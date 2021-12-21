Orange Boosted Angular

This document describes how to set up your development environment to build and test Ng-Boosted. It also explains the basic mechanics of using git , node , and npm .

Prerequisite Software

Before you can build and test Ng-Boosted, you must install and configure the following products on your development machine:

Node.js, (version >=10 ) which is used to run tests, and generate distributable files. We also use Node's Package Manager, npm (version >3.8.x ), which comes with Node. Depending on your system, you can install Node either from source or as a pre-packaged bundle.

Getting the Sources

Clone this repository Orange Boosted Angular

Installing NPM Modules

Next, install the JavaScript modules needed to build Ng-Boosted:

Install Ng-Boosted project dependencies (package.json) npm install

Installing Ng-Boosted

Here is the explanation on how to install and use ng-boosted library.

License

Thanks to Netlify, we are able to deploy pre-versions at Ng-Boosted. Code released under the MIT license. Docs released under Creative Commons Attribution.

Development server

Run ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ . The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Code scaffolding

Run ng generate component component-name to generate a new component. You can also use ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module .

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the --prod flag for a production build.

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Running end-to-end tests

Run ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.

Further help