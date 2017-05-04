ngCrossfilter

Heroku: http://ng-crossfilter.herokuapp.com/

Introduction

Angular uses native JavaScript methods for sorting, whereas ngCrossfilter uses Crossfilter for a significant improvement in performance.

Getting Started

Firstly you need to initialise Crossfilter with your collection of items.

$scope.$ngc = new Crossfilter(response.data, 'id' , 'persistent' , [ 'name' , 'age' ]);

ngCrossfilter 's constructor accepts four parameters – with only the first being mandatory. With the second parameter you can change the primary key – which will otherwise default to the first property in the first model; the third parameter allows you to change the filtering strategy – either persistent or transient , whereas the fourth parameter allows you to specify which properties to create dimensions with.

Once you've configured your Crossfilter collection, you can begin filtering and sorting. From within your view you should reference your collection – in our case, $ngc .

< button ng-click = "$ngc.filterBy('word', word)" > Filter </ button >

After you've applied all of your filters, you simply need to iterate over the array using the ng-repeat directive.

< li ng-repeat = "model in $ngc.collection() | limitTo: 100" >

Filtering

Filter by word:

$ngc.filterBy( 'word' , word)

Third argument allows the specifying of a custom filtering function – see custom functions.

Unfilter by word:

$ngc.unfilterBy( 'word' )

Unfilter all:

$ngc.unfilterAll()

Strategies

Custom Filtering

$scope.fuzzyFilter = function fuzzyFilter ( expected, actual ) { var regExp = new RegExp (expected); return actual.match(regExp, 'i' ); }

By default the filtering strategy is `persistent` which means that all filters are persistent until they are re-applied, or removed. If you'd like to change to the `transient` behaviour where the previous filter is cleared, you can pass `transient` into `ngCrossfilter`'s constructor as the third argument.By specifying a custom function on the third argument of the `filterBy` method you can implement your own sorting logic.

Which can then be utilised by passing it as the third argument in your view.

< button ng-click = "$ngc.filterBy('word', word, fuzzyFilter)" >

Sorting

Sort by word:

$ngc.sortBy( 'word' )

Second argument allows you to choose whether the sorting is by ascending – by not applying a value, the ascending will be inverted each time the same property is sorted on.

Unsort all:

$ngc.unsortAll()

First argument prevents the reverting of the sort order to ascending.

Counting

With filters it's useful to compute the length of any given property and value pair – with ngCrossfilter we can do this with the countBy method.

$ngc.countBy( 'word' , 'Adam' )

However, there is one proviso and that is the countBy method may not behave as you expect it to as it disregards the dimension you're counting on – see Crossfilter's Map-Reduce documentation.

In a nutshell, if you're filtering on the name property, and you're also counting by the name property, the name filter will be disregarded – instead you need to count on a dimension that you're not using in the filtering process – unless the default behaviour is useful – and in most cases it actually makes sense – see the Word Count filter in the example. You can implement this by adding a custom dimension with addDimension , or by counting on the primary key – assuming it's not being used in the filtering process.

Sometimes it is preferable to subscribe to the update of the Crossfilter, and to apply any modifications of your data at that point rather than relying on Angular's dirty-checking.

In these cases you can listen to the crossfilter/updated event, which passes along the collection and the identifier of the Crossfilter.

$scope.$on( 'crossfilter/updated' , function ( event, collection, identifier ) { });

The identifier is empty by default, but can be set at any point.

$ngc.identifyAs( 'myCrossfilter' );

It is possible to disable and re-enable the broadcasting of the crossfilter/updated event. For example, the following would broadcast a single event.

$ngc.disableBroadcastEvent(); $ngc.sortBy( 'population' ); $ngc.unfilterBy( 'city' ); $ngc.enableBroadcastEvent(); $ngc.filterBy( 'climate' , [ 5 , 10 ]);

If you need full control over when the event is triggered, you may disable the event as described above and broadcast it yourself.

$ngc.broadcastEvent( true );

Bundled Filters

As there are common filtering techniques that Crossfilter doesn't implement, ngCrossfilter comes with a fine selection of bundled filters for common tasks.

Fuzzy Filter

With the fuzzy filter you can filter with incomplete expressions.

$ngc.filterBy( 'city' , 'M' , $ngc.filters.fuzzy());

You will notice that the fuzzy method is invoking the method immediately – this allows you to pass valid regular expression flags for insensitivity, et cetera...

