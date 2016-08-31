Angular directive for Dan Grossman's bootstrap-daterangepicker.

Demo: http://luisfarzati.github.io/ng-bs-daterangepicker

Installation

Using bower:

bower install ng-bs-daterangepicker

Using npm:

npm install ng-bs-daterangepicker

How to use it

You should already have a bunch of scripts and CSS required for bootstrap-daterangepicker:

CSS:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "bootstrap.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "daterangepicker-bs3.css" >

JavaScript:

< script src = "jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bootstrap.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "moment.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "daterangepicker.js" > </ script > < script src = "angular.min.js" > </ script >

to the list above, you should add:

< script src = "ng-bs-daterangepicker.js" > </ script >

Then, inject ngBootstrap in your application module:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngBootstrap' ]);

and then just add an input of type daterange :

< input type = "daterange" ng-model = "myDateRange" />

The result object $scope.myDateRange has a startDate and endDate properties, which are instances of moment() .

Implemented features so far:

startDate , endDate : are taken from the ng-model object;

, : are taken from the object; minDate , maxDate : mapped from min-date and max-date attributes;

, : mapped from and attributes; dateLimit : mapped from limit attribute;

: mapped from attribute; format : mapped from format attribute;

: mapped from attribute; separator : mapped from separator attribute.

: mapped from attribute. enableTimePicker : mapped from timePicker attribute.

: mapped from attribute. ranges : mapped from ranges attribute. Can be a JSON string or scoped object. (check daterangepicker for formatting)

: mapped from attribute. Can be a JSON string or scoped object. (check daterangepicker for formatting) opens : mapped from open attribute. Can be right or left .

Example with all above features:

< input type = "daterange" ng-model = "dates" min-date = "2013-09-10" max-date = "2013-09-25" limit = "3 days" format = "L" separator = "/" ranges = "{'Special Range':{'startDate': '2013-09-2', 'endDate': '2013-09-5'}}" >

The limit attribute lets you specify a number and unit similarly as you would invoke moment.duration() .

Features to be implemented:

Some timePicker*

show*

other formatting options like *Class and stuff

Build

You can run the tests by running:

npm install bower install grunt

assuming you already have grunt installed, otherwise you also need to do: