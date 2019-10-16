openbase logo
naw

ng-annotate-webpack-plugin

by Jeffrey Ling
0.3.0 (see all)

Webpack plugin that runs ng-annotate on your bundles

npm
GitHub
Overview

Downloads/wk

10.7K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ng-annotate-webpack-plugin

ng-annotate is deprecated. Consider using https://github.com/schmod/babel-plugin-angularjs-annotate instead.

WebPack plugin that runs ng-annotate on your bundles

Based on ngmin-webpack-plugin

Usage

In webpack.config.js:

var webpack = require('webpack');
var ngAnnotatePlugin = require('ng-annotate-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
    /// ... rest of config
    plugins: [
        new ngAnnotatePlugin()
    ]
}

To modify the default plugin options or to add options for ng-annotate:

var webpack = require('webpack');
var ngAnnotatePlugin = require('ng-annotate-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
    /// ... rest of config
    plugins: [
        new ngAnnotatePlugin({
            add: true,
            // other ng-annotate options here
        })
    ]
}

Since version 0.4.0: for performance reasons, chunks where the name starts with vendors~ are not annotated. To customize this behavior, set the option annotateChunk to a method that returns true if a chunk should be annotated:

var webpack = require('webpack');
var ngAnnotatePlugin = require('ng-annotate-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
    /// ... rest of config
    plugins: [
        new ngAnnotatePlugin({
            add: true,
            annotateChunk: (chunk) => !chunk.name || !chunk.name.startsWith("vendors~"),
            // other ng-annotate options here
        })
    ]
}

If you are looking for a loader instead of a plugin, use ng-annotate-loader instead

