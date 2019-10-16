ng-annotate is deprecated. Consider using https://github.com/schmod/babel-plugin-angularjs-annotate instead.

WebPack plugin that runs ng-annotate on your bundles

Based on ngmin-webpack-plugin

Usage

In webpack.config.js:

var webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); var ngAnnotatePlugin = require ( 'ng-annotate-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new ngAnnotatePlugin() ] }

To modify the default plugin options or to add options for ng-annotate :

var webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); var ngAnnotatePlugin = require ( 'ng-annotate-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new ngAnnotatePlugin({ add : true , }) ] }

Since version 0.4.0: for performance reasons, chunks where the name starts with vendors~ are not annotated. To customize this behavior, set the option annotateChunk to a method that returns true if a chunk should be annotated:

var webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); var ngAnnotatePlugin = require ( 'ng-annotate-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new ngAnnotatePlugin({ add : true , annotateChunk : ( chunk ) => !chunk.name || !chunk.name.startsWith( "vendors~" ), }) ] }

If you are looking for a loader instead of a plugin, use ng-annotate-loader instead