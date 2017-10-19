openbase logo
ng-cordova

by ionic-team
0.1.27-alpha (see all)

OBSOLETE: Please move to Ionic Native https://github.com/ionic-team/ionic-native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

759

GitHub Stars

3.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

162

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

This library is obsolete

ngCordova is obsolete and is no longer maintained.

Please move to our new native plugin library, Ionic Native. See this issue for more information: https://github.com/ionic-team/ng-cordova/issues/1452

ngCordova

Travis Bower

Cordova with AngularJS Goodness

ngCordova Logo

ngCordova gives you simple AngularJS wrappers for a massive amount of Cordova plugins. Check out the list below for all of the available plugins, and create an issue for a new request.

Created by the Ionic Framework team and the community.

WebsitengCordova.com
DocsngCordova.com/docs
RequirementsAngularJS, Cordova
Installbower install ngCordova or download zip file
Custom buildngCordova.com/build

Installation

Install manually, or from bower:

$ bower install ngCordova

Plugins (67+)

* official Apache Cordova Plugin

Authors

Max Lynch

Paolo Bernasconi

Project Maintainer

George Stocker

LICENSE

ngCordova is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, see the LICENSE file in this repository.

