ng-boosted

by Orange-OpenSource
10.0.0 (see all)

All the custom Orange components of Boosted, working with Angular

Documentation
1.3K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Orange Boosted Angular

npm version Build Status

This document describes how to set up your development environment to build and test Ng-Boosted. It also explains the basic mechanics of using git, node, and npm.

Prerequisite Software

Before you can build and test Ng-Boosted, you must install and configure the following products on your development machine:

  • Node.js, (version >=10) which is used to run tests, and generate distributable files. We also use Node's Package Manager, npm (version >3.8.x), which comes with Node. Depending on your system, you can install Node either from source or as a pre-packaged bundle.

Getting the Sources

Clone this repository Orange Boosted Angular

Installing NPM Modules

Next, install the JavaScript modules needed to build Ng-Boosted:

# Install Ng-Boosted project dependencies (package.json)
npm install

Installing Ng-Boosted

Here is the explanation on how to install and use ng-boosted library.

License

Thanks to Netlify, we are able to deploy pre-versions at Ng-Boosted. Code released under the MIT license. Docs released under Creative Commons Attribution.

Development server

Run ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Code scaffolding

Run ng generate component component-name to generate a new component. You can also use ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module.

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the --prod flag for a production build.

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Running end-to-end tests

Run ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.

Further help

To get more help on the Angular CLI use ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.

