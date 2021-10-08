ng-currencyhas officially entered maintenance mode.
You can install this package either with
npm or with
bower.
$ npm install ng-currency
Then add a
<script> to your index.html:
<script src="/node_modules/ng-currency/dist/ng-currency.js"></script>
Or
require('ng-currency') from your code.
$ bower install salte-io/ng-currency
Then add a
<script> to your index.html:
<script src="/bower_components/ng-currency/dist/ng-currency.js"></script>
app.module.js
import angular from 'angular';
import ngCurrency from 'ng-currency';
angular.module('my-app', [
ngCurrency // 'ng-currency'
]);
inside your angular app
<input type="text" model="yourModel" ng-currency />
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="/node_modules/angular/dist/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="/node_modules/ng-currency/dist/ng-currency.min.js"></script>
<script>
var app = angular.module('my-app', [
'ng-currency'
]);
app.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope) {
$scope.value = 123456.78;
});
</script>
</head>
<body ng-app="my-app" ng-controller="MainCtrl">
<input type="text" ng-model="value" ng-currency>
</body>
</html>
min /
max
Default:
undefined
Description: Specifies the range the
ng-model value can be within for validation and
hard-cap
<input type="text" model="yourModel" ng-currency min="1" max="1337" />
<input type="text" model="yourModel" ng-currency min="1" max="1337" ng-required="true" />
currency-symbol
Default: Locale Currency Symbol
Description: Prefixes the formatted currency value with the currency symbol.
<input type="text" model="yourModel" ng-currency currency-symbol="¥" />
ng-currency)
Default:
true
Description: Dynamically disable / enable
ng-currency.
<input type="text" model="yourModel" ng-currency={{isCurrency}} currency-symbol="¥" />
fraction
Default:
2
Description: Determines the number of decimal places.
<input type="text" ng-currency min="0" fraction="0" />
hard-cap
Default:
false
Description: Forces the
ng-model value to stay within the
min /
max range.
<input type="text" ng-currency min="0" hard-cap="true" />