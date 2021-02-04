An Angular module that makes Bootstrap form validation easy.

Check out the demo!

Note: v9.0.0 is out and supports Angular 9!

Install

1) Install by running npm install ng-bootstrap-form-validation --save

2) Add NgBootstrapFormValidationModule.forRoot() to your app.module.ts imports:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormsModule , ReactiveFormsModule} from '@angular/forms' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgBootstrapFormValidationModule } from 'ng-bootstrap-form-validation' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, ReactiveFormsModule, NgBootstrapFormValidationModule.forRoot() ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

3) Add NgBootstrapFormValidationModule to other modules in your application:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { OtherComponent } from './other.component' ; import { NgBootstrapFormValidationModule } from 'ng-bootstrap-form-validation' ; ({ declarations: [ OtherComponent ], imports: [ NgBootstrapFormValidationModule ] }) export class OtherModule { }

Note: If you are only using a single ( app ) module, then you will need to import both:

import { NgBootstrapFormValidationModule } from 'ng-bootstrap-form-validation' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ ... NgBootstrapFormValidationModule.forRoot(), NgBootstrapFormValidationModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Basics

Default Errors

By default, the validators found on the Validators class from @angular/forms module are handled for you out of the box. All you need to do is import the module.

Usage

ng-bootstrap-form-validation works by using the form-group Bootstrap class on your divs as component selector, and projecting the content into a component which handles form validation feedback for you.

The has-error and has-success classes are automatically added or removed to your form-group based on whether or not the input is valid, and is both touched and dirty .

Validation messages appear when an input is dirty , touched , and has errors.

Submitting the form will iterate over all controls and mark them as touched and dirty to provide feedback to the user. Additionally, there is a validSubmit event on forms which you can bind to instead of submit to only fire off when the form is actually valid.

basic-example.component.ts

import {Component, OnInit} from "@angular/core" ; import {FormControl, FormGroup, Validators} from "@angular/forms" ; ({ selector: 'app-basic-example' , templateUrl: './basic-example.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './basic-example.component.css' ] }) export class BasicExampleComponent implements OnInit { formGroup: FormGroup; ngOnInit() { this .formGroup = new FormGroup({ Email: new FormControl( '' , [ Validators.required, Validators.pattern( /^[a-zA-Z0-9.!#$%&’*+/=?^_`{|}~-]+@[a-zA-Z0-9-]+(?:\.[a-zA-Z0-9-]+)*$/ ) ]), Password: new FormControl( '' , [ Validators.required, Validators.minLength( 8 ), Validators.maxLength( 20 ) ]) }); } onSubmit() { console .log( this .formGroup); } onReset() { this .formGroup.reset(); } }

basic-example.component.html

< div class = "row" > < div class = "col-md-6 col-md-offset-3" > < form [ formGroup ]= "formGroup" ( validSubmit )= "onSubmit()" > < div class = "form-group" > < label class = "control-label" > Email </ label > < input type = "text" class = "form-control" formControlName = "Email" > </ div > < div class = "form-group" > < label class = "control-label" > Password </ label > < input type = "password" class = "form-control" formControlName = "Password" > </ div > < button class = "btn btn-default" type = "button" ( click )= "onReset()" > Reset </ button > < button class = "btn btn-primary pull-right" type = "submit" > Submit </ button > </ form > </ div > </ div >

Custom error message placement

Note: the <bfv-messsages></bfv-messages> component still must be placed within the <div class="form-group"> .

basic-example.component.html

< div class = "row" > < div class = "col-md-6 col-md-offset-3" > < form class = "form-horizontal" [ formGroup ]= "formGroup" ( validSubmit )= "onSubmit()" > < div class = "form-group" > < label class = "control-label col-sm-2" > Email </ label > < div class = "col-sm-10" > < input type = "text" class = "form-control" formControlName = "Email" > < bfv-messages > </ bfv-messages > </ div > </ div > < div class = "form-group" > < label class = "control-label col-sm-2" > Password </ label > < div class = "col-sm-10" > < input type = "password" class = "form-control" formControlName = "Password" > < bfv-messages > </ bfv-messages > </ div > </ div > < button class = "btn btn-default" type = "button" ( click )= "onReset()" > Reset </ button > < button class = "btn btn-primary pull-right" type = "submit" > Submit </ button > </ form > </ div > </ div >

