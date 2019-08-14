CKEditor is a ready-for-use HTML text editor designed to simplify web content creation. It's a WYSIWYG editor that brings common word processor features directly to your web pages. Enhance your website experience with our community maintained editor.

< ng-ckeditor ng-model = "htmlEditor" skin = "moono" remove-buttons = "Image" remove-plugins = "iframe,flash,smiley" msn-count = " Number of typed characters:" > </ ng-ckeditor >

Parameters

Name Type Dinamic Mandatory Description ng-model String true true Scope of the attribute that will be the model ng-change Function false false Callback function ng-disabled Boolean true false Set ckeditor to readOnly ng-config Object false false Receives a json object that is set to configuration object editor. This object must be created in AngularJS the controller and reported to the component.

Bower install de dependency

$ bower install ng.ckeditor --save

Module AngularJS include

angular.module( 'example' , [ "ng.ckeditor" ]);

ES2015 Module include

import ng_ckeditor from 'ng-ckeditor' ; angular.module( 'example' , [ng_ckeditor]);

Contributing

CKEditor is an Open source application, which means it can be modified any way you want. It benefits from an active community that is constantly evolving the application with free add-ons and a transparent development process.Download make the dependencies of CKEditor + ng-CKEditor and include in your project * http://ckeditor.com/download * ng-ckeditor.min.jshttps://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/ng.ckeditor/2.0.4/ng-ckeditor.min.js https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/ng.ckeditor/2.0.4/ng-ckeditor.js

How to build:

npm install npm run build

