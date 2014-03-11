openbase logo
ng-autocomplete

by Will Palahnuk
1.0.0 (see all)

Simple AngulasJS directive for adding google places autocomplete to a textbox element

Readme

ng-Autocomplete

A simple directive for adding google places autocomplete to a textbox element.

Updated to now use ng-model, should work much better in forms. Can now set an initial value using ng-model. Using the ng-model to set the textbox value does not trigger the autocomplete query.

Tested with angularjs-1.2.4

Uses optional directive parameters, so it won't work with <1.2. If people are interested I'll release a <1.2 version.

Examples

Usage

Include the required libraries 

<script type="text/javascript" src="http://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?libraries=places&sensor=false"></script>

Declare a dependency on the ngAutocomplete module

var app = angular.module('myModule', ['ngAutocomplete']);

Add the directive to a textbox

    <input type="text"  ng-autocomplete ng-model="autocomplete" options="options" details="details"/>

Documentation

  • ng-model - autocomplete textbox value

  • details - more detailed autocomplete result, includes address parts, latlng, etc. (Optional)

  • options - configuration for the autocomplete (Optional)

    • types: type, String, values can be 'geocode', 'establishment', '(regions)', or '(cities)'
    • bounds: bounds, Google maps LatLngBounds Object, biases results to bounds, but may return results outside these bounds
    • country: country String, ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 compatible country code. examples; 'ca', 'us', 'gb'
      • watchEnter: Boolean, true; on Enter select top autocomplete result. false(default); enter ends autocomplete

example: 

options = {
types: '(cities)',
country: 'ca'
}

google places autocomplete info: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/places

Author

Will Palahnuk (http://github.com/wpalahnuk)

Credits

google places autocomplete https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/places

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014 Will Palahnuk

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

