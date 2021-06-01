A fully functional Angular2+ chart.js library.This chart library based on ng2-charts .

Thanks to valor-software's ng2-charts.

Angular ng-chartjs NPM package chart.js 11.x.x 0.2.3 ng-chartjs@0.2.3 chart.js@^2.9.4 11.x.x 0.2.2 ng-chartjs@^0.2.2 chart.js@^2.9.4 9.x.x 0.2.1 ng-chartjs@^0.2.1 chart.js@^2.9.4 8.x.x 0.1.9 ng-chartjs@^0.1.9 7.x.x 0.1.1 ng-chartjs@^0.1.1

Usage & Demo

Demo

Installation

1.You can install ng-chartjs using npm

npm install ng-chartjs --save

2.You need to install Chart.js library in application.

npm install chart .js --save npm install @ types / chart . js -D

Usage

To be added

API

Import

1.Normal import.

import { NgChartjsModule } from 'ng-chartjs' ; imports: [ NgChartjsModule ]

2.Importing global plugin.

import { NgChartjsModule } from 'ng-chartjs' ; imports: [ NgChartjsModule.registerPlugin([...]) ]

3.Lazy Module

import { NgChartjsModule } from 'ng-chartjs' ; imports: [ NgChartjsModule.registerPlugin([...]) ]

Chart types

line

bar

radar

pie

polarArea

...

Plugins

inline plugin

Use the plugins Properties.

eg. source code

html file.

< canvas ngChartjs [ datasets ]= "lineChartData" [ labels ]= "lineChartLabels" [ options ]= "lineChartOptions" [ legend ]= "lineChartLegend" [ chartType ]= "lineChartType" [ inlinePlugins ]= "inlinePlugin" > </ canvas >

ts file.

... import { Chart } from 'chart.js' ; lineChartData: Chart.ChartDataSets[] = [ { label: 'My First dataset' , fill: false , lineTension: 0.1 , backgroundColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,0.4)' , borderColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,1)' , borderCapStyle: 'butt' , borderDash: [], borderDashOffset: 0.0 , borderJoinStyle: 'miter' , pointBorderColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,1)' , pointBackgroundColor: '#fff' , pointBorderWidth: 1 , pointHoverRadius: 5 , pointHoverBackgroundColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,1)' , pointHoverBorderColor: 'rgba(220,220,220,1)' , pointHoverBorderWidth: 2 , pointRadius: 1 , pointHitRadius: 10 , data: [65, 59 , 80 , 81 , 56 , 55 , 40 ], }, ]; lineChartLabels: Array<any> = ['January', 'February' , 'March' , 'April' , 'May' , 'June' , 'July' ]; lineChartOptions: any = { responsive: true }; lineChartLegend = true ; lineChartType = 'line' ; inlinePlugin: any; textPlugin: any; ngOnInit() { // inline plugin this.textPlugin = [{ id: 'textPlugin' , beforeDraw(chart: any): any { const width = chart.chart.width; const height = chart.chart.height; const ctx = chart.chart.ctx; ctx.restore(); const fontSize = (height / 114 ).toFixed(2); ctx.font = `${fontSize}em sans-serif`; ctx.textBaseline = 'middle' ; const text = 'Text Plugin' ; const textX = Math.round((width - ctx.measureText(text).width) / 2 ); const textY = height / 2 ; ctx.fillText(text, textX, textY); ctx.save(); } }]; this.inlinePlugin = this.textPlugin; } ...

View

The plugins properties is an array of objects that allows multiple inline plugins to be used simultaneously.

global plugin

Using the registration API in app.module.ts .

eg. source code

Customize global plugin.

export function horizonalLine(chartInstance) { const yScale = chartInstance.scales[ 'y-axis-0' ]; const canvas = chartInstance.chart; const ctx = canvas.ctx; let index ; let line ; let style; let yValue; if (chartInstance. options .horizontalLine) { for ( index = 0 ; index < chartInstance. options .horizontalLine.length; index ++) { line = chartInstance. options .horizontalLine[ index ]; if (! line .style) { style = 'rgba(169,169,169, .6)' ; } else { style = line .style; } if ( line .y) { yValue = yScale.getPixelForValue( line .y); } else { yValue = 0 ; } ctx.lineWidth = 3 ; if (yValue) { ctx.beginPath(); ctx.moveTo( 0 , yValue); ctx.lineTo(canvas.width, yValue); ctx.strokeStyle = style; ctx.stroke(); } if ( line .text) { ctx.fillStyle = style; ctx.fillText( line .text, 0 , yValue + ctx.lineWidth); } } return ; } } const horizonalLinePlugin = { beforeDraw: horizonalLine };

Register global plugin

import { NgChartjsModule } from 'ng-chartjs' ; imports: [ NgChartjsModule.registerPlugin([horizonalLinePlugin]) ]

html file.

