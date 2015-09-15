The ng tools gateway
$ npm install -g ng-cli
$ ng --help
Usage: ng <command> [options]
Commands:
init Generates an application/component structure for you in the current folder
build Alias for "gulp build"
serve Alias for "gulp serve"
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
ng init
Bootstrap an angular app using Yeoman and our
generator-ng-factory.
You can pass extra flags to the generator using double-dashes.
ng init -- --app --username=toto
Note: don't forget to
npm i && bower i afterward.
ng build
An alias for
gulp build
ng serve
An alias for
gulp serve