ng-dependencies

by klei
0.8.1 (see all)

Analyze javascript code using esprima and return a list of objects representing the angular module dependencies in the code.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

#ng-dependencies

Analyze javascript code using esprima and return a list of objects representing the module dependencies in the code.

This is based on gulp-angular-filesort. I extracted the module dependency code because I need to find a way to dynamically generate a root angular module that depends on a list of angular modules as Bower packages.

Usage

var fs = require('fs');
var ngDeps = require('ng-dependencies');

var deps = ngDeps(fs.readFileSync('./someNgModule.js'));

console.log(deps);

If the content of ./someNgModle.js is as following:

angular.module('test', ['one']).run(function () {
  // run some logic
});
angular.module('another', []);
angular.module('another').Controller('Ctrl', ['$scope', function ($scope) {
  // some controller logic
}]);
angular.module('useThis').run(function () {
  // ...
});

This will output:

{
  dependencies: ['one', 'useThis'],
  modules: {
    'test': ['one'],
    'another': []
  }
}

Special Cases

If multiple declarations of the same module is encountered, (according to Angular Doc), the later declaration will overwrite any existing module that is declared with the same module name.

For example, the following content:

angular.module('test', ['one']);
angular.module('test', ['another']);

will output:

  {
    dependencies: ['another'],
    modules: {
      'test': ['another']
    }
  }

Change log

0.1.1 - fixing repo url in package.json and removing unnecessary dependency.

0.1.0 - simplified output format; added detection for angular.js itself.

