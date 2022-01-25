openbase logo
nb

ng-busy

by victos
12.0.2 (see all)

angular opensource modules

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Loading Spinner

Readme

AngularOpensource

This project was generated with Angular CLI version 6.0.0.

Development server

Run ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Code scaffolding

Run ng generate component component-name to generate a new component. You can also use ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module.

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the --prod flag for a production build.

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Running end-to-end tests

Run ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.

Further help

To get more help on the Angular CLI use ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.

Alternatives

ns
ngx-spinnerA library for loading spinner for Angular 4 - 13.
GitHub Stars
674
Weekly Downloads
84K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
8
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
nlx
ngx-loading-xMultiple Loaders / spinners in angular
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
184
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
nls
ng4-loading-spinnerAngular 4 custom async loading spinner.
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nls
ngx-loading-spinnerngx-loading-spinner is following simplistic approach to showcase your asychronous events in latest Angular Framework.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
37
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
apb
angular2-promise-buttonsChilled loading buttons for angular2
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
2K
nul
ngx-ui-loaderMultiple Loaders / spinners and Progress bar for Angular 5, 6, 7 and 8+
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
