Downloads/wk

779

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ng.ckeditor

CKEditor is a ready-for-use HTML text editor designed to simplify web content creation. It's a WYSIWYG editor that brings common word processor features directly to your web pages. Enhance your website experience with our community maintained editor.

Stories in Ready

CKEditor values

CKEditor is an Open source application, which means it can be modified any way you want. It benefits from an active community that is constantly evolving the application with free add-ons and a transparent development process.

Dependencies

Download make the dependencies of CKEditor + ng-CKEditor and include in your project * http://ckeditor.com/download * ng-ckeditor.min.js

cdn

https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/ng.ckeditor/2.0.4/ng-ckeditor.min.js https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/ng.ckeditor/2.0.4/ng-ckeditor.js

Implementation

<ng-ckeditor ng-model="htmlEditor" skin="moono" remove-buttons="Image" remove-plugins="iframe,flash,smiley" msn-count="
Number of typed characters:"></ng-ckeditor>

Parameters

NameTypeDinamicMandatoryDescription
ng-modelStringtruetrueScope of the attribute that will be the model
ng-changeFunctionfalsefalseCallback function
ng-disabledBooleantruefalseSet ckeditor to readOnly
ng-configObjectfalsefalseReceives a json object that is set to configuration object editor. This object must be created in AngularJS the controller and reported to the component.

Bower install de dependency

$ bower install ng.ckeditor --save

Module AngularJS include

angular.module('example', ["ng.ckeditor"]);

ES2015 Module include

import ng_ckeditor from 'ng-ckeditor';

angular.module('example', [ng_ckeditor]);

Contributing

How to build:

npm install
npm run build

