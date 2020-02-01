Detects whether browser has an active internet connection or not in Angular application.
You can get it on npm.
npm install ng-connection-service --save
ConnectionService in Angular component's constructor.
monitor() method to get push notification whenever internet connection status is changed.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ConnectionService } from 'ng-connection-service';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
hasNetworkConnection: boolean;
hasInternetAccess: boolean;
status: string;
constructor(private connectionService: ConnectionService) {
this.connectionService.monitor().subscribe(currentState => {
this.hasNetworkConnection = currentState.hasNetworkConnection;
this.hasInternetAccess = currentState.hasInternetAccess;
if (this.hasNetworkConnection && this.hasInternetAccess) {
this.status = 'ONLINE';
} else {
this.status = 'OFFLINE';
}
});
}
}
You can configure the service using
ConnectionServiceOptions configuration variable.
Following options are available;
/**
* Instance of this interface could be used to configure "ConnectionService".
*/
export interface ConnectionServiceOptions {
/**
* Controls the Internet connectivity heartbeat system. Default value is 'true'.
*/
enableHeartbeat?: boolean;
/**
* Url used for checking Internet connectivity, heartbeat system periodically makes "HEAD" requests to this URL to determine Internet
* connection status. Default value is "//internethealthtest.org".
*/
heartbeatUrl?: string;
/**
* Interval used to check Internet connectivity specified in milliseconds. Default value is "30000".
*/
heartbeatInterval?: number;
/**
* Interval used to retry Internet connectivity checks when an error is detected (when no Internet connection). Default value is "1000".
*/
heartbeatRetryInterval?: number;
/**
* HTTP method used for requesting heartbeat Url. Default is 'head'.
*/
requestMethod?: 'get' | 'post' | 'head' | 'options';
}
You should define a provider for
ConnectionServiceOptionsToken in your module as follows;
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {AppComponent} from './app.component';
import {ConnectionServiceModule, ConnectionServiceOptions, ConnectionServiceOptionsToken} from 'ng-connection-service';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ConnectionServiceModule
],
providers: [
{
provide: ConnectionServiceOptionsToken,
useValue: <ConnectionServiceOptions>{
enableHeartbeat: false,
heartbeatUrl: '/assets/ping.json',
requestMethod: 'get',
heartbeatInterval: 3000
}
}
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
MIT License © Balram Chavan