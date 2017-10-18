ng-autosize is an Angular2, Angular4 + directive that automatically adjusts textarea height to fit content.

It adjusts the textarea height automatically to any text input, or changes to the model bound to the textarea.

Demo

http://stevepapa.com/ng-autosize

npm install ng-autosize

Use Example:

Add the declaration to your @NgModule:

import {Autosize} from 'ng-autosize' ; ... ({ declarations: [ Autosize ] })

Use directly inside your HTML templates by adding the word 'autosize' to any textarea.

< textarea autosize > Hello, this is an example of Autosize in Angular2. </ textarea >

Extra Configuration Options:

Set a minimum height on your textarea.

< textarea autosize [ minHeight ]= "60" > Hello, this is an example of Autosize in Angular2 with a Min Height. </ textarea >

Set a maximum height on your textarea.

< textarea autosize [ maxHeight ]= "120" > Hello, this is an example of Autosize in Angular2 with a Max Height. </ textarea >

Author

Steve Papa

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.