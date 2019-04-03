ngContextMenu

: http://ng-contextmenu.herokuapp.com/ Bower: bower install ng-contextmenu

NPM: npm install ng-contextmenu

Getting Started

Using ngContextMenu you can easily support custom context menus for your application! Custom context menus are somewhat underused, but applications such as Gmail use them wisely to provide a richer UX.

First and foremost, you must add the script in your index.html and add the dependency to your module:

var app = $angular.module( 'menuApp' , [ 'ngContextMenu' ]);

Then, you must create your context menu, which should be placed into your application as a separate file – a partial.

< ul class = "menu" > < li > Read Message </ li > < li > Reply to {{from}} </ li > < li > Delete Message </ li > </ ul >

Once you have the partial configured you can hook up the ngContextMenu directive using the data-context-menu attribute – passing along the path to your previously crafted partial. You may also supply an optional ngModel which will be used to evaluate the template – otherwise it will be evaluated against an empty object ({}) .

< li data-context-menu = "context-menus/message.html" ng-model = "message" > </ li >

Before you begin to test the context menu, you must ensure that your context menu is positioned absolutely, since ngContextMenu will apply the top and left properties to the node which will ensure it's opened where the cursor invoked the opening of the menu.

ul .menu { position : absolute; }

Now when you test your newly setup context menu, a right click on the node with the data-context-menu attribute will open the context menu. Voila!

Service

ngContextMenu ships with a simple contextMenu service which creates the necessary relationship between all of the context menus – this allows the opening of another menu —or a click on the document node— to close the currently opened menu.

Sometimes you may wish to invoke this behaviour yourself, in which case you need to add the contextMenu service to your controller, directive, service, and then invoke the cancelAll method on it.

Item Controllers

In some circumstances you may wish to add a controller for each context menu, in these cases it is preferrable to add the ng-controller attribute to the element that also has the data-context-menu attribute: