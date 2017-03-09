An AngularJS simple directive that turns arrays and objects into downloadable CSV files,
Download the from here
bower install ng-csv
npm install ng-csv
ng-csv is available at cdnjs
Add ng-csv.min.js to your main file (index.html). please also make sure you're adding angular-sanitize.min.js.
Set
ngCsv as a dependency in your module
var myapp = angular.module('myapp', ['ngSanitize', 'ngCsv'])
Add ng-csv directive to the wanted element, example:
<button type="button" ng-csv="getArray" filename="test.csv">Export</button>
ng-csv: The data array - Could be an expression, a value or a promise.
filename: The filename that will be stored on the user's computer
csv-header: If provided, would use this attribute to create a header row
<button type="button" ng-csv="getArray" csv-header="['Field A', 'Field B', 'Field C']" filename="test.csv">Export</button>
csv-column-order: Defines the column order to be set when creating the body of the CSV (may be according to the csv-headers) - use it when you have an array of objects.
field-separator: Defines the field separator character (default is ,)
decimal-separator: Defines the decimal separator character (default is .). If set to "locale", it uses the language sensitive representation of the number.
text-delimiter: If provided, will use this characters to "escape" fields, otherwise will use double quotes as deafult
quote-strings: If provided, will force escaping of every string field.
lazy-load: If defined and set to true, ngCsv will generate the data string only on demand. See the lazy_load example for more details.
add-bom: Add the Byte Order Mark, use this option if you are getting an unexpected char when opening the file on any windows App.
charset: Defines the charset of the downloadable Csv file. Default is "utf-8".
csv-label: Defines whether or not using keys as csv column value (default is false).
You can check out this live example here: https://asafdav.github.io/ng-csv/example/
For lazy load example using promises see this example: https://asafdav.github.io/ng-csv/example/lazy_load.html
|Browser
|Filenames
|Firefox 20+
|Yes
|Chrome 14+
|Yes
|Safari
|No
|IE 10+
|Yes