ng-cli

by ng-tools
0.7.0 (see all)

Command line tool for AngularJS applications

Readme

ng-cli

The ng tools gateway

Installation

$ npm install -g ng-cli

Usage

$ ng --help

  Usage: ng <command> [options]


  Commands:

    init    Generates an application/component structure for you in the current folder
    build   Alias for "gulp build"
    serve   Alias for "gulp serve"

  Options:

    -h, --help     output usage information
    -V, --version  output the version number

ng init

Bootstrap an angular app using Yeoman and our generator-ng-factory.
You can pass extra flags to the generator using double-dashes.

ng init -- --app --username=toto

Note: don't forget to npm i && bower i afterward.

ng build

An alias for gulp build

ng serve

An alias for gulp serve

License

MIT License

