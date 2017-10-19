This library is obsolete

ngCordova is obsolete and is no longer maintained.

Please move to our new native plugin library, Ionic Native. See this issue for more information: https://github.com/ionic-team/ng-cordova/issues/1452

ngCordova

Cordova with AngularJS Goodness

ngCordova gives you simple AngularJS wrappers for a massive amount of Cordova plugins. Check out the list below for all of the available plugins, and create an issue for a new request.

Created by the Ionic Framework team and the community.

Installation

Install manually, or from bower:

$ bower install ngCordova

Plugins (67+)

* official Apache Cordova Plugin

Authors

Max Lynch

Paolo Bernasconi

Project Maintainer

George Stocker

LICENSE

ngCordova is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, see the LICENSE file in this repository.