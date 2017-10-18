ng-autosize is an Angular2, Angular4 + directive that automatically adjusts textarea height to fit content.
It adjusts the textarea height automatically to any text input, or changes to the model bound to the textarea.
http://stevepapa.com/ng-autosize
npm install ng-autosize
Add the declaration to your @NgModule:
import {Autosize} from 'ng-autosize';
...
@NgModule({
declarations: [
Autosize
]
})
Use directly inside your HTML templates by adding the word 'autosize' to any textarea.
<textarea autosize>Hello, this is an example of Autosize in Angular2.</textarea>
Set a minimum height on your textarea.
<textarea autosize [minHeight]="60">Hello, this is an example of Autosize in Angular2 with a Min Height.</textarea>
Set a maximum height on your textarea.
<textarea autosize [maxHeight]="120">Hello, this is an example of Autosize in Angular2 with a Max Height.</textarea>
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.