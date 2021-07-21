Contains pipes / directives / validators / mask for brazillian like apps
Supports: Angular2 to Angular11
This project was tested integrated with the following techs:
Modules:
See the demo working project:
To install this library with npm, run:
npm install --save ng-brazil js-brasil
Import module in root
import { NgBrazil } from 'ng-brazil'
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
....,
NgBrazil
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
If you would like to use masks install the module:
npm i -S angular2-text-mask text-mask-addons
And import to your main app:
import { TextMaskModule } from 'angular2-text-mask';
imports: [
....,
TextMaskModule,
NgBrazil
],
Then setup your component:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { MASKS, NgBrazilValidators } from 'ng-brazil';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: '<input type="text" [cpf]>',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
public MASKS = MASKS;
constructor() {
this.formFields = {
estado: [''],
cpf: ['', [<any>Validators.required, <any>NgBrazilValidators.cpf]],
cnpj: ['', [<any>Validators.required, <any>NgBrazilValidators.cnpj]],
rg: ['', [<any>Validators.required, <any>NgBrazilValidators.rg]],
cep: ['', [<any>Validators.required, <any>NgBrazilValidators.cep]],
telefone: ['', [<any>Validators.required, <any>NgBrazilValidators.telefone]],
inscricaoestadual: ['', [<any>Validators.required, <any>NgBrazilValidators.inscricaoestadual(this.estado)]]
};
this.form = this.fb.group(this.formFields);
}
}
<input type="text" formControlName="cnpj" cnpj [textMask]="{mask: MASKS.cnpj.textMask}">
<input type="text" formControlName="cpf" cpf [textMask]="{mask: MASKS.cpf.textMask}">
<input type="text" formControlName="rg" rg [textMask]="{mask: MASKS.rg.textMask}">
<input type="text" formControlName="inscricaoestadual" inscricaoestadual="mg" [textMask]="{mask: MASKS.inscricaoestadual[estado].textMask}">
<input type="text" formControlName="telefone" telefone #telefone [textMask]="{mask: MASKS.telefone.textMaskFunction}">
<input type="text" formControlName="cep" cep [textMask]="{mask: MASKS.cep.textMask}">
<input type="text" formControlName="number" number [textMask]="{mask: MASKS.number.textMask}">
CPF: From 12345678910 to {{'12345678910' | cpf}} <br/>
CNPJ: From 40841253000102 to {{'40841253000102' | cnpj}} <br/>
RG: From MG10111222 to {{'MG10111222' | rg}} <br/>
Inscrição Estadual: From 0018192630048 to {{'0018192630048' | inscricaoestadual: 'mg'}} <br/>
Telefone: From 3199998888 to {{'3199998888' | telefone}} <br/>
Number: From 123.23 to {{'123.23' | numberBrazil}} <br/>
Number sem decimais: From 123.23 to {{'123.23' | numberBrazil: 0}} <br/>
Currency: From 123.23 to {{'123.23' | currencyBrazil}} <br/>
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NgBrDirectives } from 'ng-brazil';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: '<input type="text" [cpf]>',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
inscricaoestadual() {
const {InscricaoEstadualPipe} = NgBrDirectives;
return new InscricaoEstadualPipe()
.transform('625085487072', 'sp');
}
}
Demo component files are included in Git Project.
Demo Project: [https://github.com/mariohmol/ng-brazil/tree/master/src/app/demo)
Reference projects:
There is some issues to work with, check it out
Fork this project then install global libs:
Finally working in the project folder:
To publish a new release, update the version in package.json and src/package.json,
then run
npm run publish-npm.
MIT(./LICENSE)