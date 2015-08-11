Convert CoffeeScript classes to AngularJS modules

Install

Install with npm

$ npm install ng-classify

Usage

CoffeeScript

ngClassify = require 'ng-classify' content = ''' class Home extends Controller constructor: ($log) -> $log.info 'homeController instantiated' ''' angularModule = ngClassify content

JavaScript

var ngClassify = require ( 'ng-classify' ); var content = '\ class Home extends Controller

\ constructor: ($log) ->

\ $log.info \'homeController instantiated\'\ ' ; var angularModule = ngClassify(content);

Gulp

gulp-ng-classify

$ npm install gulp-ng-classify

Grunt

grunt-ng-classify

$ npm install grunt-ng-classify

Ruby Gem

ng_classify - maintained by pencilcheck

$ gem install ng_classify

Brunch

ng-classify-brunch - maintained by andrejd

$ npm install ng-classify-brunch

Overview

AngularJS is well suited to take advantage of the CoffeeScript class syntax. However there's still a bit of boilerplate code we have to work through. ng-classify addresses this. Note: all examples are valid CoffeeScript.

Here's how you write a controller using ng-classify

class Admin extends Controller constructor: ($scope, someService) -> $scope.coolMethod = someService.coolMethod()

which is equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' ).controller( 'adminController' , [ '$scope' , 'someService' , function ( $scope, someService ) { $scope.coolMethod = someService.coolMethod(); }]);

Take the following typical AngularJS controller declaration (same as above)

angular.module( 'app' ).controller( 'adminController' , [ '$scope' , 'someService' , function ( $scope, someService ) { $scope.coolMethod = someService.coolMethod(); }]);

So what's wrong with this?

App name, angular.module('app').controller , is required within the declaration some avoid this by the use of a global variable, app.controller , which is not good JavaScript hygiene

, is required within the declaration Parameter names are duplicated, one for the getters, '$scope', 'someService' , and one for the function parameters, function ($scope, someService) this duplication is required to make the module minifiable some avoid this by the use of ngmin

, and one for the function parameters, Depending upon the desired naming format, module type ( controller ) and module name ( adminController ) have duplication, due to the suffixed controller in this example

) and module name ( ) have duplication, due to the suffixed in this example The function is anonymous (unnamed), making it more difficult to debug

Generally verbose

Write AngularJS modules using the following syntaxes. NOTE: {{}} denotes placeholders

class {{ appName }} extends {{ Animation | Config | Controller | Directive | Factory | Filter | Provider | Run | Service }} constructor: ({{params}}) ->

or

class {{ name }} extends {{ App | Constant | Value }} constructor: -> return {{value}}

CoffeeScript Classes

The typical way to use CoffeeScript classes with AngularJS is as follows.

class AdminController constructor: ($scope, someService) -> $scope.coolMethod = someService.coolMethod() angular. module ( 'app' ).controller 'adminController' , [ '$scope' , 'someService' , AdminController]

which is equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' ).controller( 'adminController' , [ '$scope' , 'someService' , function AdminController ( $scope, someService ) { $scope.coolMethod = someService.coolMethod(); }]);

with ng-classify, this is all you need

class Admin extends Controller constructor: ($scope, someService) -> $scope.coolMethod = someService.coolMethod()

Benefits

Removes unnecessary ceremonial code ( angular.module('app') )

) App name is not required when writing a module. It is now configurable.

Parameters are needed only once via the constructor function. No need for the array syntax to make your code minifiable.

function. No need for the array syntax to make your code minifiable. No need to suffix the module name with the module type, e.g. myController, myCtrl, etc.

The function is named, making debugging more convenient

The syntax is arguably concise. Bring your code to the forefront with the elimination of cruft.

Considerations

To avoid the use of global variables, it is advised to use the bare: false CoffeeScript compilation option. see CoffeeScript Usage

Controller As Syntax

AngularJS provides two styles for writing and consuming controllers

$scope this with Controller as

$scope example

class Admin extends Controller constructor: ($scope, someService) -> $scope.coolMethod = someService.coolMethod()

view for $scope example

< div ng-controller = "adminController" > < button ng-click = "coolMethod()" > Cool It Down! </ button > </ div >

this example

class Admin extends Controller constructor: (someService) -> @coolMethod = someService.coolMethod()

view for this example

< div ng-controller = "adminController as controller" > < button ng-click = "controller.coolMethod()" > Cool It Down! </ button > </ div >

Module Types

App

Although there is no AngularJS App module type, it is included for consistency.

class App extends App constructor: -> return [ 'ngAnimate' 'ngRoute' ]

equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'ngAnimate' , 'ngRoute' ]);

You may wish to use the then CoffeeScript syntax to highlight your code even more by eliminating the need for extra lines of code and indentation, as follows. Note: this can be leveraged for any CoffeeScript class.

class App extends App then constructor : -> return [ 'ngAnimate' 'ngRoute' ]

Note: the app name is configured via the appName option, not the class name

Animation

class MyCrazyFader extends Animation constructor: -> return { enter: (element, done) -> cancellation = (element) -> }

equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' ).animation( '.my-crazy-fader' , [ function MyCrazyFader ( ) { return { enter : function ( element, done ) { var cancellation = function ( element ) { }; return cancellation; } }; }]);

