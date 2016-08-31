Angular directive for Dan Grossman's bootstrap-daterangepicker.
Demo: http://luisfarzati.github.io/ng-bs-daterangepicker
Using bower:
bower install ng-bs-daterangepicker
Using npm:
npm install ng-bs-daterangepicker
You should already have a bunch of scripts and CSS required for bootstrap-daterangepicker:
CSS:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="daterangepicker-bs3.css">
JavaScript:
<script src="jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script src="moment.min.js"></script>
<script src="daterangepicker.js"></script>
<script src="angular.min.js"></script>
to the list above, you should add:
<script src="ng-bs-daterangepicker.js"></script>
Then, inject
ngBootstrap in your application module:
angular.module('myApp', ['ngBootstrap']);
and then just add an
input of type
daterange:
<input type="daterange" ng-model="myDateRange" />
The result object
$scope.myDateRange has a
startDate and
endDate properties, which are instances of
moment().
startDate,
endDate: are taken from the
ng-model object;
minDate,
maxDate: mapped from
min-date and
max-date attributes;
dateLimit: mapped from
limit attribute;
format: mapped from
format attribute;
separator: mapped from
separator attribute.
enableTimePicker: mapped from
timePicker attribute.
ranges: mapped from
ranges attribute. Can be a JSON string or scoped object. (check daterangepicker for formatting)
opens: mapped from
open attribute. Can be
right or
left.
Example with all above features:
<input
type="daterange"
ng-model="dates"
min-date="2013-09-10"
max-date="2013-09-25"
limit="3 days"
format="L"
separator="/"
ranges="{'Special Range':{'startDate': '2013-09-2', 'endDate': '2013-09-5'}}">
The
limit attribute lets you specify a number and unit similarly as you would invoke
moment.duration().
timePicker*
show*
*Class and stuff
You can run the tests by running:
npm install
bower install
grunt
assuming you already have
grunt installed, otherwise you also need to do:
npm install -g grunt-cli