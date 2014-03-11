A simple directive for adding google places autocomplete to a textbox element.
Updated to now use ng-model, should work much better in forms. Can now set an initial value using ng-model. Using the ng-model to set the textbox value does not trigger the autocomplete query.
Tested with angularjs-1.2.4
Uses optional directive parameters, so it won't work with <1.2. If people are interested I'll release a <1.2 version.
Include the required libraries
<script type="text/javascript" src="http://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?libraries=places&sensor=false"></script>
Declare a dependency on the
ngAutocomplete module
var app = angular.module('myModule', ['ngAutocomplete']);
Add the directive to a textbox
<input type="text" ng-autocomplete ng-model="autocomplete" options="options" details="details"/>
ng-model - autocomplete textbox value
details - more detailed autocomplete result, includes address parts, latlng, etc. (Optional)
options - configuration for the autocomplete (Optional)
example:
options = {
types: '(cities)',
country: 'ca'
}
google places autocomplete info: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/places
Will Palahnuk (http://github.com/wpalahnuk)
