ngCordova is obsolete and is no longer maintained.
Please move to our new native plugin library, Ionic Native. See this issue for more information: https://github.com/ionic-team/ng-cordova/issues/1452
ngCordova gives you simple AngularJS wrappers for a massive amount of Cordova plugins. Check out the list below for all of the available plugins, and create an issue for a new request.
Created by the Ionic Framework team and the community.
Install manually, or from bower:
$ bower install ngCordova
ngCordova is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, see the LICENSE file in this repository.