An AngularJS simple directive that turns arrays and objects into downloadable CSV files,

Download the from here

ng-csv is available at cdnjs

Add ng-csv directive to the wanted element, example:

Set ngCsv as a dependency in your module

Add ng-csv.min.js to your main file (index.html). please also make sure you're adding angular-sanitize.min.js.

ng-csv: The data array - Could be an expression, a value or a promise.

filename: The filename that will be stored on the user's computer

csv-header: If provided, would use this attribute to create a header row < button type = "button" ng-csv = "getArray" csv-header = "['Field A', 'Field B', 'Field C']" filename = "test.csv" > Export </ button >

csv-column-order: Defines the column order to be set when creating the body of the CSV (may be according to the csv-headers) - use it when you have an array of objects.

field-separator: Defines the field separator character (default is ,)

decimal-separator: Defines the decimal separator character (default is .). If set to "locale", it uses the language sensitive representation of the number.

text-delimiter: If provided, will use this characters to "escape" fields, otherwise will use double quotes as deafult

quote-strings: If provided, will force escaping of every string field.

lazy-load: If defined and set to true, ngCsv will generate the data string only on demand. See the lazy_load example for more details.

add-bom: Add the Byte Order Mark, use this option if you are getting an unexpected char when opening the file on any windows App.

charset: Defines the charset of the downloadable Csv file. Default is "utf-8".