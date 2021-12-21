This document describes how to set up your development environment to build and test Ng-Boosted.
It also explains the basic mechanics of using
git,
node, and
npm.
Before you can build and test Ng-Boosted, you must install and configure the following products on your development machine:
>=10) which is used to run tests, and generate distributable files. We also use Node's Package Manager,
npm
(version
>3.8.x), which comes with Node. Depending on your system, you can install Node either from
source or as a pre-packaged bundle.
Clone this repository Orange Boosted Angular
Next, install the JavaScript modules needed to build Ng-Boosted:
# Install Ng-Boosted project dependencies (package.json)
npm install
Here is the explanation on how to install and use ng-boosted library.
Thanks to Netlify, we are able to deploy pre-versions at Ng-Boosted. Code released under the MIT license. Docs released under Creative Commons Attribution.
Run
ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
Run
ng generate component component-name to generate a new component. You can also use
ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module.
Run
ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory. Use the
--prod flag for a production build.
Run
ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.
Run
ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.
To get more help on the Angular CLI use
ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.