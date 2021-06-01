openbase logo
nc

ng-chartjs

by Vincent
0.2.3

A fully functional Angular2+ chart.js library.

Downloads/wk
1.8K

1.8K

GitHub Stars
84

84

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors
6

6

Dependencies
1

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable
Yes?

Yes?

Angular Chart

Readme

ng-chartjs npm version LICENSE

A fully functional Angular2+ chart.js library.This chart library based on ng2-charts.

NPM

Thanks to valor-software's ng2-charts.

Angularng-chartjsNPM packagechart.js
11.x.x0.2.3ng-chartjs@0.2.3chart.js@^2.9.4
11.x.x0.2.2ng-chartjs@^0.2.2chart.js@^2.9.4
9.x.x0.2.1ng-chartjs@^0.2.1chart.js@^2.9.4
8.x.x0.1.9ng-chartjs@^0.1.9
7.x.x0.1.1ng-chartjs@^0.1.1

Usage & Demo

Demo

Installation

1.You can install ng-chartjs using npm

npm install ng-chartjs --save

2.You need to install Chart.js library in application.

npm install chart.js --save
npm install @types/chart.js -D

Usage

  • To be added

API

Import

1.Normal import.

import { NgChartjsModule } from 'ng-chartjs';

// In your App's module:
imports: [
   NgChartjsModule
]

2.Importing global plugin.

import { NgChartjsModule } from 'ng-chartjs';

// In your App's module:
imports: [
   NgChartjsModule.registerPlugin([...])
]

3.Lazy Module

import { NgChartjsModule } from 'ng-chartjs';

// In your lazy module:
imports: [
   NgChartjsModule.registerPlugin([...])
]

Chart types

  • line
  • bar
  • radar
  • pie
  • polarArea
  • ...

Plugins

inline plugin

Use the plugins Properties.

eg. source code

html file.

<canvas ngChartjs [datasets]="lineChartData" [labels]="lineChartLabels"
          [options]="lineChartOptions" [legend]="lineChartLegend" [chartType]="lineChartType"
          [inlinePlugins]="inlinePlugin">
</canvas>

ts file.

...
import { Chart } from 'chart.js';

lineChartData: Chart.ChartDataSets[] = [
    {
      label: 'My First dataset',
      fill: false,
      lineTension: 0.1,
      backgroundColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,0.4)',
      borderColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,1)',
      borderCapStyle: 'butt',
      borderDash: [],
      borderDashOffset: 0.0,
      borderJoinStyle: 'miter',
      pointBorderColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,1)',
      pointBackgroundColor: '#fff',
      pointBorderWidth: 1,
      pointHoverRadius: 5,
      pointHoverBackgroundColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,1)',
      pointHoverBorderColor: 'rgba(220,220,220,1)',
      pointHoverBorderWidth: 2,
      pointRadius: 1,
      pointHitRadius: 10,
      data: [65, 59, 80, 81, 56, 55, 40],
    },
  ];
  lineChartLabels: Array<any> = ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July'];
  lineChartOptions: any = {
    responsive: true
  };
   lineChartLegend = true;
  lineChartType = 'line';
  inlinePlugin: any;
  textPlugin: any;
  
  ngOnInit() {
    // inline plugin
    this.textPlugin = [{
      id: 'textPlugin',
      beforeDraw(chart: any): any {
        const width = chart.chart.width;
        const height = chart.chart.height;
        const ctx = chart.chart.ctx;
        ctx.restore();
        const fontSize = (height / 114).toFixed(2);
        ctx.font = `${fontSize}em sans-serif`;
        ctx.textBaseline = 'middle';
        const text = 'Text Plugin';
        const textX = Math.round((width - ctx.measureText(text).width) / 2);
        const textY = height / 2;
        ctx.fillText(text, textX, textY);
        ctx.save();
      }
    }];

    this.inlinePlugin = this.textPlugin;
  }
  ...

View

The plugins properties is an array of objects that allows multiple inline plugins to be used simultaneously.

global plugin

Using the registration API in app.module.ts.

eg. source code

Customize global plugin.

export function horizonalLine(chartInstance) {
  const yScale = chartInstance.scales['y-axis-0'];
  const canvas = chartInstance.chart;
  const ctx = canvas.ctx;
  let index;
  let line;
  let style;
  let yValue;
  if (chartInstance.options.horizontalLine) {
    for (index = 0; index < chartInstance.options.horizontalLine.length; index++) {
      line = chartInstance.options.horizontalLine[index];

      if (!line.style) {
        style = 'rgba(169,169,169, .6)';
      } else {
        style = line.style;
      }

      if (line.y) {
        yValue = yScale.getPixelForValue(line.y);
      } else {
        yValue = 0;
      }

      ctx.lineWidth = 3;

      if (yValue) {
        ctx.beginPath();
        ctx.moveTo(0, yValue);
        ctx.lineTo(canvas.width, yValue);
        ctx.strokeStyle = style;
        ctx.stroke();
      }

      if (line.text) {
        ctx.fillStyle = style;
        ctx.fillText(line.text, 0, yValue + ctx.lineWidth);
      }
    }
    return;
  }
}

const horizonalLinePlugin = {
  beforeDraw: horizonalLine
};

Register global plugin

import { NgChartjsModule } from 'ng-chartjs';

// In your App's module:
imports: [
   NgChartjsModule.registerPlugin([horizonalLinePlugin])
]

html file.

