked in
mocks object property.
// C.js
angular.module('C', ['A'])
.service('getFoo', function (foo) {
// foo is provided by module A
return function getFoo() {
return foo;
};
});
// C-spec.js
ngDescribe({
name: 'test C with mocking top level',
modules: ['C'],
inject: ['getFoo'],
mocks: {
// replace C.getFoo with mock function that returns 11
C: {
getFoo: function () {
return 11;
}
}
},
verbose: false,
tests: function (deps) {
it('has mock injected value', function () {
var result = deps.getFoo();
la(result === 11, 'we got back mock value', result);
});
}
});
Remember when making mocks, it is always
module name : provider name : mocked property name
mocks: {
'module name': {
'mocked provider name': {
'mocked value name'
}
}
}
Note: the mocked values are injected using
$provider.constant call to be able to override both
values and constants
angular.module('A10', [])
.constant('foo', 'bar');
ngDescribe({
modules: 'A10',
mock: {
A10: {
foo: 42
}
},
inject: 'foo',
tests: function (deps) {
it('has correct constant foo', function () {
expect(deps.foo).toEqual(42);
});
}
});
You can even mock part of the module itself and use mock value in other parts via injection
angular.module('LargeModule', [])
.constant('foo', 'foo')
.service('getFoo', function (foo) {
return function getFoo() {
return foo;
};
});
ngDescribe({
name: 'mocking part of the module itself',
modules: 'LargeModule',
inject: 'getFoo',
mock: {
LargeModule: {
foo: 'bar'
}
},
tests: function (deps) {
it('service injects mock value', function () {
la(deps.getFoo() === 'bar', 'returns mock value');
});
}
});
You can use other injected dependencies inside mocked functions, using injected values and free parameters.
ngDescribe({
inject: ['getFoo', '$rootScope'],
mocks: {
C: {
// use angular $q service in the mock function
// argument "value" remains free
getFoo: function ($q, value) {
return $q.when(value);
}
}
},
tests: function (deps) {
it('injected $q into mock', function (done) {
deps.getFoo('foo').then(function (result) {
expect(result).toEqual('foo');
done();
});
deps.$rootScope.$apply(); // resolve promise
});
}
});
Often we need some dummy response from
$http.get method. We can use mock
httpBackend
or mock the
$http object. For example to always return mock value when making any GET request,
we can use
mocks: {
ng: {
$http: {
get: function ($q, url) {
// inspect url if needed
return $q.when({
data: {
life: 42
}
});
}
}
}
}
$http service returns a promise that resolves with a response object. The actual result to send
is placed into the
data property, as I show here.
You can use a shortcut to define mock HTTP responses via
$httpBackend module. For example,
you can define static responses.
ngDescribe({
http: {
get: {
'/some/url': 42,
'/some/other/url': [500, 'something went wrong']
},
post: {
// you can use custom functions too
'/some/post/url': function (method, url, data, headers) {
return [200, 'ok'];
}
}
}
});
All HTTP methods are supported (
get,
post,
delete,
put, etc.).
You can also get a function that would return a config object.
var mockGetApi = {
'/some/url': 42
};
mockGetApi['/some/other/url'] = [500, 'not ok'];
ngDescribe({
http: {
get: mockGetApi
}
});
You can use
deps.http.flush() to move the http responses along.
You can return the entire http mock object from a function, or combine objects with functions.
function constructMockApi() {
return {
get: function () {
return { '/my/url': 42 };
},
post: {
'/my/other/url': [200, 'nice']
}
};
}
ngDescribe({
http: constructMockApi,
test: function (deps) {
...
}
});
You can use exact query arguments too
http: {
get: {
'/foo/bar?search=value': 42,
'/foo/bar?search=value&something=else': 'foo'
}
}
// $http.get('/foo/bar?search=value') will resolve with value 42
// $http.get('/foo/bar?search=value&something=else') will resolve with value 'foo'
or you can build the query string automatically by passing
params property in the request config
objet
http: {
get: {
'/foo/bar?search=value&something=else': 'foo'
}
}
// inside the unit test
var config = {
params: {
search: 'value',
something: 'else'
}
};
$http.get('/foo/bar', config).then(function (response) {
// response.data = 'foo'
});
note the
http mocks are defined using
$httpBack.when(method, ...) calls,
which are looser than
$httpBackend.expect(method, ...),
see ngMock/$httpBackend.
One can quickly spy on injected services (or other methods) using sinon.js similarly to spying on the regular JavaScript methods.
beforeEach function. Since every injected service is a method on the
deps
object, the setup is a single command.
afterEach function.
// source code
angular.module('Tweets', [])
.service('getTweets', function () {
return function getTweets(username) {
console.log('returning # of tweets for', username);
return 42;
};
});
// spec
ngDescribe({
name: 'spying on Tweets getTweets service',
modules: 'Tweets',
inject: 'getTweets',
tests: function (deps) {
beforeEach(function () {
sinon.spy(deps, 'getTweets');
});
afterEach(function () {
deps.getTweets.restore();
});
it('calls getTweets service', function () {
var n = deps.getTweets('foo');
la(n === 42, 'resolved with correct value');
la(deps.getTweets.called, 'getTweets was called (spied using sinon)');
la(deps.getTweets.firstCall.calledWith('foo'));
});
}
});
You can inject a function, but use a Sinon spy instead
of the injected function to get additional information. For example, to spy on the
$filter uppercase,
we can use the following code.
ngDescribe({
name: 'spying on a filter',
inject: '$filter',
tests: function (deps) {
/*
to spy on a injected filter, need to grab the actual filter function
and then create a spy
*/
// _uppercase = angular uppercase $filter
// uppercase = spy on the _uppercase
var _uppercase, uppercase;
beforeEach(function () {
_uppercase = deps.$filter('uppercase');
uppercase = sinon.spy(_uppercase);
});
it('converts string to uppercase', function () {
var result = uppercase('foo');
la(result === 'FOO', 'converted string to uppercase', result);
la(uppercase.calledOnce, 'uppercase was called once');
la(uppercase.calledWith('foo'));
});
}
});
Let us say you need to verify that the
$interval service injected in the module under test
was called. It is a little verbose to verify from the unit test. We must mock the
$interval
with our function and then call the actual
$interval from the module
ng to provide the
same functionality.
