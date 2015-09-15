The ng tools gateway

Installation

npm install -g ng-cli

Usage

$ ng --help Usage: ng <command> [options] Commands: init Generates an application/component structure for you in the current folder build Alias for "gulp build" serve Alias for "gulp serve" Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number

ng init

Bootstrap an angular app using Yeoman and our generator-ng-factory.

You can pass extra flags to the generator using double-dashes.

ng init -- --app --username=toto

Note: don't forget to npm i && bower i afterward.

ng build

An alias for gulp build

ng serve

An alias for gulp serve

License

MIT License