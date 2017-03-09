openbase logo
ng-csv

by Asaf David
0.3.6

Simple directive that turns arrays and objects into downloadable CSV files

Readme

ngCsv - Export to CSV using AngularJS

An AngularJS simple directive that turns arrays and objects into downloadable CSV files,

Build Status

Dependencies

  • angular.js (of course!), any version starting with 1
  • angular-sanitize.js, any version starting with 1

How to get it ?

Manual Download

Download the from here

Bower

bower install ng-csv

Npm

npm install ng-csv

CDN

ng-csv is available at cdnjs

Usage

  1. Add ng-csv.min.js to your main file (index.html). please also make sure you're adding angular-sanitize.min.js.

  2. Set ngCsv as a dependency in your module

    var myapp = angular.module('myapp', ['ngSanitize', 'ngCsv'])

  3. Add ng-csv directive to the wanted element, example:

    <button type="button" ng-csv="getArray" filename="test.csv">Export</button>

ngCsv attributes

  • ng-csv: The data array - Could be an expression, a value or a promise.

  • filename: The filename that will be stored on the user's computer

  • csv-header: If provided, would use this attribute to create a header row

    <button type="button" ng-csv="getArray" csv-header="['Field A', 'Field B', 'Field C']" filename="test.csv">Export</button>

  • csv-column-order: Defines the column order to be set when creating the body of the CSV (may be according to the csv-headers) - use it when you have an array of objects.

  • field-separator: Defines the field separator character (default is ,)

  • decimal-separator: Defines the decimal separator character (default is .). If set to "locale", it uses the language sensitive representation of the number.

  • text-delimiter: If provided, will use this characters to "escape" fields, otherwise will use double quotes as deafult

  • quote-strings: If provided, will force escaping of every string field.

  • lazy-load: If defined and set to true, ngCsv will generate the data string only on demand. See the lazy_load example for more details.

  • add-bom: Add the Byte Order Mark, use this option if you are getting an unexpected char when opening the file on any windows App.

  • charset: Defines the charset of the downloadable Csv file. Default is "utf-8".

  • csv-label: Defines whether or not using keys as csv column value (default is false).

Examples

You can check out this live example here: https://asafdav.github.io/ng-csv/example/

For lazy load example using promises see this example: https://asafdav.github.io/ng-csv/example/lazy_load.html

Supported Browsers

BrowserFilenames
Firefox 20+Yes
Chrome 14+Yes
SafariNo
IE 10+Yes

Bitdeli Badge