Source code we are trying to unit test
angular.module('IntervalExample', [])
.service('numbers', function ($interval, $rootScope) {
return function emitNumbers(delay, n) {
var k = 0;
$interval(function () {
$rootScope.$emit('number', k);
k += 1;
}, 100, n);
};
});
In the unit test we will mock
$interval service for module
IntervalExample
// unit test start
var intervalCalled;
ngDescribe({
name: 'spying on $interval',
module: 'IntervalExample',
inject: ['numbers', '$rootScope'],
verbose: false,
only: false,
mocks: {
IntervalExample: {
$interval: function mockInterval(fn, delay, n) {
var injector = angular.injector(['ng']);
var $interval = injector.get('$interval');
intervalCalled = true;
return $interval(fn, delay, n);
}
}
},
tests: function (deps) {
// unit test goes here
}
});
A unit test just calls the
numbers function and then checks the variable
intervalCalled
it('emits 3 numbers', function (done) {
deps.$rootScope.$on('number', function (event, k) {
if (k === 2) {
done();
}
});
// emit 3 numbers with 100ms interval
deps.numbers(100, 3);
la(intervalCalled, 'the $interval was called somewhere');
});
You can see the unit test in file test/spying-on-interval-spec.js.
If we mock an injected service, we can still spy on it, just like as if we were spying on the regular service. For example, let us take the same method as above and mock it.
angular.module('Tweets', [])
.service('getTweets', function () {
return function getTweets(username) {
return 42;
};
});
The mock will return a different number.
ngDescribe({
name: 'spying on mock methods',
inject: 'getTweets',
mocks: {
Tweets: {
getTweets: function (username) {
return 1000;
}
}
},
tests: function (deps) {
beforeEach(function () {
sinon.spy(deps, 'getTweets');
});
afterEach(function () {
deps.getTweets.restore();
});
it('calls mocked getTweets service', function () {
var n = deps.getTweets('bar');
la(n === 1000, 'resolved with correct value from the mock service');
la(deps.getTweets.called,
'mock service getTweets was called (spied using sinon)');
la(deps.getTweets.firstCall.calledWith('bar'),
'mock service getTweets was called with expected argument');
});
}
});
If you use a separate module with namesake provider to pass configuration into the modules (see Inject valid constants into Angular), you can easily configure these modules.
angular.module('App', ['AppConfig'])
.service('foo', function (AppConfig) {
return function foo() {
return GConfig.bar;
};
});
// config module has provider with same name
angular.module('AppConfig', [])
.provider('AppConfig', function () {
var config = {};
return {
set: function (settings) {
config = settings;
},
$get: function () {
return config;
}
};
});
// spec file
ngDescribe({
name: 'config module example',
modules: 'App',
inject: 'foo',
configs: {
// every config module will be loaded automatically
AppConfig: {
bar: 'boo!'
}
},
tests: function (deps) {
it('foo has configured bar value', function () {
expect(deps.foo()).toEqual('boo!');
});
}
});
You can configure multiple modules at the same time. Note that during the configuration Angular is yet to be loaded. Thus you cannot use Angular services inside the configuration blocks.
ng-describe works inside helpDescribe function, producing meaningful error messages on failure (if you use lazy assertions).
helpDescribe('ngDescribe inside helpful', function () {
ngDescribe({
name: 'example',
tests: function () {
it('gives helpful error message', function () {
var foo = 2, bar = 3;
la(foo + bar === 4); // wrong on purpose
});
}
});
});
when this test fails, it generates meaningful message with all relevant information: the expression
that fails
foo + bar === 4 and runtime values of
foo and
bar.
PhantomJS 1.9.7 (Mac OS X)
ட ngDescribe inside helpful
ட example
ட ✘ gives helpful error message FAILED
Error: condition [foo + bar === 4] foo: 2 bar: 3
at lazyAss (/ng-describe/node_modules/lazy-ass/index.js:57)
PhantomJS 1.9.7 (Mac OS X): Executed 37 of 38 (1 FAILED) (skipped 1) (0.053 secs / 0.002 secs)
To build the README document, run unit tests and linter
npm run build
To run all unit tests (against different Angular versions)
npm test
To keep a watch and rerun build + lint + tests on source file change
npm run watch
For now, all source is in a single
ng-describe.js file, while the documentation
is generated from Markdown files in the
docs folder
To just run karma unit tests via Grunt plugin
npm run karma
If you have Karma runner installed globally you can run all the unit tests yourself ones
karma start --single-run=true test/karma.conf.js
This project uses a lot of 3rd party dependencies that constantly get out of date. To reliably update dependencies to the latest working versions, we use next-update. There is already a script command
npm run update-dependencies
You can upgrade a particular dependency by adding "-m ", for example
npm run update-dependencies -- -m jscs
If you use npm-quick-run you can use shorthand
nr u -m jscs
We got very tired of fighting bugs in the Jasmine test framework.
From the broken order of
afterEach callbacks to the
afterAll not firing at all - the work arounds
we had to write quickly becamse insane. Thus we
recommend Mocha testing
framework - fast, simple and seems to not suffer from any bugs. You do need your own assertion
framework, we use lazy-ass and a library
of predicates check-more-types.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 Kensho
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.