CKEditor is a ready-for-use HTML text editor designed to simplify web content creation. It's a WYSIWYG editor that brings common word processor features directly to your web pages. Enhance your website experience with our community maintained editor.
<ng-ckeditor ng-model="htmlEditor" skin="moono" remove-buttons="Image" remove-plugins="iframe,flash,smiley" msn-count="
Number of typed characters:"></ng-ckeditor>
|Name
|Type
|Dinamic
|Mandatory
|Description
|ng-model
|String
|true
|true
|Scope of the attribute that will be the model
|ng-change
|Function
|false
|false
|Callback function
|ng-disabled
|Boolean
|true
|false
|Set ckeditor to readOnly
|ng-config
|Object
|false
|false
|Receives a json object that is set to configuration object editor. This object must be created in AngularJS the controller and reported to the component.
$ bower install ng.ckeditor --save
angular.module('example', ["ng.ckeditor"]);
import ng_ckeditor from 'ng-ckeditor';
angular.module('example', [ng_ckeditor]);
How to build:
npm install
npm run build