Custom Error Messages

Module Level Custom Errors

You can provide an ErrorMessage array via the CUSTOM_ERROR_MESSAGES multi-provider in your module to provide custom errors across your module/app. In order for this to be AOT compatable, the function definitions must be exported. see below for an example

custom-errors.ts

import {ErrorMessage} from "ng-bootstrap-form-validation" ; export const CUSTOM_ERRORS: ErrorMessage[] = [ { error: "required" , format: requiredFormat }, { error: "email" , format: emailFormat } ]; export function requiredFormat ( label: string , error: any ): string { return ` ${label} IS MOST DEFINITELY REQUIRED!` ; } export function emailFormat ( label: string , error: any ): string { return ` ${label} doesn't look like a valid email address.` ; }

app.module.ts

import {BrowserModule} from "@angular/platform-browser" ; import {NgModule} from "@angular/core" ; import {FormsModule, ReactiveFormsModule} from "@angular/forms" ; import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http' ; import { NgBootstrapFormValidationModule, CUSTOM_ERROR_MESSAGES } from "ng-bootstrap-form-validation" ; import {AppComponent} from "./app.component" ; import {CUSTOM_ERRORS} from "./custom-errors" ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, ReactiveFormsModule, NgBootstrapFormValidationModule.forRoot(), HttpClientModule ], providers: [{ provide: CUSTOM_ERROR_MESSAGES, useValue: CUSTOM_ERRORS, multi: true }], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Form Control Specific Custom Errors

In addition to providing custom errors at the top level using the .forRoot() method, you can provide custom error messages to a specific control by binding to the customErrorMessages directive on the .form-group element. Modifying the basic example above, we can provide a one time custom error message to a specific .form-group . Unlike the global custom error messages, these functions do not need to be individually exported.

custom-error-example.component.ts

import {Component, OnInit} from "@angular/core" ; import {FormControl, FormGroup, Validators} from "@angular/forms" ; import {ErrorMessage} from "../../lib/Models/ErrorMessage" ; ({ selector: 'app-custom-errors' , templateUrl: './custom-errors.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './custom-errors.component.css' ] }) export class CustomErrorsComponent implements OnInit { formGroup: FormGroup; customErrorMessages: ErrorMessage[] = [ { error: 'required' , format: ( label, error ) => ` ${label.toUpperCase()} IS DEFINITELY REQUIRED!` }, { error: 'pattern' , format: ( label, error ) => ` ${label.toUpperCase()} DOESN'T LOOK RIGHT...` } ]; ngOnInit() { this .formGroup = new FormGroup({ Email: new FormControl( '' , [ Validators.required, Validators.pattern( /^[a-zA-Z0-9.!#$%&’*+/=?^_`{|}~-]+@[a-zA-Z0-9-]+(?:\.[a-zA-Z0-9-]+)*$/ ) ]), Password: new FormControl( '' , [ Validators.required, Validators.minLength( 8 ), Validators.maxLength( 20 ) ]) }); } onSubmit() { console .log( this .formGroup); } onReset() { this .formGroup.reset(); } }

custom-error-example.component.html

< div class = "row" > < div class = "col-md-6 col-md-offset-3" > < form [ formGroup ]= "formGroup" ( validSubmit )= "onSubmit()" > < div class = "form-group" [ customErrorMessages ]= "customErrorMessages" > < label class = "control-label" > Email </ label > < input type = "text" class = "form-control" formControlName = "Email" > </ div > < div class = "form-group" > < label class = "control-label" > Password </ label > < input type = "password" class = "form-control" formControlName = "Password" > </ div > < button class = "btn btn-default" type = "button" ( click )= "onReset()" > Reset </ button > < button class = "btn btn-primary pull-right" type = "submit" > Submit </ button > </ form > </ div > </ div >

Roadmap