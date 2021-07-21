Contains pipes / directives / validators / mask for brazillian like apps

Supports: Angular2 to Angular11

Live example:

This project was tested integrated with the following techs:

angular

angular-material

ionic3 (masks is not fully working, that is an issue for that, but pipes/directives/validators/mask works)

Modules:

CPF

CNPJ

RG

Inscrição Estadual

Telefone e Celular

CEP

Currency (Dinheiro)

Time (horas e minutos)

Number (numero e ponto decimal)

Placa de Carro

Renavam

Título de Eleitor

Proceso Jurídico

See the demo working project:

Installation

To install this library with npm, run:

npm install --save ng-brazil js-brasil

Usage

Configuration

Import module in root

import { NgBrazil } from 'ng-brazil' ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ ...., NgBrazil ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Using Masks

If you would like to use masks install the module:

npm i -S angular2-text-mask text-mask-addons

And import to your main app:

import { TextMaskModule } from 'angular2-text-mask' ; imports: [ ...., TextMaskModule, NgBrazil ],

Then setup your component:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { MASKS, NgBrazilValidators } from 'ng-brazil' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , template: '<input type="text" [cpf]>' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { public MASKS = MASKS; constructor ( ) { this .formFields = { estado: [ '' ], cpf: [ '' , [< any >Validators.required, < any >NgBrazilValidators.cpf]], cnpj: [ '' , [< any >Validators.required, < any >NgBrazilValidators.cnpj]], rg: [ '' , [< any >Validators.required, < any >NgBrazilValidators.rg]], cep: [ '' , [< any >Validators.required, < any >NgBrazilValidators.cep]], telefone: [ '' , [< any >Validators.required, < any >NgBrazilValidators.telefone]], inscricaoestadual: [ '' , [< any >Validators.required, < any >NgBrazilValidators.inscricaoestadual( this .estado)]] }; this .form = this .fb.group( this .formFields); } }

Forms and Mask

< input type = "text" formControlName = "cnpj" cnpj [ textMask ]= "{mask: MASKS.cnpj.textMask}" > < input type = "text" formControlName = "cpf" cpf [ textMask ]= "{mask: MASKS.cpf.textMask}" > < input type = "text" formControlName = "rg" rg [ textMask ]= "{mask: MASKS.rg.textMask}" > < input type = "text" formControlName = "inscricaoestadual" inscricaoestadual = "mg" [ textMask ]= "{mask: MASKS.inscricaoestadual[estado].textMask}" > < input type = "text" formControlName = "telefone" telefone # telefone [ textMask ]= "{mask: MASKS.telefone.textMaskFunction}" > < input type = "text" formControlName = "cep" cep [ textMask ]= "{mask: MASKS.cep.textMask}" > < input type = "text" formControlName = "number" number [ textMask ]= "{mask: MASKS.number.textMask}" >

Pipes

CPF: From 12345678910 to {{'12345678910' | cpf}} < br /> CNPJ: From 40841253000102 to {{'40841253000102' | cnpj}} < br /> RG: From MG10111222 to {{'MG10111222' | rg}} < br /> Inscrição Estadual: From 0018192630048 to {{'0018192630048' | inscricaoestadual: 'mg'}} < br /> Telefone: From 3199998888 to {{'3199998888' | telefone}} < br /> Number: From 123.23 to {{'123.23' | numberBrazil}} < br /> Number sem decimais: From 123.23 to {{'123.23' | numberBrazil: 0}} < br /> Currency: From 123.23 to {{'123.23' | currencyBrazil}} < br />

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgBrDirectives } from 'ng-brazil' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , template: '<input type="text" [cpf]>' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { inscricaoestadual() { const {InscricaoEstadualPipe} = NgBrDirectives; return new InscricaoEstadualPipe() .transform( '625085487072' , 'sp' ); } }

Demo

Demo component files are included in Git Project.

Demo Project: [https://github.com/mariohmol/ng-brazil/tree/master/src/app/demo)

TODO

There is some issues to work with, check it out

Collaborate

Fork this project then install global libs:

npm i -g rimraf ng-packagr @angular/compiler-cli @angular/compiler tslib ngc

Finally working in the project folder:

npm i

npm run build:lib

npm run dist

npm run start

To publish a new release, update the version in package.json and src/package.json, then run npm run publish-npm .

License

MIT(./LICENSE)