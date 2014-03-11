A simple directive for adding google places autocomplete to a textbox element.

Updated to now use ng-model, should work much better in forms. Can now set an initial value using ng-model. Using the ng-model to set the textbox value does not trigger the autocomplete query.

Tested with angularjs-1.2.4

Uses optional directive parameters, so it won't work with <1.2. If people are interested I'll release a <1.2 version.

Examples

Usage

Include the required libraries

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "http://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?libraries=places&sensor=false" > </ script >

Declare a dependency on the ngAutocomplete module

var app = angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'ngAutocomplete' ]);

Add the directive to a textbox

<input type= "text" ng-autocomplete ng-model= "autocomplete" options= "options" details= "details" />

Documentation

ng-model - autocomplete textbox value

details - more detailed autocomplete result, includes address parts, latlng, etc. (Optional)

options - configuration for the autocomplete (Optional) types: type, String, values can be 'geocode', 'establishment', '(regions)', or '(cities)' bounds: bounds, Google maps LatLngBounds Object, biases results to bounds, but may return results outside these bounds country: country String, ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 compatible country code. examples; 'ca', 'us', 'gb' watchEnter: Boolean, true; on Enter select top autocomplete result. false(default); enter ends autocomplete



example:

options = { types : '(cities)' , country : 'ca' }

google places autocomplete info: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/places

Author

Will Palahnuk (http://github.com/wpalahnuk)

Credits

google places autocomplete https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/places

Copyright and license