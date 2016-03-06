AngularJS directive for Browser-Update.org: out-dated browsers notifier.
Demo: http://tinesoft.github.io/ng-browser-update
Using bower:
bower install ng-browser-update
Using npm:
npm install ng-browser-update
You should already angular script referenced. If not, add it:
<script type="text/javascript" src="angular.min.js"></script>
Then add the library:
<script type="text/javascript" src="ng-browser-update.min.js"></script>
Next, inject
ngBrowserUpdate in your application module:
angular.module('myApp', ['ngBrowserUpdate']);
and then just add an
browser-update tag in your main file (index.html for example):
<browser-update></browser-update>
versions : browser versions to notify
language : set a language for the message, e.g. "en", overrides the default detection
reminder : atfer how many hours should the message reappear: 0 = show all the time
new-window: open link in new window/tab
always-show-bar: always show the bar (for testing)
notification-text : custom notification html text (takes precedence over the 'language' option)
on-notification-bar-shown: callback function after the bar has appeared
on-notificationBar-clicked: callback function if bar was clicked
Example with some above features:
<browser-update
versions="{i:8,f:8,o:9.63,s:2,c:8}" reminder="1"
always-show-bar="false" new-window="false"
notification-text="This is my custom notification message">
</browser-update>
Version v1.1 of ng-browser-update makes it possible to use angular's expressions as value for the
notification-text attribute.
This allows you to use, for example, angular-translate's
translate filter, to easily translate the custom message that appears in the notification bar.
Here is an example:
<browser-update
versions="{i:8,f:8,o:9.63,s:2,c:8}" reminder="1"
always-show-bar="false" new-window="false"
notification-text="{{ 'CUSTOM_NOTIFICATION_MESSAGE_ID' | translate }}">
</browser-update>
where CUSTOM_NOTIFICATION_MESSAGE_ID is the key of the message.
More information on how to use angular-translate's
translate filter can be found here.
onNotificationClosed : callback when user closes the notification bar
You can run the tests by cloning the repo and then (inside the project folder) running
npm install
bower install
grunt watch
assuming you already have
grunt installed, otherwise you also need to do:
npm install -g grunt-cli
Copyright (c) 2015 Tine Kondo. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)
Credits and thanks go to the team behind Browser-Update.org for this awesome initiative!