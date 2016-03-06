AngularJS directive for Browser-Update.org: out-dated browsers notifier.

Demo: http://tinesoft.github.io/ng-browser-update

Installation

Using bower:

bower install ng-browser-update

Using npm:

npm install ng-browser-update

How to use it

You should already angular script referenced. If not, add it:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular.min.js" > </ script >

Then add the library:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "ng-browser-update.min.js" > </ script >

Next, inject ngBrowserUpdate in your application module:

angular. module ( 'myApp' , [ 'ngBrowserUpdate' ]);

and then just add an browser-update tag in your main file (index.html for example):

< browser-update > </ browser-update >

Implemented features so far:

versions : browser versions to notify

: browser versions to notify language : set a language for the message, e.g. "en", overrides the default detection

: set a language for the message, e.g. "en", overrides the default detection reminder : atfer how many hours should the message reappear: 0 = show all the time

: atfer how many hours should the message reappear: 0 = show all the time new-window : open link in new window/tab

: open link in new window/tab always-show-bar : always show the bar (for testing)

: always show the bar (for testing) notification-text : custom notification html text (takes precedence over the 'language' option)

: custom notification html text (takes precedence over the 'language' option) on-notification-bar-shown : callback function after the bar has appeared

: callback function after the bar has appeared on-notificationBar-clicked : callback function if bar was clicked

Example with some above features:

<browser- update versions="{i:8,f:8,o:9.63,s:2,c:8}" reminder="1" always - show -bar="false" new - window ="false" notification- text ="This is my custom notification message"> </browser- update >

Easy i18n support for custom notification message

Version v1.1 of ng-browser-update makes it possible to use angular's expressions as value for the notification-text attribute. This allows you to use, for example, angular-translate's translate filter, to easily translate the custom message that appears in the notification bar.

Here is an example:

<browser- update versions="{i:8,f:8,o:9.63,s:2,c:8}" reminder="1" always - show -bar="false" new - window ="false" notification- text ="{{ 'CUSTOM_NOTIFICATION_MESSAGE_ID' | translate }}"> </browser- update >

where CUSTOM_NOTIFICATION_MESSAGE_ID is the key of the message.

More information on how to use angular-translate's translate filter can be found here.

Features to be implemented:

onNotificationClosed : callback when user closes the notification bar

Build

You can run the tests by cloning the repo and then (inside the project folder) running

npm install bower install grunt watch

assuming you already have grunt installed, otherwise you also need to do:

npm install -g grunt-cli

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Tine Kondo. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)

Thanks To

Credits and thanks go to the team behind Browser-Update.org for this awesome initiative!