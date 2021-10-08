ng-currency has officially entered maintenance mode.

Install

You can install this package either with npm or with bower .

npm

$ npm install ng-currency

Then add a <script> to your index.html:

< script src = "/node_modules/ng-currency/dist/ng-currency.js" > </ script >

Or require('ng-currency') from your code.

bower

$ bower install salte-io/ng-currency

Then add a <script> to your index.html:

< script src = "/bower_components/ng-currency/dist/ng-currency.js" > </ script >

Example

See it in action!

ES6 Usage

app.module.js

import angular from 'angular' ; import ngCurrency from 'ng-currency' ; angular.module( 'my-app' , [ ngCurrency ]);

inside your angular app

< input type = "text" model = "yourModel" ng-currency />

ES5 Usage

index.html

< html > < head > < script src = "/node_modules/angular/dist/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/node_modules/ng-currency/dist/ng-currency.min.js" > </ script > < script > var app = angular.module( 'my-app' , [ 'ng-currency' ]); app.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ($scope) { $scope.value = 123456.78 ; }); </ script > </ head > < body ng-app = "my-app" ng-controller = "MainCtrl" > < input type = "text" ng-model = "value" ng-currency > </ body > </ html >

Bindings

min / max

Default: undefined

Description: Specifies the range the ng-model value can be within for validation and hard-cap

< input type = "text" model = "yourModel" ng-currency min = "1" max = "1337" />

If you want to be able to dynamically enable/disable validations from a controller you can use the following

< input type = "text" model = "yourModel" ng-currency min = "1" max = "1337" ng-required = "true" />

Default: Locale Currency Symbol

Description: Prefixes the formatted currency value with the currency symbol.

< input type = "text" model = "yourModel" ng-currency currency-symbol = "¥" />

Active ( ng-currency )

Default: true

Description: Dynamically disable / enable ng-currency .

< input type = "text" model = "yourModel" ng-currency = {{isCurrency}} currency-symbol = "¥" />

fraction

Default: 2

Description: Determines the number of decimal places.

< input type = "text" ng-currency min = "0" fraction = "0" />

Default: false

Description: Forces the ng-model value to stay within the min / max range.