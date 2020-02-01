Internet Connection Monitoring Service (Angular v8)

Detects whether browser has an active internet connection or not in Angular application.

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install ng- connection -service

Usage

Inject ConnectionService in Angular component's constructor. Subscribe to monitor() method to get push notification whenever internet connection status is changed.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { ConnectionService } from 'ng-connection-service' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { hasNetworkConnection: boolean ; hasInternetAccess: boolean ; status: string ; constructor ( private connectionService: ConnectionService ) { this .connectionService.monitor().subscribe( currentState => { this .hasNetworkConnection = currentState.hasNetworkConnection; this .hasInternetAccess = currentState.hasInternetAccess; if ( this .hasNetworkConnection && this .hasInternetAccess) { this .status = 'ONLINE' ; } else { this .status = 'OFFLINE' ; } }); } }

Configuration

You can configure the service using ConnectionServiceOptions configuration variable. Following options are available;

export interface ConnectionServiceOptions { enableHeartbeat?: boolean ; heartbeatUrl?: string ; heartbeatInterval?: number ; heartbeatRetryInterval?: number ; requestMethod?: 'get' | 'post' | 'head' | 'options' ; }

You should define a provider for ConnectionServiceOptionsToken in your module as follows;

import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import {NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import {AppComponent} from './app.component' ; import {ConnectionServiceModule, ConnectionServiceOptions, ConnectionServiceOptionsToken} from 'ng-connection-service' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, ConnectionServiceModule ], providers: [ { provide: ConnectionServiceOptionsToken, useValue: <ConnectionServiceOptions>{ enableHeartbeat: false , heartbeatUrl: '/assets/ping.json' , requestMethod: 'get' , heartbeatInterval: 3000 } } ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Demo

Working demo

License

MIT License © Balram Chavan