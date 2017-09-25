Puts HTML partials in the Angular's $templateCache so directives can use templates without initial downloading.
Webpack is the webpack and it's module bundler. Loaders wrap content in the javascript code that executes in the browser.
npm install ng-cache-loader
You can require html partials via
ng-cache-loader:
require('ng-cache!./demo/template/myPartial.html');
Partial will be available as
ng-include="'myPartial.html'"
or
templateUrl: 'myPartial.html'.
Note that the inline require syntax is used in examples for simplicity. It's recommended to use webpack config.
You can wrap template in the
script tag:
<!-- ./demo/template/myPartial.html -->
<script type ="text/ng-template" id="myFirstTemplate">
<!-- then use ng-include="'myFirstTemplate'" -->
</script>
You can have multiple templates in one file:
<!-- ./demo/template/myPartial.html -->
<script type ="text/ng-template" id="myFirstTemplate">
<!-- then use ng-include="'myFirstTemplate'" -->
</script>
<script type ="text/ng-template" id="mySecondTemplate">
<!-- then use ng-include="'mySecondTemplate'" -->
</script>
You can mix named templates and simple markup:
<!-- ./demo/template/myPartial.html -->
<script type ="text/ng-template" id="myFirstTemplate">
<!-- then use ng-include="'myFirstTemplate'" -->
</script>
<!-- markup outside script tags available as ng-include="'myPartial.html'" -->
<div ng-include="'myFirstTemplate'">...</div>
<script type ="text/ng-template" id="mySecondTemplate">
<!-- then use ng-include="'mySecondTemplate'" -->
</script>
Prefix adds path left of template name:
require('ng-cache?prefix=public/templates!./path/to/myPartial.html')
// => ng-include="'public/templates/myPartial.html'"
Prefix can mask the real directory with the explicit value
or retrieve the real directory name (use
* or
[dir]):
require('ng-cache?prefix=public/*/templates!./path/to/myPartial.html')
// => ng-include="'public/path/templates/myPartial.html'"
Prefix can strip the real directory name (use
//):
require('ng-cache?prefix=public/*//*/templates!./far/far/away/path/to/myPartial.html')
// => ng-include="'public/far/path/templates/myPartial.html'"
Prefix can be extended through a directory tree (use
** or
[dirs]). See the next section.
You can specify root directory for templates separated by a colon
prefix=root:**.
It is enough to specify a single directory name. Prefix counts real template path from right to left and takes first (rightmost) occurance of the root directory.
/User/packman/Projects/packman/
├─ app/tmpls/field.html
└─ components/skins/tmpls/yellow.html
With this directory tree you require templates from the inside of
app/tmpls and
components/skins/tmpls:
require('ng-cache?prefix=packman:**!./field.html')
// => ng-include="'app/tmpls/field.html'"
require('ng-cache?prefix=packman:**!./yellow.html')
// => ng-include="'components/skins/tmpls/yellow.html'"
It is also possible to combine wildcards in prefix, i.e.
prefix=packman:**/tmpls//*.
Use
name query parameter to strip file extension or add suffix:
//
require('ng-cache?name=[name].tpl!./field.html')
// => ng-include="'field.tpl'"
require('ng-cache?name=[name]-foo.[ext]!./field.html')
// => ng-include="'field-foo.html'"
Note. File extension are defined as any char sequence after the last
..
By default, templates will be added to the default AngularJS 'ng' module run() method. Use this parameter to use a different module name:
require('ng-cache?module=moduleName!./path/to/myPartial.html')
If the module does not exist it is created.
require('ng-cache?module=moduleName.[root]&prefix=packs:**!./packs/path/to/myPartial.html')
In such query
[root] means that first part of
templateId (here it is
path/to/myPartial.html) will be stripped out and placed as a part of
moduleId.
In current example resulting values:
moduleId:
"moduleName.path"
templateId:
"to/myPartial.html"
Useful in case you want save few bytes.
To obtain template id use
exportIdOnly query parameter. Loader exports
id of a template.
var template = require('ng-cache?exportIdOnly!./field.html')
$('#wrapper').html(`<div id="bootstrapElement" data-ng-include="'${template}'"></div>`);
angular.bootstrap($('#bootstrapElement'), [someModule]);
To obtain both template id and html partial use
exportId query parameter. Loader exports object with
id and
template keys.
var template = require('ng-cache?exportId!./field.html')
$('#wrapper').html(`<div id="bootstrapElement" data-ng-include="'${template.id}'"></div>`);
angular.bootstrap($('#bootstrapElement'), [someModule]);
Match
.html extension with loader:
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: "ng-cache?prefix=[dir]/[dir]"
}
]
}
Note that the inline require syntax is used in examples for simplicity. It's recommended to use webpack config. Please see this comment and the manual.
Minification is enabled by default. You can switch it off by setting
-minimize:
ng-cache?-minimize
The html-minifier is used for templates minification with the default options:
{
removeComments: true,
removeCommentsFromCDATA: true,
collapseWhitespace: true,
conservativeCollapse: true,
preserveLineBreaks: true,
removeEmptyAttributes: true,
keepClosingSlash: true
}
You can override any of options with the negative query parameter:
ng-cache?-conservativeCollapse&-preserveLineBreaks
Or you can extend defaults with
minimizeOptions:
var minimizeOptions = {
conservativeCollapse: false,
preserveLineBreaks: false
};
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{test: /\.html$/, loader: 'ng-cache?minimizeOptions=' + JSON.stringify(minimizeOptions)}
]
}
}
Relative links to the local images are resolved by default (to prevent it use
-url query param).
<!-- Source -->
<img src="../img/logo.png"></img>
<!-- becomes -->
<img src="data:image/png;base64,..."></img>
Use this in conjunction with url-loader. For instance:
require('url?name=img/[name].[ext]!ng-cache!./templates/myPartial.html')
Using webpack config is more convenience:
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.html$/, loader: "ng-cache?prefix=[dir]/[dir]" },
{ test: /\.png$/, loader: 'url?name=img/[name].[ext]&mimetype=image/png' },
{ test: /\.gif$/, loader: 'url?name=img/[name].[ext]&mimetype=image/gif' }
]
},
To switch off url resolving use
-url query param:
require('ng-cache?-url!./myPartial.html')