Config

class Routes extends Config constructor: ($routeProvider) -> $routeProvider . when '/home' , controller: 'homeController' templateUrl: 'home.html' . when '/about' , controller: 'aboutController' templateUrl: 'about.html' .otherwise redirectTo: '/home'

equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' ).config([ '$routeProvider' , function Routes ( $routeProvider ) { $routeProvider .when( '/home' , { controller : 'homeController' , templateUrl : 'home.html' }) .when( '/about' , { controller : 'aboutController' , templateUrl : 'about.html' }) .otherwise({ redirectTo : '/home' }); }]);

Constant

class HttpStatusCodes extends Constant constructor: -> return { '401' : 'Unauthorized' '403' : 'Forbidden' '404' : 'Not Found' }

equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' ).constant( 'HTTP_STATUS_CODES' , { '401' : 'Unauthorized' , '403' : 'Forbidden' , '404' : 'Not Found' });

Controller

The example below uses the this syntax

class Home extends Controller constructor: (userService) -> @save = (username) -> userService.addUser username

equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' ).controller( 'homeController' , [ 'userService' , function Home ( userService ) { this .save = function ( username ) { return userService.addUser(username); }; }]);

Directive

class Dialog extends Directive constructor: -> return { restrict: 'E' transclude: true templateUrl: 'dialog.html' }

equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' ).directive( 'dialog' , [ function Dialog ( ) { return { restrict : 'E' , transclude : true , templateUrl : 'dialog.html' }; }]);

Factory

class Greeting extends Factory constructor: ($log) -> return { sayHello: (name) -> $log.info name }

equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' ).factory( 'Greeting' , [ '$log' , function Greeting ( $log ) { return { sayHello : function ( name ) { $log.info(name); } }; }]);

Another nice feature is the ability to return classes

class User extends Factory constructor: ($log) -> return class UserInstance constructor: (firstName, lastName) -> @getFullName = -> " #{firstName} #{lastName} "

usage

user = new User 'Cary' , 'Landholt' fullName = user.getFullName()

Filter

class Twitterfy extends Filter constructor: -> return (username) -> "@ #{username} "

equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' ).filter( 'twitterfy' , [ function Twitterfy ( ) { return function ( username ) { return '@' + username; }; }]);

Provider

class Greetings extends Provider constructor: ($log) -> @name = 'default' @$get = -> name = @name sayHello: -> $log.info name @setName = (name) -> @name = name

equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' ).provider( 'greetingsProvider' , [ '$log' , function Greetings ( $log ) { this .name = 'default' ; this .$ get = function () { var name = this .name; return { sayHello : function ( ) { return $log.info(name); } }; }; this .setName = function ( name ) { return this .name = name; }; }]);

Run

class ViewsBackend extends Run constructor: ($httpBackend) -> $httpBackend.whenGET( /^.*\.(html|htm)$/ ).passThrough()

equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' ).run([ '$httpBackend' , function ViewsBackend ( $httpBackend ) { $httpBackend.whenGET( /^.*\.(html|htm)$/ ).passThrough(); }]);

Service

class Greeting extends Service constructor: ($log) -> @sayHello = (name) -> $log.info name

equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' ).service( 'greetingService' , [ '$log' , function Greeting ( $log ) { this .sayHello = function ( name ) { return $log.info(name); }; }]);

Value

class People extends Value constructor: -> return [ { name: 'Luke Skywalker' age: 26 } { name: 'Han Solo' age: 35 } ]

equivalent to

angular.module( 'app' ).value( 'people' , [ { name : 'Luke Skywalker' , age : 26 }, { name : 'Han Solo' , age : 35 } ] );

Multiple Apps

Although using multiple apps in an AngularJS application is unnecessary, some may still wish to do so.

Simply provide the app name as a parameter to the module type.

In the example below, a Controller is created within the 'common' app.

class Home extends Controller (' common ') constructor: ($log) -> $log.info 'homeController instantiated'

equivalent to

angular.module( 'common' ).controller( 'homeController' , [ '$log' , function ( $log ) { $log.info( 'homeController instantiated' ); })];

API

content

Required

Type: String

Default: undefined

The content that may contain CoffeeScript classes to convert to AngularJS modules

options

Type: Object

Default: undefined

Type: String

Default: 'app'

The name of the AngularJS app

angular.module( 'app' )

Type: String

Default: ''

To avoid potential collisions, the moduleType prefix may be set (ex: options.prefix = 'Ng' )

class Home extends Ng . Controller constructor: ($log) -> $log.info 'homeController instantiated'

Type: Object

Default: {format: 'spinalCase', prefix: '.'}

Type: Object

Default: {format: 'screamingSnakeCase'}

Type: Object

Default: {format: 'camelCase', suffix: 'Controller'}

Type: Object

Default: {format: 'camelCase'}

Type: Object

Default: {format: 'upperCamelCase'}

Type: Object

Default: {format: 'camelCase'}

Type: Object

Default: {format: 'camelCase'}

Type: Object

Default: {format: 'camelCase', suffix: 'Service'}

Type: Object

Default: {format: 'camelCase'}

Supported Formats

Format Example * no change camelCase camelCase lowerCamelCase lowerCamelCase lowerCase lowercase screamingSnakeCase SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE snakeCase snake_case spinalCase spinal-case trainCase Train-Case upperCamelCase UpperCamelCase upperCase UPPERCASE

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

License

See LICENSE