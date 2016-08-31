openbase logo
nbd

ng-bs-daterangepicker

by Luis Farzati
0.0.3 (see all)

AngularJS directive for bootstrap-daterangepicker

Readme

ng-bs-daterangepicker

Angular directive for Dan Grossman's bootstrap-daterangepicker.

Demo: http://luisfarzati.github.io/ng-bs-daterangepicker

Installation

Using bower:

bower install ng-bs-daterangepicker

Using npm:

npm install ng-bs-daterangepicker

How to use it

You should already have a bunch of scripts and CSS required for bootstrap-daterangepicker:

CSS:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="daterangepicker-bs3.css">

JavaScript:

<script src="jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script src="moment.min.js"></script>
<script src="daterangepicker.js"></script>
<script src="angular.min.js"></script>

to the list above, you should add:

<script src="ng-bs-daterangepicker.js"></script>

Then, inject ngBootstrap in your application module:

angular.module('myApp', ['ngBootstrap']);

and then just add an input of type daterange:

<input type="daterange" ng-model="myDateRange" />

The result object $scope.myDateRange has a startDate and endDate properties, which are instances of moment().

Implemented features so far:

  • startDate, endDate: are taken from the ng-model object;
  • minDate, maxDate: mapped from min-date and max-date attributes;
  • dateLimit: mapped from limit attribute;
  • format: mapped from format attribute;
  • separator: mapped from separator attribute.
  • enableTimePicker: mapped from timePicker attribute.
  • ranges: mapped from ranges attribute. Can be a JSON string or scoped object. (check daterangepicker for formatting)
  • opens: mapped from open attribute. Can be right or left.

Example with all above features:

<input
    type="daterange"
    ng-model="dates"
    min-date="2013-09-10"
    max-date="2013-09-25"
    limit="3 days"
    format="L"
    separator="/"
    ranges="{'Special Range':{'startDate': '2013-09-2', 'endDate': '2013-09-5'}}">

The limit attribute lets you specify a number and unit similarly as you would invoke moment.duration().

Features to be implemented:

  • Some timePicker*
  • show*
  • other formatting options like *Class and stuff

Build

You can run the tests by running:

npm install
bower install
grunt

assuming you already have grunt installed, otherwise you also need to do:

npm install -g grunt-cli

Bitdeli Badge

