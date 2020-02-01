openbase logo
ncs

ng-connection-service

by Balram Chavan
1.0.4 (see all)

Detects active internet connection in Angular application via DI ready Observable service.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Internet Connection Monitoring Service (Angular v8)

Detects whether browser has an active internet connection or not in Angular application.

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install ng-connection-service --save

Usage

  1. Inject ConnectionService in Angular component's constructor.
  2. Subscribe to monitor() method to get push notification whenever internet connection status is changed.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ConnectionService } from 'ng-connection-service';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
  hasNetworkConnection: boolean;
  hasInternetAccess: boolean;
  status: string;

  constructor(private connectionService: ConnectionService) {
    this.connectionService.monitor().subscribe(currentState => {
      this.hasNetworkConnection = currentState.hasNetworkConnection;
      this.hasInternetAccess = currentState.hasInternetAccess;
      if (this.hasNetworkConnection && this.hasInternetAccess) {
        this.status = 'ONLINE';
      } else {
        this.status = 'OFFLINE';
      }
    });
  }
}

Configuration

You can configure the service using ConnectionServiceOptions configuration variable. Following options are available;

/**
 * Instance of this interface could be used to configure "ConnectionService".
 */
export interface ConnectionServiceOptions {
  /**
   * Controls the Internet connectivity heartbeat system. Default value is 'true'.
   */
  enableHeartbeat?: boolean;
  /**
   * Url used for checking Internet connectivity, heartbeat system periodically makes "HEAD" requests to this URL to determine Internet
   * connection status. Default value is "//internethealthtest.org".
   */
  heartbeatUrl?: string;
  /**
   * Interval used to check Internet connectivity specified in milliseconds. Default value is "30000".
   */
  heartbeatInterval?: number;
  /**
   * Interval used to retry Internet connectivity checks when an error is detected (when no Internet connection). Default value is "1000".
   */
  heartbeatRetryInterval?: number;
  /**
   * HTTP method used for requesting heartbeat Url. Default is 'head'.
   */
  requestMethod?: 'get' | 'post' | 'head' | 'options';

}

You should define a provider for ConnectionServiceOptionsToken in your module as follows;

import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';

import {AppComponent} from './app.component';
import {ConnectionServiceModule, ConnectionServiceOptions, ConnectionServiceOptionsToken} from 'ng-connection-service';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    ConnectionServiceModule
  ],
  providers: [
    {
      provide: ConnectionServiceOptionsToken,
      useValue: <ConnectionServiceOptions>{
        enableHeartbeat: false,
        heartbeatUrl: '/assets/ping.json',
        requestMethod: 'get',
        heartbeatInterval: 3000
      }
    }
  ],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Demo

Working demo

License

MIT License © Balram Chavan

