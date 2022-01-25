This project was generated with Angular CLI version 6.0.0.
Run
ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
Run
ng generate component component-name to generate a new component. You can also use
ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module.
Run
ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory. Use the
--prod flag for a production build.
Run
ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.
Run
ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.
To get more help on the Angular CLI use
ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.