An attribute directive that will trigger focus on an element under specified conditions. It can also be used as a cross-browser replacement for the autofocus attribute.

View a live demo on Plnkr.

It is available through NPM:

npm install ng-focus-if

Or, via bower:

bower install ng-focus-if --save

Usage

Include focusIf.min.js in your build or directly with a <script> tag and require the module in your module definition:

angular .module( 'App' , [ 'focus-if' , ... ]);

To immediately focus an element upon rendering (similar to input autofocus ):

< input focus-if />

To focus an element when a specified Angular expression becomes truthy:

< input focus-if = "focusInput" />

To focus an element after a specified delay upon rendering:

< input focus-if focus-delay = "500" />

To focus an element after a specified delay when a specified Angular expression becomes truthy:

< input focus-if = "focusInput" focus-delay = "500" />

Caveat: apply focus multiple times