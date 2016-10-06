openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
na

ng-autofocus

by Jon Hieb
0.0.23 (see all)

AngularJS directive that will trigger focus on an element under specified conditions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
package renamed to ng-focus-if

Readme

ng-focus-if

Bower version NPM version Downloads devDependency Status GitHub stars

An attribute directive that will trigger focus on an element under specified conditions. It can also be used as a cross-browser replacement for the autofocus attribute.

View a live demo on Plnkr.

It is available through NPM:

npm install ng-focus-if

Or, via bower:

bower install ng-focus-if --save

Usage

Include focusIf.min.js in your build or directly with a <script> tag and require the module in your module definition:

angular  
    .module('App', [  
        'focus-if',  
        ... // other dependencies  
    ]);

To immediately focus an element upon rendering (similar to input autofocus):

<input focus-if />

To focus an element when a specified Angular expression becomes truthy:

<input focus-if="focusInput" />

To focus an element after a specified delay upon rendering:

<input focus-if focus-delay="500" />

To focus an element after a specified delay when a specified Angular expression becomes truthy:

<input focus-if="focusInput" focus-delay="500" />

Caveat: apply focus multiple times

Like any other Angular directive using a $watch callback, this directive depends on Angular's model change detection, which can cause trouble when trying to apply focus more than once. Users looking to apply focus to a given element multiple times may find this thread useful.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial