Add ng-clip.js and ZeroClipboard.js to your main file (index.html)

Set ngClipboard as a dependency in your module

Add clip-copy directive to the wanted element, example:

You can optionally override zeroclipboard config parameters using ngClipProvider

You can optionally specify the MIME type by providing using the clip-copy-mime-type attribute:

You can also optionally provide a fallback function that gets called if flash is unavailable:

< a href = "" clip-click-fallback = "fallback(copy)" clip-copy = "getTextToCopy()" clip-click = "doSomething()" > Copy </ a >