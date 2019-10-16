ng-annotate is deprecated. Consider using https://github.com/schmod/babel-plugin-angularjs-annotate instead.
WebPack plugin that runs ng-annotate on your bundles
Based on ngmin-webpack-plugin
In webpack.config.js:
var webpack = require('webpack');
var ngAnnotatePlugin = require('ng-annotate-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
/// ... rest of config
plugins: [
new ngAnnotatePlugin()
]
}
To modify the default plugin options or to add options for
ng-annotate:
var webpack = require('webpack');
var ngAnnotatePlugin = require('ng-annotate-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
/// ... rest of config
plugins: [
new ngAnnotatePlugin({
add: true,
// other ng-annotate options here
})
]
}
Since version 0.4.0: for performance reasons, chunks where the name starts with
vendors~ are not
annotated. To customize this behavior, set the option
annotateChunk to a method that returns
true if a chunk should be annotated:
var webpack = require('webpack');
var ngAnnotatePlugin = require('ng-annotate-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
/// ... rest of config
plugins: [
new ngAnnotatePlugin({
add: true,
annotateChunk: (chunk) => !chunk.name || !chunk.name.startsWith("vendors~"),
// other ng-annotate options here
})
]
}
If you are looking for a loader instead of a plugin, use ng-annotate-loader instead