 <canvas ngChartjs [datasets]="lineChartData" [labels]="lineChartLabels"
            [options]="lineChartOptions" [legend]="lineChartLegend" [chartType]="lineChartType">
</canvas>

ts file.

lineChartData: Array<any> = [
    {
      label: 'My First dataset',
      fill: false,
      lineTension: 0.1,
      backgroundColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,0.4)',
      borderColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,1)',
      borderCapStyle: 'butt',
      borderDash: [],
      borderDashOffset: 0.0,
      borderJoinStyle: 'miter',
      pointBorderColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,1)',
      pointBackgroundColor: '#fff',
      pointBorderWidth: 1,
      pointHoverRadius: 5,
      pointHoverBackgroundColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,1)',
      pointHoverBorderColor: 'rgba(220,220,220,1)',
      pointHoverBorderWidth: 2,
      pointRadius: 1,
      pointHitRadius: 10,
      data: [65, 59, 80, 81, 56, 55, 40],
    },
  ];
  lineChartLabels: Array<any> = ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July'];
  lineChartOptions: any = {
    responsive: true,
    horizontalLine: [{  // use custom global plugin
      y: 82,
      style: 'rgba(255, 0, 0, .4)',
      text: 'max'
    }, {
      y: 60,
      style: '#00ffff',
    }, {
      y: 44,
      text: 'min'
    }]
  };
  lineChartLegend = true;
  lineChartType = 'line';

View

Import third-party plugin libraries.

eg. source code

import * as ChartAnnotation from 'chartjs-plugin-annotation';
const chartAnnotation = ChartAnnotation;
...

// In your App's module:
imports: [
   NgChartjsModule.registerPlugin([chartAnnotation])
]

Using the plugin directly within the options property.

options = {
    responsive: true,
    annotation: {  // use global plugin.
          annotations: [
          {
          drawTime: 'afterDraw',
          type: 'line',
          mode: 'horizontal',
          scaleID: 'y-axis-0',
          value: 70,
          borderColor: '#000000',
          borderWidth: 2,
          label: {
            backgroundColor: 'red',
            content: 'Target line',
            enabled: true,
            position: 'center',
          }
        }
          ]
    }
};

View

The parameter of registerPlugin function is an array of objects.

Get chart.js instance

Set the id attribute of the element,then Get the chart.js object by id. see source code

html file

    <div style="position: relative; width: 600px;">
      <canvas id="testChart" ngChartjs [datasets]="lineChartData" [labels]="lineChartLabels"
      [options]="lineChartOptions" [legend]="lineChartLegend" [chartType]="lineChartType" [resetOption]="resetOption"></canvas>
    </div>

ts file

...
import { NgChartjsService } from 'ng-chartjs';
...
ngInit() {
    const chart: any = this.ngChartjsService.getChart('testChart');
    chart.options.scales.xAxes[0].ticks.display = false;
    chart.update();
}
...

Get NgChartjs Directive instance

html

<canvas #ngChartjs="ngChartjs"></canvas>

ts

@ViewChild('ngChartjs', {static: true})
private readonly ngChartjs: NgChartjsDirective;

Get random color

import { getColors } from 'ng-chartjs';

generateColor, generateColors...

Properties

PropertyTypeExplanation
dataArray<number[]>number[]
datasetsArray<{data: Array<number[]>number[], label: string}>
labels?Arrayx axis labels. It's necessary for charts: line, bar and radar. And just labels (on hover) for charts: polarArea, pie and doughnut
chartType?stringindicates the type of charts, it can be: line, bar, radar, pie, polarArea, doughnut
options?anychart options (as from Chart.js documentation)
colors?Arraydata colors, will use default and
legend?boolean=falseif true show legend below the chart, otherwise not be shown
inlinePluginsany[]Chart.js inline plugin. Chart.js Plugins, Other Reference
adding{ labels: any[], data: any[][] }You can add new data and update chart. It needs to be reassigned to trigger.
removing{orientation: string}You can delete the latest or oldest data.It needs to be reassigned to trigger
resetOptionanyReset options can trigger update chart
noZonebooleanDefault value is true, if enabled it, it will protected from zone effects and improve performance.

Method

  • chart -- Get chartjs instance
  • update -- Update chartjs
  • addData -- Dynamically add data to chart Parameter: labels and data
  • remove -- Dynamically remove data to chart Parameter: oldest or latest

Events

  • chartClick : fires when click on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels
  • chartHover : fires when mousemove (hover) on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)