< canvas ngChartjs [ datasets ]= "lineChartData" [ labels ]= "lineChartLabels" [ options ]= "lineChartOptions" [ legend ]= "lineChartLegend" [ chartType ]= "lineChartType" > </ canvas >

ts file.

lineChartData: Array<any> = [ { label: 'My First dataset' , fill: false , lineTension: 0.1 , backgroundColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,0.4)' , borderColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,1)' , borderCapStyle: 'butt' , borderDash: [], borderDashOffset: 0.0 , borderJoinStyle: 'miter' , pointBorderColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,1)' , pointBackgroundColor: '#fff' , pointBorderWidth: 1 , pointHoverRadius: 5 , pointHoverBackgroundColor: 'rgba(75,192,192,1)' , pointHoverBorderColor: 'rgba(220,220,220,1)' , pointHoverBorderWidth: 2 , pointRadius: 1 , pointHitRadius: 10 , data: [65, 59 , 80 , 81 , 56 , 55 , 40 ], }, ]; lineChartLabels: Array<any> = ['January', 'February' , 'March' , 'April' , 'May' , 'June' , 'July' ]; lineChartOptions: any = { responsive: true , horizontalLine: [{ // use custom global plugin y: 82 , style: 'rgba(255, 0, 0, .4)' , text: 'max' }, { y: 60 , style: '#00ffff' , }, { y: 44 , text: 'min' }] }; lineChartLegend = true ; lineChartType = 'line' ;

View

Import third-party plugin libraries.

eg. source code

import * as ChartAnnotation from 'chartjs-plugin-annotation' ; const chartAnnotation = ChartAnnotation; ... imports : [ NgChartjsModule.registerPlugin([chartAnnotation]) ]

Using the plugin directly within the options property.

options = { responsive: true , annotation: { // use global plugin. annotations: [ { drawTime: 'afterDraw' , type: 'line' , mode: 'horizontal' , scaleID: 'y-axis-0' , value: 70 , borderColor: '#000000' , borderWidth: 2 , label: { backgroundColor: 'red' , content: 'Target line' , enabled: true , position: 'center' , } } ] } };

View

The parameter of registerPlugin function is an array of objects. Get chart.js instance

Set the id attribute of the element,then Get the chart.js object by id. see source code

html file

< div style = "position: relative; width: 600px;" > < canvas id = "testChart" ngChartjs [ datasets ]= "lineChartData" [ labels ]= "lineChartLabels" [ options ]= "lineChartOptions" [ legend ]= "lineChartLegend" [ chartType ]= "lineChartType" [ resetOption ]= "resetOption" > </ canvas > </ div >

ts file

... import { NgChartjsService } from 'ng-chartjs' ; ... ngInit() { const chart: any = this .ngChartjsService.getChart( 'testChart' ); chart.options.scales.xAxes[ 0 ].ticks.display = false ; chart.update(); } ...

Get NgChartjs Directive instance

html

< canvas # ngChartjs = "ngChartjs" > </ canvas >

ts

( 'ngChartjs' , { static : true }) private readonly ngChartjs: NgChartjsDirective;

Get random color

import { getColors } from 'ng-chartjs' ;

generateColor, generateColors... Properties

Property Type Explanation data Array<number[]> number[] datasets Array<{data: Array<number[]> number[], label: string}> labels ?Array x axis labels. It's necessary for charts: line , bar and radar . And just labels (on hover) for charts: polarArea , pie and doughnut chartType ?string indicates the type of charts, it can be: line , bar , radar , pie , polarArea , doughnut options ?any chart options (as from Chart.js documentation) colors ?Array data colors, will use default and legend ?boolean=false if true show legend below the chart, otherwise not be shown inlinePlugins any[] Chart.js inline plugin. Chart.js Plugins, Other Reference adding { labels: any[], data: any[][] } You can add new data and update chart. It needs to be reassigned to trigger. removing {orientation: string} You can delete the latest or oldest data.It needs to be reassigned to trigger resetOption any Reset options can trigger update chart noZone boolean Default value is true , if enabled it, it will protected from zone effects and improve performance.

Method

chart -- Get chartjs instance

update -- Update chartjs

addData -- Dynamically add data to chart Parameter: labels and data

and remove -- Dynamically remove data to chart Parameter: oldest or latest

Events

chartClick : fires when click on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels

: fires when click on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels chartHover : fires when mousemove (hover) on a chart has occurred, returns information regarding active points and labels

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)