$ngc.filterBy( 'city' , 'M' , $ngc.filters.fuzzy( 'i' ));

By default no flags will be defined for the regular expression matching.

Regular Expression Filter

With the regular expression filtering you can specify an expression to filter on.

$ngc.filterBy( 'city' , /o$/, $ngc.filters.regexp());

You can pass either an expression or an actual RegExp object to the filter.

InArray Filter

With the inArray filter you can check an array against an array – using the some and every array methods – please check the browser support before using it – although ngCrossfilter will fallback to Underscore.js if it's installed.

$ngc.filterBy( 'twinCities' , [ 'Beijing' , 'Tokyo' ], $ngc.filters.inArray());

By default the inArray filter uses the every method, which means in the above example only entries where twinCities has both Beijing and Tokyo will be returned – you can use some instead by passing it into inArray filter method.

$ngc.filterBy( 'twinCities' , [ 'Beijing' , 'Tokyo' ], $ngc.filters.inArray( 'some' ));

To invert the inArray filter, use the notInArray filter with the same parameters.

DateTime Filter

Allows you to select a date/time range irrespective of the format of the time and/or date – Moment.js is a requirement to use this filter.

$ngc.filterBy( 'added' , [ '2012-01-01' , '2012-12-01' ], $ngc.filters.dateTimeRange( 'YYYY-MM-DD' ));

The first parameter of the dateTimeRange filter allows you to specify the exact format – see Moment.js documentation – the default being YYYY-MM-DD. With the second parameter you can pass a comparator function for custom range filtering.

$ngc.filterBy( 'added' , [ '2012-01-01' , '2012-12-01' ], $ngc.filters.dateTimeRange( 'YYYY-MM-DD' ), function ( current, start, end ) { return (current > start); });

dateTimeRange also accepts -Infinity / Infinity ranges for where lows and highs are not applicable.

$ngc.filterBy( 'added' , [- Infinity , '2012-12-01' ], $ngc.filters.dateTimeRange( 'YYYY-MM-DD' ));

Bitwise Filter

Simple filter using the bitwise & operator against the collection.

$ngc.filterBy( 'climate' , 2 , $ngc.filters.bitwise());

You can invert the filtering by passing an exclamation mark as the first argument to the bitwise method.

$ngc.filterBy( 'climate' , 2 , $ngc.filters.bitwise( '!' ));

With Crossfilter updating a model requires removing it from the collection and then re-adding it. If you use this with one of your own primary keys then the PK will be added to the delete list, and therefore re-adding a model with the same PK will still be deleted. Therefore to make Crossfilter work with new models, you need to update the PK first – you can do this yourself, or you can use the convenient updateModel that ngCrossfilter provides – but you will be delegating the PK to ngCrossfilter .

In order to use updateModel you must define your primary key as $id .

var $ngc = new Crossfilter(collection, '$id' ); $ngc.updateModel(personModel, { name : 'Adam' });

With the $id PK in place, the updateModel will do all of the manual labour for you! You needn't worry about updating the PK yourself.

Other Methods

For the entire list of features for ngCrossfilter it is advised to refer to the unit tests – as these have full coverage of all ngCrossfilter methods and their usages.

Accessors

first : First model in the collection;

: First model in the collection; last : Last model in the collection;

: Last model in the collection; models : Retrieve a slice of the collection;

: Retrieve a slice of the collection; crossfilter : Retrieve an instance of crossfilter ;

Dimensions

addDimension : Add a custom dimension;

: Add a custom dimension; deleteDimension : Delete a dimension;

Convenience

countBy : Count values – see counting;

: Count values – see counting; groupBy : Group by any given dimension;

Manipulation

addModel : Add a model to the collection;

: Add a model to the collection; addModels : Add models to the collection;

: Add models to the collection; deleteModel : Delete a model from the collection;

: Delete a model from the collection; deleteModels : Delete models from the collection;

: Delete models from the collection; restoreModel : Restore a model from the garbage;

: Restore a model from the garbage; restoreModels : Restore models from the garbage;

: Restore models from the garbage; updateModel : Update a model – see [update model](#update-model);

Contributions

As with all of my projects, you're more than welcome to contribute. Please include a unit test for your additions, and if the Travis build passes then it will be merged into master.